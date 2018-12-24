Five things to watch when NBA takes over Christmas Day

By Kurt HelinDec 24, 2018, 8:25 AM EST
Christmas Day: The unofficial start of the NBA season.

It’s not really, we are about 40 percent of the way through the NBA season already. In the marathon of the NBA season, we’ve already run more than 10 miles. The teams have already started to sort themselves out and we have a pretty good idea who is making the postseason — 13 of the 16 teams we saw in last year’s postseason were already in playoff position last Christmas Day (and that follows the pattern we see most years).

Still, for many fans, Christmas Day is the day they start to really pay attention to the NBA. The league office knows that, so the NBA puts its best foot forward, scheduling in its biggest names — Stephen Curry, LeBron James, James Harden — and its best teams. Plus the Knicks.

No matter how closely you’ve been following along so far, are five things to watch for in Christmas Day spectacular.

1. Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk all of the New York Knicks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is an unstoppable force this season when he puts the ball on the floor and drives, getting 59.6 percent of his shots at the rim. He is on pace to shatter the NBA record for dunks in a season: Antetokounmpo has 130 dunks in 30 games (4.3 dunks per game average), and the record is held by Dwight Howard at 266. Antetokounmpo is on pace for 347.

The Knicks have the second worst defense in the NBA and no good rim protection.

You see where this is going, right?

If the vote were held today, Antetokounmpo would be the MVP. He’s the leader of a Bucks team forcing its way into contention, averaging 26.2 points (on 58.3 percent shooting), 12.8 rebounds, and 6 assists a game — the only other player to average 26/12/6 for a season was Oscar Robertson in 1962. That’s the definition of elite company. Antetokounmpo’s critics will point to his lack of a consistent jumper, but that doesn’t matter when you can get to the rim at will.

One other thing to watch in this Christmas Day opener: What Bucks’ coach Mike Budenholzer is doing that has made him the early Coach of the Year frontrunner. Under Jason Kidd, the Bucks played an isolation-heavy, throwback 1990s style offense. Budenholzer modernized Milwaukee’s attack — five out, plenty of shooting, open the floor up and create driving lanes for the Greek Freak. It has given the Bucks the second best offense in the NBA so far this season. On the other end of the court, Budenholzer put in a system that has the big man dropping back and protecting the rim, has the wings playing smart and more conservative, and Milwaukee has the fourth best defense in the NBA this season. Budenholzer has radically changed how the Bucks do things, shaped it to the personnel on hand, and made the team a contender.

2. The NBA’s best rivalry: LeBron James vs. the Golden State Warriors (hint: this is the best game of the day). Traditionally the prime spot on Christmas Day is reserved for a rematch of the previous NBA Finals… which this essentially is. Golden State and Cleveland have faced off in the last four NBA Finals, but with all due respect to Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving, and everyone else in wine and gold, this rivalry has really been LeBron James vs. Golden State. Which is what the Lakers vs. Warriors continues.

This is a game of interesting matchups. Usually, the Warriors throw a combination of Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson to matchup on LeBron James, but will that change against the Lakers. Can Lonzo Ball be a pest when guarding Stephen Curry? Will the deep Laker bench be able to exploit the thin Warriors? And then there’s the biggest question of all: How focused will the Warriors be? When the Warriors are dialed in, when they are running a Curry/Durant pick-and-roll they are almost unstoppable, but they can coast for long stretches. You would think on Christmas Day against their rival that would not happen but…

3. James Harden vs. the NBA’s best defense (Oklahoma City). After an at-times ugly 11-14 start to the season, the Houston Rockets have won 6-of-7, pushed a couple games above .500 and moved into a playoff spot. They have done that on the back of James Harden getting back to an MVP-level play — he’s averaged 37.6 points per game shooting 41.3 percent from three, with 9.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds a game in his last five games. Even if he does travel sometimes to get those numbers.

Harden will go up against the best defense in the NBA. Look for Paul George, who has been the Thunder’s best player this season (and is asserting himself in a way he did not a season ago), to be matched up on Harden for key stretches of the game. Drive past PG13 and the human brick wall of Steven Adams is waiting. The Rockets have played better of late, but this is a big test to see if this recent run is for real.

4. Watch Kyrie Irving and the Celtics take a test. After a run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season without their two biggest stars, expectations were sky high for Boston this season. Add Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Marcus Smart and the rest and the Celtics were supposed to run away with the East. It hasn’t worked out that way. Guys have struggled to accept their roles, Hayward has not been himself, and the Celtics are good at 19-13 (with the second-best point differential in the league) but not dominant, not living up to expectations. Fair or not.

A recent eight-game winning streak seemed to change that, except they followed it up with a couple ugly losses (including to lowly Phoenix). Then they got their first test of how far they’ve come and lost to the Bucks.

