Going global: Kings, Pacers to play first ever NBA games in India next preseason

By Kurt HelinDec 20, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
The NBA is a global brand, the highest level of basketball played anywhere on the globe. The NBA owners see growth potential in that (read: $$$$) and so the NBA has made a conscious push into China, Europe, Mexico and other markets around the globe, often bringing preseason games to those countries (or, in Mexico City, regular season games).

Now add India to the list.

The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings — a team owned by Indian-American Vivek Ranadive — will play the first two NBA games ever in India next preseason. The games will be played Oct. 4 and 5 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

“The Sacramento Kings are proud to be playing in the first NBA games ever held in India,” Ranadive said. “As an Indian-American, it is an honor to help bring this historic moment to the country where I was raised. The sport is experiencing tremendous growth in India and we are excited about continuing to expand the NBA’s reach to fans across the globe. The world wants to watch basketball and India is a fast-growing new frontier.”

Ranadive bought the Kings in 2013, keeping the team from moving to Seattle, and since then has worked to grow the sport in his native land. He has helped arrange the broadcast nearly 140 Kings games in India, he has promoted the team on social media such as Facebook (535,000 likes for the Kings), and he has brought a Bollywood night to Sacramento.

For the NBA trying to grow a fan base in India, this cannot be just a game, there will be interactive fan activities, Jr. NBA youth basketball programming and NBA Cares community outreach events. The game also will be broadcast live in India.

Nets’ coach Kenny Atkinson fined $25,000 for outburst, ejection vs. Indiana

Associated PressDec 22, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court quickly enough after he was ejected.

The league announced the fine on Saturday.

Atkinson was thrown out of the Nets’ 114-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. With 1:09 remaining and Brooklyn trailing by five, Atkinson ran onto the court to confront an official after a foul was called against Rodions Kurucs.

Atkinson was given a technical foul and ejected. He became enraged, with players and assistant coaches briefly restraining him before he left the court.

 

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic ejected for arguing call vs. Clippers

By Kurt HelinDec 22, 2018, 7:06 PM EST
NBA officials seem to have a quick trigger with the technicals the past couple of days.

Midway through the third quarter against the Clippers Saturday afternoon, Nikola Jokic got called for a foul for pushing Marcin Gortat along the baseline. Jokic didn’t like the call, barked at the official, got a technical then a quick second and he was gone.

The Clippers loved it.

Was it a foul to start with? Yes.

Did Jokic deserve a technical for trying to show up the referee? Yes (the way it is being called this season).

An ejection? We don’t know what was said, maybe Jokic crossed a line, but that wasn’t really much of an “air punch,” this strikes me more like an official with a thin skin and quick trigger.

Consistency, we need it. Tell me how LeBron James did this last night and didn’t even get T’d up.

Yet this got a technical in another game.

The line on what players can and can’t do moves nightly, no wonder they are confused.

Knicks brass reportedly realizing 2019 may not be their summer, thinking longer term

By Kurt HelinDec 22, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
Kevin Durant. Kawhi Leonard. Kyrie Irving. Kemba Walker.

Every one of those big names has been linked to the New York Knicks in the past, and the franchise will have max cap space money, but are the 9-25 Knicks a draw? Even with the bright lights of New York and the potential of Kristaps Porzingis, is a guy looking to win now and strengthen his legacy going to be thinking Knicks?

Which is why team president Steve Mills, GM Scott Perry and the rest of the Knicks front office is thinking longer term, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to NBA sources, Knicks brass no longer views 2019 as a make-or-break free-agent summer. The 9-25 Knicks feel their plan can still go on even if they do not sign a big fish in July….

But the Knicks, who are $32 million under the cap, are opposed to giving a 2019 free agent a max-like deal “unless that player would be a dramatic difference maker to the team’s fortunes,’’ a source said.

When president Steve Mills met with media Friday in a conference room at 2 Penn Plaza, he downplayed the urgency of 2019 free agency. Rolling over the cap space to 2020 or keeping space open to have flexibility to trade for a star are options.

The 2020 class could have Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, and Kyle Lowry among others.

The Knicks just need more time. Leonard and Durant may have interest in the Knicks, but they will also see teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and realize that supporting cast is much better right now than New York.

 

Too often in the past, the Knicks have been impatient and when they didn’t land the big name went and blown that money on their second, third, fourth or worse choice. That got them in trouble. Be patient now, build a strong culture and a good core, and the free agents will want to come play in Manhattan. The Knicks just are not ready yet.

Lauri Markkanen crushes Nikola Vucevic with poster dunk, gets ridiculous technical

By Kurt HelinDec 22, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Is Bulls big man Lauri Markkanen all the way back from the elbow injury that had him sitting the first quarter of the season?

Just ask Nikola Vucevic.

Damn, that’s nasty — and Markkanen gave him the stare down.

Notice in the background referee Tony Brown instantly stepping forward and giving Markkanen a technical for taunting. Which is ridiculous. Let the guys show a little emotion. Bulls hyperbole-filled color commentator Stacy King called it the worst technical he’d ever seen.

Except it wasn’t even the worst technical in that game. Via veteran referee Scott Wall.

The crew last night on this game was the definition of thin-skinned. We want basketball to be played with passion, with emotion and energy, and you’ve got to let guys vent that a little. LeBron James didn’t get technicals last night for far more demonstrative efforts to complain about calls, and I’m using him as one of a hundred examples because he’s a big name. There’s a line to walk here and players certainly have crossed it plenty in recent years, they need to show more respect to the officials, and try having civil conversations with them rather than going Lob City Clippers and complaining about everything. But the officials have to allow a little room for the players to vent, too. This crew did not do that.

 