LeBron James on recruiting: ‘People didn’t wanna come to Cleveland,’ easier in Miami and Los Angeles

Dec 25, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Kevin Durant explained why stars might not want to play with LeBron James – LeBron’s need to control the ball, LeBron-obsessed media.

Now, LeBron is explaining the real impediment to him luring stars – Cleveland.

LeBron, in a Q&A with Rachel Nichols of ESPN:

RN: So you’re gonna recruit because …

LJ: Oh, I’ve always recruited. I’ve always recruited. I don’t know — is this something new? I’ve been recruiting. I’ve been trying to get guys to come play with me since, like, 2007. I’ve got rejected a lot. But I also have not got rejected a lot. A lot of people didn’t wanna come to Cleveland, let me just throw that out there.

RN: So you don’t feel it was you?

LJ: No, I don’t feel that was me. I tried to recruit so many guys to come to Cleveland, and we actually had — I had a couple guys, and it just didn’t work out.

RN: Tell me now, don’t wait for the 30 for 30. Tell me now.

LJ: No, I don’t wanna — I don’t wanna. But it wasn’t hard getting guys in Miami, I’ll tell you that. So now that I think being in L.A., I don’t think it would be that hard to get guys here. But we gotta win. At the end of the day, it’s all about winning. So that’s my job right now is to show everybody that I can win, with whatever.

This isn’t an either-or situation. Durant and LeBron are both right to varying degrees.

Some stars don’t want to change their game to fit around LeBron. Some stars don’t want a teammate dominating storylines. Some stars don’t want to play in Cleveland. Some stars fit multiple of these descriptions. Some stars fit none.

Everyone has their own priorities.

The big question: What are Anthony Davis‘? He’s the latest greatest star LeBron is recruiting.

Getting Davis to the Lakers is clearly a priority for LeBron, but LeBron also isn’t missing another chance to rub salt in the Cavaliers’ wound. It feels a little cruel for LeBron to bolt Cleveland then call attention to the city’s second-class reputation among NBA stars. LeBron sure hasn’t shied away from discussing the Cavs’ problems.

To be fair, the Cavaliers have also talked about LeBron’s issues. And LeBron is right: NBA players generally prefer Los Angeles and Miami to Cleveland. The weather and nightlife are better, and those are understandably key considerations for young rich people.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks, in their first Christmas game in 41 years, over Knicks

Dec 25, 2018, 2:47 PM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 109-95 win over the Knicks. He scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. He did an on-court interview explaining how badly he wanted to play on Christmas.

Finally, he felt he’d done enough.

Antetokounmpo answered his last question then walked away declaring, “I’m going to go see my family.”

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks could settle early into a relaxing holiday. Their victory over New York was as uncompetitive as expected. Milwaukee led by double digits the final 17 minutes.

This was the Bucks’ first Christmas game since 1977, and they showed they belonged on the big stage. They didn’t even need to get hot to cruise to the easy win. Milwaukee shot just 6-for-32 on 3-pointers.

It didn’t matter because the Knicks are so lousy. They were given this game only because of their market size, not team quality. Rookie Kevin Knox (21 points) showed promise, and maybe the Knicks will eventually become worthy. But they’re clearly not there yet.

Austin Rivers downplays tension with Chris Paul, jokes: ‘If we ever play in L.A., me and CP know all the tunnels’

Dec 25, 2018, 2:22 PM EST
HOUSTON — Despite positive results from their first victory without guard Chris Paul, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey acted with haste in patching the hole on his roster that could undermine advancement toward securing a playoff bid in the competitive Western Conference.

The Rockets on Monday announced the signing of free agent guard Austin Rivers, recently released by the Phoenix Suns following a trade that sent Rivers westward from Washington. Rivers, in his seventh season, has averaged 9.3 points and 2.4 assists over 437 career games with New Orleans, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Wizards. Rivers posted career-best marks in points (15.1), assists (4.0), rebounds (2.4), and steals (1.2) last season with the Clippers.

With Paul expected to be sidelined between 2-4 weeks with a Grade-2 left hamstring strain, the Rockets opted not to roll the dice by increasing the workload on guards James Harden and Eric Gordon. Guard Brandon Knight recently returned from a knee injury that cost him almost two full seasons, but in averaging 14.9 minutes over the previous two games, it became clear that Knight isn’t ready for such heavy minutes. That led Morey and the Rockets to Rivers.