Now comes the 76ers, a team Boston knocked out of the playoffs last season, but one that has added Jimmy Butler (although that hasn’t gone perfectly smoothly either) and has Joel Embiid playing at MVP discussion level. These are the kinds of games we expect the Celtics to win, but can they? Has Boston finally started to find itself, or are the problems a little deeper? (After this the test continues with a difficult three-game road trip to Houston, Memphis, and San Antonio.)

Historical note: The last time these franchises met on Christmas Day it was 1961, and Tom Heinsohn scored 45 points in a Celtics’ victory.

5. Enjoy the unpredictable Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic pick-and-roll. Portland just remains a fun team to watch, with the backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum able to light any team up on any given night. They are just fun. But of late, Lillard and big man Jusuf Nurkic have shown real chemistry, both on the pick-and-roll, and some other actions.

The pick-and-roll is their bread and butter.

“It’s not predictable as, I guess, just a straight up pick-and-roll because I can hit him and get the ball back. He can roll,” Lillard recently told NBC Sports Northwest. “I can flip to CJ. There’s so many other options. I can hit him, cut backdoor, he can throw it to me, not throw it to me, go into something else. There’s so many different actions that we can get into out of it, so that’s why I think it’s going really good.”

However, on Christmas the Blazers go up against a Jazz defense that may not be living up to the standards of last season but is still very good when Rudy Gobert is on the court. These teams played on Friday night and Utah held Lillard and McCollum in check on their way to an easy 120-90 win. Don’t expect Lillard to be held down again, but this is not going to be some easy Christmas dessert for the Blazers if they want a win.

LeBron James once again playing Christmas game at home of defending NBA champ

Associated PressDec 25, 2018, 7:48 PM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. — LeBron James will make what has become a regular Christmas visit to the home of the reigning NBA champion when he leads his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers, against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

The Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, led by James, have won the last four NBA titles, with the champion each of the first three times earning the right to host the runner-up in a rematch on Christmas.

But it’s only half-true this year, with the NBA opting to invite James and his new team rather than the Cavaliers.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers in their last two Christmas rematches in Oakland following their first two championships in 2015 and 2017. James had 20 and 25 points in those losses.

The Warriors had not yet signed Kevin Durant when they beat the Cavaliers 89-83 on Christmas of 2015, with Stephen Curry scoring 19 points and Klay Thompson 18.

After the Cavs beat the Warriors when the clubs met in Cleveland in 2016 — because the Cavaliers had won the championship six months earlier — the Warriors prevailed again at home last Christmas despite Curry sitting out with an injury. Kevin Durant (25 points) and Thompson (24) led the way.

The Warriors and Lakers are meeting for the first time since James moved west in the offseason. They currently sit second (Warriors, 23-11) and fourth (Lakers, 19-14) in the Western Conference standings, creating the possibility they will meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1991.

The last time the Warriors won a playoff series from the Lakers, Jerry West and Elgin Baylor were on the losing end of a 3-0 sweep in the 1967 Western semis when the opponent was known as the San Francisco Warriors.

The Warriors will take the floor Tuesday having won seven straight over the Lakers and having dominated them to the tune of 13-3 in the Steve Kerr era.

They are coming off two nail-biting home wins on back-to-back nights — 120-116 over Dallas on Saturday and 129-127 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

“It will be fun,” Kerr said upon turning his attention to the Lakers after Sunday’s win. “I love Christmas games, as long as they are at home. We are lucky we’re at home.”

The Lakers have lost three of their last four games, including a 107-99 defeat at home against Memphis on Sunday night.

They likely once again will be without center JaVale McGee, who has missed four straight games as he has battled pneumonia.

McGee felt good enough to make the trip north, and will receive his 2018 championship ring in a pregame ceremony.

A key contributor to the Warriors last season when he made nine playoff starts, McGee admitted Sunday he was just happy to be back at the arena and working up a sweat after being hospitalized.

“It felt good, man,” he said of his pregame warmup, something he hopes to build upon Tuesday. “Just getting back to the routine. For the past eight, nine days, my routine has been laying in bed. And that’s it. So it’s real refreshing.”

James Harden scores 41, most points on Christmas in eight years

By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2018, 6:05 PM EST
Just a couple days ago, the Thunder were staking their claim as the Western Conference’s second-best team.

The Rockets haven’t surrendered their case.

Continuing to dig out of its dismal start to the season, Houston beat Oklahoma City, 113-109, in their Christmas showdown. James Harden scored 41 points, the most in a Christmas game since Kevin Durant scored 44 in 2010. That was the only time an active player matched Harden’s 41 on Christmas.

