Getty Images

LeBron James rips NFL owners saying they have “slave mentality”

By Kurt HelinDec 22, 2018, 10:25 AM EST
8 Comments

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has repeatedly encouraged NBA players to speak out on social issues, to use their voice and platform to try to make a difference.

The NFL… not quite as encouraging.

In the third episode of “The Shop” on HBO — a sports and culture conversation produced and staring LeBron James — the NBA’s biggest name ripped NFL owners talking to  Los Angeles Rams’ star running back Todd Gurley.

“In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality. And it’s like, ‘This is my team. You do what the f— I tell y’all to do. Or we get rid of Y’all.’…

“The players are who make the ship go. We make it go. Every Sunday, without Todd Gurley and without Odell Beckham Jr., without those players, those guys, there is no football. And it’s the same in the NBA…. The difference between the NBA and the NFL: the NBA [cares] what we believe we can be, the potential. In the NFL, it’s what can you do for me this Sunday or this Monday or this Thursday. And if you ain’t it, we moving on.”

“I’m so appreciative in our league of our commissioner. He doesn’t mind us having… a real feeling and to be able to express that. It doesn’t even matter if Adam agrees with what we are saying, he at least wants to hear us out. As long as we are doing it in a very educational, non-violent way, then he’s absolutely okay with it.”

There are a lot of old white men who own NBA teams, too, but the power dynamic between star players and owners in the NBA is very different from the NFL — and NBA players have seized on this power. The NBA has always been a star-driven league, and there is a limited supply of elite those stars, which gives them leverage and power. LeBron James has been at the forefront of players taking control of that power, and he’s joined by Chris Bosh in this episode, the two of them choosing to team up in Miami to win rings.

That has extended to social issues league-wide. NBA teams have worn “I can’t breathe” T-shirts during warmups, same with other shirts commenting on police violence and racial justice issues. In the NFL, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has sued the league saying he was essentially blackballed because he knelt in protest of police violence during the national anthem.

LeBron and other players also are controlling their brand off the court more as well, not leaving their futures to guys in suits whether they be agents, investment advisors, or general managers.

LeBron created “The Shop” with Maverick Carter, his long-time friend and business partner. Those guys have had a lot of success together with LeBron’s brand and business dealings, particularly his entertainment company. Which produces “The Shop.”

The show airs at various times throughout the next month on HBO, or it can be streamed on HBO’s platforms.

Anthony Davis: “I’d take legacy over money”

By Kurt HelinDec 22, 2018, 11:10 AM EST
5 Comments

Anthony Davis cannot be a free agent until the summer of 2020. Yet the buzz about where he will play his basketball in the future has reached a fever pitch at the end of 2018 because the NBA has become as much about trades, player movement, and what happens off the court as what does on it. If not more.

When it comes time for Davis to choose where he plays for his next contract — and that could be July of 2020, don’t bet on a trade before then even if Davis rejects the $239 million designated veteran contract extension — it will not be all about the money, Davis told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“I’d take legacy over money,” Davis told Yahoo Sports after posting game highs of 30 points and 20 rebounds to go with five assists in Friday’s loss. “I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about AD’s legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don’t get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time.”

Haynes also reports that Davis and LeBron went to dinner together in Los Angeles on Friday night after the Lakers’ win. Davis and LeBron now share an agent in Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

Does that make the Lakers the early frontrunners to land Davis? Maybe. But it’s far too early to make that bet.

The Pelicans are not trading Davis at February’s trade deadline, sources with direct knowledge of the situation have told NBC Sports — which echoes what Pelicans’ coach Alvin Gentry said on the record. The Lakers are wise to hype up the trade talk right now, to put pressure Davis and the Pelicans because the Celtics can’t get involved in the trade talks until July (teams can’t trade for two players on “Rose Rule” rookie contract extensions and they already traded for Kyrie Irving). Just don’t expect New Orleans to cave to that pressure. They want to keep Davis, the Pelicans are very active on the trade market right now as buyers trying to boost their team and make it a place Davis wants to play.

If Davis turns down the $239 million contract extension this July the Pelicans will have to consider trade options rather than lose him for nothing in 2020. Davis could sign a five-year, $190 million extension with any team he is traded to, or a four-year, $139 million extension with another team in 2020.

If Davis rejects the contract extension the Pelicans could keep him and try to continue to win him over — something sources hinted the Pelicans will consider — or they will trade him quickly, near the start of July. The latter is what most sources around the league expect.

What uniform Davis will wear when he signs his next contract is something nobody knows right now. Davis included. But if he wants to be a Laker, he’ll be a Laker.

And LeBron knows how to make his case. He’s doing just that.

Is that tampering? Some smaller market GMs say yes, but LeBron responded to them Friday, again via Yahoo.

“They can’t control me at all. And I play by the rules.”

Pelicans’ Gentry defends LeBron James on tampering charge

Associated PressDec 22, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
1 Comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry made it clear Friday that center Anthony Davis will not be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers or anywhere else as long as he remains under contract to the Pelicans.

