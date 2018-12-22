Getty Images

LeBron James rips NFL owners saying they have “slave mentality”

By Kurt HelinDec 22, 2018, 10:25 AM EST
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has repeatedly encouraged NBA players to speak out on social issues, to use their voice and platform to try to make a difference.

The NFL… not quite as encouraging.

In the third episode of “The Shop” on HBO — a sports and culture conversation produced and staring LeBron James — the NBA’s biggest name ripped NFL owners talking to  Los Angeles Rams’ star running back Todd Gurley.

“In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality. And it’s like, ‘This is my team. You do what the f— I tell y’all to do. Or we get rid of Y’all.’…

“The players are who make the ship go. We make it go. Every Sunday, without Todd Gurley and without Odell Beckham Jr., without those players, those guys, there is no football. And it’s the same in the NBA…. The difference between the NBA and the NFL: the NBA [cares] what we believe we can be, the potential. In the NFL, it’s what can you do for me this Sunday or this Monday or this Thursday. And if you ain’t it, we moving on.”

“I’m so appreciative in our league of our commissioner. He doesn’t mind us having… a real feeling and to be able to express that. It doesn’t even matter if Adam agrees with what we are saying, he at least wants to hear us out. As long as we are doing it in a very educational, non-violent way, then he’s absolutely okay with it.”

There are a lot of old white men who own NBA teams, too, but the power dynamic between star players and owners in the NBA is very different from the NFL — and NBA players have seized on this power. The NBA has always been a star-driven league, and there is a limited supply of elite those stars, which gives them leverage and power. LeBron James has been at the forefront of players taking control of that power, and he’s joined by Chris Bosh in this episode, the two of them choosing to team up in Miami to win rings.

That has extended to social issues league-wide. NBA teams have worn “I can’t breathe” T-shirts during warmups, same with other shirts commenting on police violence and racial justice issues. In the NFL, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has sued the league saying he was essentially blackballed because he knelt in protest of police violence during the national anthem.

LeBron and other players also are controlling their brand off the court more as well, not leaving their futures to guys in suits whether they be agents, investment advisors, or general managers.

LeBron created “The Shop” with Maverick Carter, his long-time friend and business partner. Those guys have had a lot of success together with LeBron’s brand and business dealings, particularly his entertainment company. Which produces “The Shop.”

The show airs at various times throughout the next month on HBO, or it can be streamed on HBO’s platforms.

Knicks brass reportedly realizing 2019 may not be their summer, thinking longer term

By Kurt HelinDec 22, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
Kevin Durant. Kawhi Leonard. Kyrie Irving. Kemba Walker.

Every one of those big names has been linked to the New York Knicks in the past, and the franchise will have max cap space money, but are the 9-25 Knicks a draw? Even with the bright lights of New York and the potential of Kristaps Porzingis, is a guy looking to win now and strengthen his legacy going to be thinking Knicks?

Which is why team president Steve Mills, GM Scott Perry and the rest of the Knicks front office is thinking longer term, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to NBA sources, Knicks brass no longer views 2019 as a make-or-break free-agent summer. The 9-25 Knicks feel their plan can still go on even if they do not sign a big fish in July….

But the Knicks, who are $32 million under the cap, are opposed to giving a 2019 free agent a max-like deal “unless that player would be a dramatic difference maker to the team’s fortunes,’’ a source said.

When president Steve Mills met with media Friday in a conference room at 2 Penn Plaza, he downplayed the urgency of 2019 free agency. Rolling over the cap space to 2020 or keeping space open to have flexibility to trade for a star are options.

The 2020 class could have Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, and Kyle Lowry among others.

The Knicks just need more time. Leonard and Durant may have interest in the Knicks, but they will also see teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and realize that supporting cast is much better right now than New York.

 

Too often in the past, the Knicks have been impatient and when they didn’t land the big name went and blown that money on their second, third, fourth or worse choice. That got them in trouble. Be patient now, build a strong culture and a good core, and the free agents will want to come play in Manhattan. The Knicks just are not ready yet.

Lauri Markkanen crushed Nikola Vucevic with poster dunk (then got ridiculous technical)

By Kurt HelinDec 22, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Is Bulls big man Lauri Markkanen all the way back from the elbow injury that had him sitting the first quarter of the season?

Just ask Nikola Vucevic.

Damn, that’s nasty — and Markkanen gave him the stare down.

Notice in the background referee Tony Brown instantly stepping forward and giving Markkanen a technical for taunting. Which is ridiculous. Let the guys show a little emotion. Bulls hyperbole-filled color commentator Stacy King called it the worst technical he’d ever seen.

Except it wasn’t even the worst technical in that game. Via veteran referee Scott Wall.