“He can give us stuff, especially with Chris out, another ball handler, scorer,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “A guy that attacks, can play defense — he’s a good NBA player. It makes us deeper and it keeps us from having Eric to play too many minutes and different guys. Another good body. A lot of positive stuff.”

Rivers will play on Tuesday when the Rockets (17-15) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-11) at Toyota Center. Houston has produced the fourth-best offensive rating (112.1) in the league this month and improved to 7-4 in December with a 108-101 home victory over the San Antonio Spurs last Saturday, their first victory in six games this season with Paul sidelined.

Rivers and Paul were teammates for three seasons in Los Angeles, and rumors abounded about their supposedly frosty relationship. They were central in an altercation, highlighted by talk of secret tunnels, between the Rockets and Clippers last season.

Rivers was quick to dismiss those allegations prior to his first practice with the Rockets on Monday.

“I had no problems with Chris,” Rivers said. “Obviously if I had a problem with Chris I wouldn’t be here. Chris has a huge input on this team as he should; he’s a Hall of Fame point guard. Obviously, if that was that serious I wouldn’t be here. That just goes to show you that it’s not real.

“That’ll be quickly put to bed.”

Rivers, via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

“For better or worse, right?” Rivers said of his history against the Rockets. “If we ever play in L.A., me and CP (Chris Paul) know all the tunnels. We’ll be all right there. It’s funny. This is a team I always admired and wanted to play for with (Mike) D’Antoni and the way they play, getting up and down. It’s a very fitting place.”

Stability and success have been companions for the Thunder, winners of 9 of 13 with two of those four losses coming by just two points. In the second game of a back-to-back, the Thunder fell 114-112 to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Sunday. Still, third-seeded Oklahoma City possesses the best point differential (6.4) and net rating (6.1) of all teams in the West.

Those margins have been built but the league’s second-best defense (102.0 rating) and by prowess on the glass. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in rebounding percentage (52.0) and, especially concerning for the Rockets, first overall in offensive rebounding rate (31.4). Houston is 29th in defensive rebounding percentage (69.4) this season, ahead of only the Wizards.

“That’s the game,” Harden said. “Obviously, we know how really good they are defensively but rebounding (will be decisive).”

Bucks-Knicks one of most-lopsided Christmas matchups in NBA history

Dec 25, 2018, 12:02 PM EST
The Bucks are killing it.

The Knicks are… not.

This was fairly predictable. Milwaukee – led by Giannis Antetokounmpo – looked so good entering the season, the NBA gave the small market its first Christmas game since 1977. On the other hand, the Knicks were always projected to be quite dreary.

But the gap between the teams has been even larger than expected. The Bucks are outscoring opponents by a league-best 8.4 points per game. The Knicks are closer to meeting expectations, but there’s always more wishful thinking for a team in a big market. Especially with Kristaps Porzingis still out due to injury, the Knicks are falling way short of those dreams, getting outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The result: One of the most-lopsided Christmas matchups in NBA history. The difference in Milwaukee’s (+8.4) and New York’s (-7.3) point difference per game – 15.7 – is the fifth-largest all-time entering a Christmas matchup and largest since 2008 (Cavaliers-Wizards).

Here are the largest point-difference-per-game spreads entering a Christmas matchup. The lower point difference per game is on the left, the higher on the right and the gap in the middle. Favorites winning the Christmas game are in green, underdogs in orange.

image

This obviously doesn’t guarantee Milwaukee a win today. After all, the Bucks were favored in the most lopsided matchup in Christmas history, when they were outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game entering a 1971 Christmas matchup with the Pistons, who were getting outscored by 7.1 points per game. Despite that 20.6-point-per-game-difference gap, Milwaukee lost, 120-118.

Victor Oladipo gifts Most Improved Player car to domestic-violence survivor

Dec 25, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo got an early jump on the giving season.

The Indiana Pacers star has gifted the Kia car he won as the 2017-18 NBA Most Improved Player to a domestic-violence survivor who works with the Julian Center, an Indianapolis organization supporting domestic violence survivors.

Renita Hills was honored on the court during the Pacers’ game Sunday against Washington. Oladipo appeared in a taped message with the car and called Hills “an inspiration to so many people.” Pacers mascot Boomer then gave Hills the keys.

Oladipo won the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for December 2015 for his work that incudes giving $35,000 to a center that works with children dealing with hearing loss, along with donating a car and money to a single mother and her daughter to help them transition out of living in an Orlando women’s shelter.