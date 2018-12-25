AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Lakers more than just survive LeBron James injury, blow out Warriors

By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2018, 11:04 PM EST
A few months ago, LeBron James was stressed and beaten down by the task of toppling the mighty Warriors. He seemingly opted out of that challenge last summer. LeBron signed with the Lakers, a team he said wasn’t close to Golden State. His good friend Dwyane Wade said LeBron chose Los Angeles for the lifestyle.

Maybe the lifestyle of chilling in the locker room while his teammates trounced the Warriors.

Though LeBron left today’s Lakers-Warriors Christmas matchup with a groin injury, Los Angeles rallied for a 127-101 win.

The Lakers led by 14 when LeBron left. Five minutes later, Golden State had cut its deficit to two. But the Lakers didn’t fold. Instead, they piled on.

Rajon Rondo (15 points and 10 assists, +24 in 23 minutes) was brilliant. Ivica Zubac (18 points on 9-of-10 shooting with 11 rebounds and two blocks) dominated inside. The dispirited Warriors were no match.

The Lakers snapped a seven-game losing streak to Golden State and an 11-game losing streak in Oakland.

LeBron was 1-11 against the Warriors his final two seasons with the Cavaliers, including back-to-back NBA Finals losses. He obviously wasn’t the most pivotal to this victory, but he still contributed 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes before exiting.

LeBron’s injury will be evaluated in the coming days, and that will be huge for the Lakers’ level of play. They proved they can flourish without him, but it won’t always go like this.

Especially if they face a locked-in Golden State. The Warriors have been so good in recent years, not even a Christmas game motivates them anymore. Nobody should take this game as a turning point in the matchup.

But it was definitely an impressive night for the Lakers — and a forgettable one for Golden State. These teams are still in quite different places.

LeBron James leaves game with strained groin, seen mouthing ‘I heard a pop’

By Dane DelgadoDec 25, 2018, 10:01 PM EST
Christmas Day in the NBA is usually cause for celebration, but Tuesday night left some Los Angeles Lakers feeling like they got a lump of coal in their stocking.

As LA took on the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center, LeBron James came up injured on a play midway through the third quarter. As James was reaching for a lost ball on his own drive, an attempt to dive and recover possession saw James bend awkwardly.

That appeared to hurt James’ hip/groin area.

Via Twitter:

We will need to wait until tomorrow for LeBron to get an MRI in order to determine the extent of the damage. Losing James is the ultimate test for the Lakers, who have worked themselves to fourth place in the Western Conference standings but don’t exactly inspire confidence without The King.

Lakers fans will be hoping James is OK come Wednesday morning and that he’s just a little sore.

Kyrie Irving scorches 76ers for 40 points in Celtics win

By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2018, 8:37 PM EST
Kyrie Irving raced up court, took barely a moment to slow his momentum and pulled up for a deep 3-pointer with 20 seconds on the shot clock. It was a terrible, poorly timed hero-ball shot.

Of course, he made it.

Irving hit the game-tying shot late in the fourth quarter then 3-pointers on back-to-back Boston possessions in overtime to put the Celtics up for good in their 121-114 win over the 76ers on Christmas. Irving finished with 40 points.

This is the first time multiple players scored 40 on the same Christmas since 1966, when Rick Barry (50), Don Ohl (43) and Bob Boozer (40) each did it. James Harden scored 41 in the Rockets’ win over the Thunder earlier today.

Boston is now 20-3 against Philadelphia — including 4-1 in their second-round playoff series last season — in the last five seasons. Though he played well today, Joel Embiid (34 points and 16 rebounds) clearly still hasn’t found an answer for the Celtics, whom he said “always kick our ass.”

LeBron James once again playing Christmas game at home of defending NBA champ

Associated PressDec 25, 2018, 7:48 PM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. — LeBron James will make what has become a regular Christmas visit to the home of the reigning NBA champion when he leads his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers, against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

The Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, led by James, have won the last four NBA titles, with the champion each of the first three times earning the right to host the runner-up in a rematch on Christmas.

But it’s only half-true this year, with the NBA opting to invite James and his new team rather than the Cavaliers.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers in their last two Christmas rematches in Oakland following their first two championships in 2015 and 2017. James had 20 and 25 points in those losses.

The Warriors had not yet signed Kevin Durant when they beat the Cavaliers 89-83 on Christmas of 2015, with Stephen Curry scoring 19 points and Klay Thompson 18.

After the Cavs beat the Warriors when the clubs met in Cleveland in 2016 — because the Cavaliers had won the championship six months earlier — the Warriors prevailed again at home last Christmas despite Curry sitting out with an injury. Kevin Durant (25 points) and Thompson (24) led the way.

The Warriors and Lakers are meeting for the first time since James moved west in the offseason. They currently sit second (Warriors, 23-11) and fourth (Lakers, 19-14) in the Western Conference standings, creating the possibility they will meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1991.

The last time the Warriors won a playoff series from the Lakers, Jerry West and Elgin Baylor were on the losing end of a 3-0 sweep in the 1967 Western semis when the opponent was known as the San Francisco Warriors.

The Warriors will take the floor Tuesday having won seven straight over the Lakers and having dominated them to the tune of 13-3 in the Steve Kerr era.

They are coming off two nail-biting home wins on back-to-back nights — 120-116 over Dallas on Saturday and 129-127 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

“It will be fun,” Kerr said upon turning his attention to the Lakers after Sunday’s win. “I love Christmas games, as long as they are at home. We are lucky we’re at home.”

The Lakers have lost three of their last four games, including a 107-99 defeat at home against Memphis on Sunday night.

They likely once again will be without center JaVale McGee, who has missed four straight games as he has battled pneumonia.

McGee felt good enough to make the trip north, and will receive his 2018 championship ring in a pregame ceremony.

A key contributor to the Warriors last season when he made nine playoff starts, McGee admitted Sunday he was just happy to be back at the arena and working up a sweat after being hospitalized.

“It felt good, man,” he said of his pregame warmup, something he hopes to build upon Tuesday. “Just getting back to the routine. For the past eight, nine days, my routine has been laying in bed. And that’s it. So it’s real refreshing.”

James Harden scores 41, most points on Christmas in eight years

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2018, 6:05 PM EST
Just a couple days ago, the Thunder were staking their claim as the Western Conference’s second-best team.

The Rockets haven’t surrendered their case.

Continuing to dig out of its dismal start to the season, Houston beat Oklahoma City, 113-109, in their Christmas showdown. James Harden scored 41 points, the most in a Christmas game since Kevin Durant scored 44 in 2010. That was the only time an active player matched Harden’s 41 on Christmas.

The Rockets have won seven of eight, Harden averaging 38.5 points and 8.5 assists per game in that stretch. It’s not too late for him to reenter the MVP conversation.

Harden hoisted 35 shots today, making just 15 (including just 5-of-16 on 3-pointers). But Houston needed him to assume a heavy load with Chris Paul sidelined.

Clint Capela (16 points and 23 rebounds, including 10 offensive) cleaned up a lot of those misses. Newcomer Austin Rivers also helped the Rockets, hitting a couple late 3-pointers and defending Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook (21 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals) and Paul George (28 points, 14 rebounds and three steals) were very good. And it’s not as if their supporting cast really let them down.

The West is just that good, and Houston belongs firmly among the leading challengers to the Warriors.