The crew last night on this game was the definition of thin-skinned. We want basketball to be played with passion, with emotion and energy, and you’ve got to let guys vent that a little. LeBron James didn’t get technicals last night for far more demonstrative efforts to complain about calls, and I’m using him as one of a hundred examples because he’s a big name. There’s a line to walk here and players certainly have crossed it plenty in recent years, they need to show more respect to the officials, and try having civil conversations with them rather than going Lob City Clippers and complaining about everything. But the officials have to allow a little room for the players to vent, too. This crew did not do that.

 

Celtics’ players, coaches have team meeting following loss to Bucks

By Kurt HelinDec 22, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
When Boston ran off a recent eight-game win streak there was a sense that the team had finally turned things around, players had accepted their roles and a pecking order had emerged with Kyrie Irving at the top.

But those wins came against a soft stretch of the schedule. Boston has since dropped three in a row, capped by a loss at home to Milwaukee Friday night — the start of a run of games for the Celtics against quality teams (including the Sixers on Christmas Day).

The latest loss triggered a 30-minute, closed-door team meeting after the game reports A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston.

“Much needed; much needed you know,” Irving said of the meeting. “I think everyone can see that we’ve had some inconsistencies regarding our play. I think it was the time to address it.”

Jaylen Brown described the meeting as the players, “trying to get on the same page.”

Brown would later add, “we have to talk and (tonight) was the time we choose to talk. I will keep … what we talked about between us, but we have to do better.”

Irving would later say the team needs to trust each other more and avoid selfish play, a seemingly veiled reference to guys not playing within the system on offense.

That has been a concern all season. Boston has players — Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, among others — who had much larger roles during last season’s playoff run but then were asked to sacrifice with the return of Irving and Gordon Hayward. Also, the Celtics have players in the final year of their contracts — Terry Rozier (restricted free agent), Marcus Morris — playing for their next paychecks. Asking all those guys to put the team first, to find that balance, has not gone smoothly.

Team meetings tend to be overrated for solving problems, but the Celtics needed to hash things out. Maybe the Celtics look more unified against Charlotte on Sunday. After that comes the real test: the Sixers on Christmas Day, followed by a three-game road trip to Houston, Memphis, and San Antonio. After that, we will have a better sense of if the Celtics’ closed-door meeting had any impact.

 

Anthony Davis: “I’d take legacy over money”

By Kurt HelinDec 22, 2018, 11:10 AM EST
Anthony Davis cannot be a free agent until the summer of 2020. Yet the buzz about where he will play his basketball in the future has reached a fever pitch at the end of 2018 because the NBA has become as much about trades, player movement, and what happens off the court as what does on it. If not more.

When it comes time for Davis to choose where he plays for his next contract — and that could be July of 2020, don’t bet on a trade before then even if Davis rejects the $239 million designated veteran contract extension — it will not be all about the money, Davis told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“I’d take legacy over money,” Davis told Yahoo Sports after posting game highs of 30 points and 20 rebounds to go with five assists in Friday’s loss. “I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about AD’s legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don’t get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time.”

Haynes also reports that Davis and LeBron went to dinner together in Los Angeles on Friday night after the Lakers’ win. Davis and LeBron now share an agent in Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

Does that make the Lakers the early frontrunners to land Davis? Maybe. But it’s far too early to make that bet.

The Pelicans are not trading Davis at February’s trade deadline, sources with direct knowledge of the situation have told NBC Sports — which echoes what Pelicans’ coach Alvin Gentry said on the record. The Lakers are wise to hype up the trade talk right now, to put pressure Davis and the Pelicans because the Celtics can’t get involved in the trade talks until July (teams can’t trade for two players on “Rose Rule” rookie contract extensions and they already traded for Kyrie Irving). Just don’t expect New Orleans to cave to that pressure. They want to keep Davis, the Pelicans are very active on the trade market right now as buyers trying to boost their team and make it a place Davis wants to play.

If Davis turns down the $239 million contract extension this July the Pelicans will have to consider trade options rather than lose him for nothing in 2020. Davis could sign a five-year, $190 million extension with any team he is traded to, or a four-year, $139 million extension with another team in 2020.

If Davis rejects the contract extension the Pelicans could keep him and try to continue to win him over — something sources hinted the Pelicans will consider — or they will trade him quickly, near the start of July. The latter is what most sources around the league expect.

What uniform Davis will wear when he signs his next contract is something nobody knows right now. Davis included. But if he wants to be a Laker, he’ll be a Laker.

And LeBron knows how to make his case. He’s doing just that.

Is that tampering? Some smaller market GMs say yes, but LeBron responded to them Friday, again via Yahoo.

“They can’t control me at all. And I play by the rules.”