Gentry’s stance on comments by Lakers forward LeBron James about Davis was less consistent.

Gentry defended James against allegations of tampering, hours after declaring an interview with ESPN earlier in the week in which James said it would be “amazing” if the Lakers traded for Davis represented an effort to interfere with the Pelicans’ star.

“We keep talking LeBron James, LeBron James, LeBron James,” Gentry said prior to the game between New Orleans and Los Angeles on Friday night. “He was asked a question and he answered it, you know. If he doesn’t answer it, then you guys talk about him not answering it. If he answers it, then everybody says he’s tampering. I think it puts him in a bad situation.”

Gentry clarified his comments in a reversal from his press conference following the Pelicans’ shoot-around Friday morning in which he said James’ answer about Davis was tampering. “Yes, it is. Why would it not be?” Gentry said earlier on Friday when he was asked if James had committed tampering.

Gentry intimated that players should be held to a different standard when talking about potential future teammates than coaches or league executives discussing potential player acquisitions and signings.

“I’m not a player,” Gentry said. “I’m a coach, so I think it’s a little bit different when you put him in that situation. I’m not sure how he’s supposed to handle it anyway. You asked him a question. He answered. That’s it.”

As for James’ assertion that he would love to play with Davis, the 25-year-old who is averaging 28 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, Gentry said, “Who wouldn’t?”

Davis is under contract with New Orleans through the end of the 2020-21 season, but speculation about a possible move to Los Angeles intensified after he signed with agent Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group in September, as Paul also represents James.

However, Gentry said Davis would not be leaving New Orleans for the foreseeable future.

“He’s under contract for another year and a half so that’s the easy part on our side,” Gentry said. “We have no intentions of trading him and we’re not going to trade him and that starts at the top all the way from our owner all the way down to the last ball boy on our team.”

At least Gentry seemed to be having fun with the controversy. When asked about Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, who played for Gentry in New Orleans last season, Gentry joking replied, “I can’t talk about him. He’s under contract.”

Gentry then waited a beat. “I had to do that,” he said.

 

LeBron James gets triple-double, Lakers top Pelicans 112-104

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 22, 2018, 2:13 AM EST
1 Comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 22 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-104 on Friday night.

James got his third triple-double with the Lakers and No. 76 for his career, helping Los Angeles to its sixth consecutive home win. Kyle Kuzma had 23 points, and Ivica Zubac set season highs with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Anthony Davis had 30 points and 20 rebounds for the Pelicans, who lost their third straight game. Julius Randle had 21 points in his first game against the Lakers at Staples Center, and Jrue Holiday had 18 points and 10 assists.

Davis and James shared the court for the first time since James recently declared in an interview with ESPN that it would be “amazing” if the Lakers traded for the Pelicans’ biggest star. James’ comments prompted allegations of tampering.

New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said before the game that Davis will not be traded to the Lakers or anywhere else as long as he remains under contract to the Pelicans.

All five Lakers starters scored in double figures, with Brandon Ingram getting 18 points after missing seven games because of a sprained left ankle. Rajon Rondo had eight points and nine assists off the bench after missing 17 games because of surgery on his right hand.

Kuzma and Lonzo Ball hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to put the Lakers up 107-98 with 6:13 to play, and Los Angeles held on after losing its previous two games.

The Lakers led by as many as 13 in the third quarter, but Holiday hit a 3 with one second left to cut the Pelicans’ deficit to 94-88 going into the fourth.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 30, Bucks beat Celtics 120-107

Associated PressDec 22, 2018, 12:36 AM EST
2 Comments

BOSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points, Khris Middleton had 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Boston Celtics 120-107 on Friday night.

Tony Snell scored 15 and Thon Maker added 12 points for Milwaukee, which has won six of seven.

Kyrie Irving had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics, who were missing their top two centers and forward Marcus Morris. Milwaukee capitalized on its advantage inside all night.

Malcom Brogdon had 10 points and nine rebounds and Antetokounmpo pulled down eight boards for the Bucks, who finished with a 55-36 rebounding advantage. Boston also sent Antetokounmpo to the foul line 17 times, and he made 13 free throws.

The Celtics lost their third straight after winning eight in a row.

Jaylen Brown scored 21 for Boston. He also had the dunk of the night.

Jayson Tatum scored 20, Gordon Hayward had 11 points and and Semi Ojeleye finished with 10 points, getting the start at center with Al Horford and Aron Baynes both out with injuries.

Milwaukee dominated the first half, using a 9-0 run late in the second quarter to pull ahead by as much as 26 points.

Boston made a few runs in the second half but was never able to get the margin closer than 11.

Brown’s dunk with 9:43 left pulled Boston within 97-82, but he was called for a technical for flexing his muscles after the dunk and Brogdon made the ensuing free throw.

Brown made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 103-90, and then Rozier made a steal and started on a fast break with Hayward, who spun a layup off the backboard while drawing a foul. Hayward missed the free throw and a chance at the three-point play.

 