The Rockets have won seven of eight, Harden averaging 38.5 points and 8.5 assists per game in that stretch. It’s not too late for him to reenter the MVP conversation.

Harden hoisted 35 shots today, making just 15 (including just 5-of-16 on 3-pointers). But Houston needed him to assume a heavy load with Chris Paul sidelined.

Clint Capela (16 points and 23 rebounds, including 10 offensive) cleaned up a lot of those misses. Newcomer Austin Rivers also helped the Rockets, hitting a couple late 3-pointers and defending Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook (21 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals) and Paul George (28 points, 14 rebounds and three steals) were very good. And it’s not as if their supporting cast really let them down.

The West is just that good, and Houston belongs firmly among the leading challengers to the Warriors.

Brett Brown: 76ers have NBA’s best starting lineup

Associated PressDec 25, 2018, 4:50 PM EST
4 Comments

BOSTON — Brett Brown raised some eyebrows the other day when he said, “I think our starting five is the best starting five in the game.”

Tuesday, with the country watching as part of the NBA’s holiday package, coach Brown’s Philadelphia 76ers and that starting five will be on display nationally when they face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The Celtics opened the season with a 105-87 victory over the Sixers in Boston. But that was well before Philly made a blockbuster deal for Jimmy Butler, allowing the Sixers to add Butler to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons as a new big three.

Saturday night, the Sixers pounded the Toronto Raptors 126-101 with Embiid scoring 27 points, their second straight win and third in the last four games. It raised their season record to 22-12.

Now, Philly hits the road for five straight, playing in Boston before heading west.

“All you have to do is look at what happens starting tonight,” Brown said before Saturday night’s win. “As a team, we have a gift exchange tomorrow and then we all fly the following day to play the Boston Celtics in the Boston Garden, and everybody gets our memories of playing them recently in the playoffs and the first game on opening night.

“Then you hit the road with the team and we’re all together and then you jump into the road trip and you see who we’re playing over there.”

They will visit Utah, Portland, the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix through the New Year. A trip to the west is never fun for any Eastern Conference team.

The Sixers see Boston first in the latest renewal of one of the NBA’s top rivalries.

The Celtics held a pair of team meetings following their third straight loss — the last two at home — Friday night. The Celtics then came out and, with Al Horford and Marcus Morris back in the lineup, cruised past the Charlotte Hornets 109-103 Sunday night.

The first meeting was after Friday night’s game. The second was Saturday, coach Brad Stevens saying, “A lot of those meetings start off like Festivus, then they end with like hugs, right? So it’s just like any other family meeting.”

Stevens said he liked the way his players handled the meetings.

“There’s never a right or wrong time,” he said. “Ultimately, if you’re on a team with 15 people that have good intentions and are willing to share what they’re thinking, what they’re seeing, and what they’re feeling, that’s a pretty good place to start.

“Those are the moments in coaching that you can’t explain. That’s what it’s all about, if it’s well-intentioned and if it’s not off the rails. And it was the furthest from that.”

And then came a cleansing win Sunday to improve the record to 19-13.

Asked if his team was looser following the meetings, Stevens said, “I don’t know. I mean, I said, the whole deal was really well-intentioned, and it was a really — you look back — we’ll look back on it as a great experience. Because it was a bunch of really high-performing players in there just really being transparent, young human beings, and I think that’s a pretty cool thing to be a part of.

“So, whether that affects how the ball goes in or not, how much looser you look on the bench, I don’t know. But it was a — it was a good experience, and I think that that’s part of a team’s journey.”

Morris, talking about the meetings and how important they might have been, said, “It was very important. I wish we would have had it not after the game so we wouldn’t have to answer a whole bunch of questions about it. But it happens. For a team that’s trying to accomplish something, as we are, I think it was very beneficial for us.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks, in their first Christmas game in 41 years, over Knicks

By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2018, 2:47 PM EST
2 Comments

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 109-95 win over the Knicks. He scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. He did an on-court interview explaining how badly he wanted to play on Christmas.

Finally, he felt he’d done enough.

Antetokounmpo answered his last question then walked away declaring, “I’m going to go see my family.”

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks could settle early into a relaxing holiday. Their victory over New York was as uncompetitive as expected. Milwaukee led by double digits the final 17 minutes.

This was the Bucks’ first Christmas game since 1977, and they showed they belonged on the big stage. They didn’t even need to get hot to cruise to the easy win. Milwaukee shot just 6-for-32 on 3-pointers.

It didn’t matter because the Knicks are so lousy. They were given this game only because of their market size, not team quality. Rookie Kevin Knox (21 points) showed promise, and maybe the Knicks will eventually become worthy. But they’re clearly not there yet.