Going global: Kings, Pacers to play first ever NBA games in India next preseason

The NBA is a global brand, the highest level of basketball played anywhere on the globe. The NBA owners see growth potential in that (read: $$$$) and so the NBA has made a conscious push into China, Europe, Mexico and other markets around the globe, often bringing preseason games to those countries (or, in Mexico City, regular season games).
Now add India to the list.
The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings — a team owned by Indian-American Vivek Ranadive — will play the first two NBA games ever in India next preseason. The games will be played Oct. 4 and 5 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.
“The Sacramento Kings are proud to be playing in the first NBA games ever held in India,” Ranadive said. “As an Indian-American, it is an honor to help bring this historic moment to the country where I was raised. The sport is experiencing tremendous growth in India and we are excited about continuing to expand the NBA’s reach to fans across the globe. The world wants to watch basketball and India is a fast-growing new frontier.”
Ranadive bought the Kings in 2013, keeping the team from moving to Seattle, and since then has worked to grow the sport in his native land. He has helped arrange the broadcast nearly 140 Kings games in India, he has promoted the team on social media such as Facebook (535,000 likes for the Kings), and he has brought a Bollywood night to Sacramento.
For the NBA trying to grow a fan base in India, this cannot be just a game, there will be interactive fan activities, Jr. NBA youth basketball programming and NBA Cares community outreach events. The game also will be broadcast live in India.
Just as the Rockets were getting on a roll, having won five in a row, the basketball gods struck down Chris Paul — he limped to the locker room in Miami Thursday night with what was later described to be a strained hamstring. Houston is 0-5 in games Paul has sat this season, and that’s not counting Thursday night when Miami took the lead on a 17-4 run third-quarter run with CP3 out, and the Heat held on to win.
How long will Paul be out? An MRI was done Friday and the team announced it is a Grade 2 strain and Paul will be re-evaluated in two weeks. He could miss a little more time, hamstrings are slow to heal and tricky because players think they are 100 percent and want back out but the muscle is not yet ready for explosive movements.
The report from the team fell in line with what Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN had reported earlier.
The Rockets stumbled out of the gate 4-7, in part due to injuries and suspensions (including Paul being suspended for two games after a scuffle with the Lakers in an early season game after Rajon Rondo spit on him). All season long it has been two steps up and one step back with no real traction. The Rockets’ defense has been terrible and the offense inconsistent. That changed somewhat during the five-game win streak, when James Harden played at an MVP level again lifting the offense, while the defense improved to average.
Now we could see another step back for the Rockets. Houston will have to lean more on Michael Carter-Williams and Brandon Knight, options that should make Rockets’ fans nervous. The Rockets have been looking at wings on the trade market, would GM Daryl Morey consider a move for a stop-gap point guard?
It may depend on how long Paul is out. If it really is just a few weeks, the Rockets will try to weather the storm.
Those rumors about Boogie looking better and better…
DeMarcus Cousins was getting in some post work against Kevin Durant and… damn.
Boogie was working KD all over the court.
Durant tried to cover himself on social media.
Cousins looks good in these selected clips, how well he’s really moving laterally or in game-like situations is a different question. The Warriors wisely continue to refuse to put a timeline on his return (recoveries have setbacks, no reason to put a date out there only to have “Cousins wasn’t ready/is healing slowly” stories out there). The buzz I have heard from sources is to think more like February, but nobody knows for sure.
Durant probably thinks Cousins could go right now.
Former Knicks center Joakim Noah, now with the Grizzlies, said he’s “too lit to play in New York City.”
That apparently wasn’t a revelation to the Knicks.
Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:
Noah’s partying was well known and young players, including fellow Frenchman Frank Ntilikina, were told not to go out with him, according to a source.
The Knicks showed what they thought of Noah. They kept him away last season and waived him this fall, eating the remaining $37,825,000 on his contract. Ousting Noah was probably best for the rebuilding team’s culture.
But I still think New York erred by waiving Noah now.
With his remaining salary stretched over five years, the Knicks lost the flexibility to pay him off completely over the next two years. They lost the flexibility to trade him and get his salary removed from their books entirely. He’s locked in at an unmovable $18,530,000 this season and $6,431,667 each of the following three years. New York can’t yet know which structure would have been optimal.
The Knicks could have kept Noah rostered until next offseason and explored keeping him away from the team, as they did last year. Maybe he would have taken a buyout, which could have made waiving him this year a sound decision.
But the Knicks just wanted him gone. This shows some of the reason why.
Ersan Ilyasova was brought in to be part of the Bucks’ five-out offense and he has done that — he has taken 43 percent of his shots from three this season, hitting 35.9 percent of them. He’s giving the Bucks about 20 solid, veteran minutes a night.
But he won’t be giving them minutes for a little while.
Ilyasova suffered a fractured nose in practice last Sunday and has surgery to repair it Friday, the team has announced.
Ilyasova is out indefinitely, whenever he does return expect him to be in a mask for a little while.
Look for Jason Smith and Tony Snell to get some extra run while Ilyasova is out.