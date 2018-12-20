Going global: Kings, Pacers to play first ever NBA games in India next preseason

The NBA is a global brand, the highest level of basketball played anywhere on the globe. The NBA owners see growth potential in that (read: $$$$) and so the NBA has made a conscious push into China, Europe, Mexico and other markets around the globe, often bringing preseason games to those countries (or, in Mexico City, regular season games).
Now add India to the list.
The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings — a team owned by Indian-American Vivek Ranadive — will play the first two NBA games ever in India next preseason. The games will be played Oct. 4 and 5 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.
“The Sacramento Kings are proud to be playing in the first NBA games ever held in India,” Ranadive said. “As an Indian-American, it is an honor to help bring this historic moment to the country where I was raised. The sport is experiencing tremendous growth in India and we are excited about continuing to expand the NBA’s reach to fans across the globe. The world wants to watch basketball and India is a fast-growing new frontier.”
Ranadive bought the Kings in 2013, keeping the team from moving to Seattle, and since then has worked to grow the sport in his native land. He has helped arrange the broadcast nearly 140 Kings games in India, he has promoted the team on social media such as Facebook (535,000 likes for the Kings), and he has brought a Bollywood night to Sacramento.
For the NBA trying to grow a fan base in India, this cannot be just a game, there will be interactive fan activities, Jr. NBA youth basketball programming and NBA Cares community outreach events. The game also will be broadcast live in India.
Billy Crystal has been a legendary Los Angeles Clippers fan for as long as anyone can remember. The 70-year-old Hollywood star has often been seen sitting courtside at Staples Center while the boys in red, white and blue take to the hardwood over the past three decades.
The move to be a Clippers fan in Los Angeles is a bit of a quirky decision by Crystal, and certainly against the grain of Hollywood, which likes to rep the Lakers.
Now, Crystal will be rewarded for his dedication.
According to a release from the Clippers, Crystal will be on the call during a broadcast on January 31 when LAC takes on the Lakers.
Via Clippers:
“It’ll be a blast to call a Clippers game alongside Billy Crystal,” said Lawler. “We’ve spent a lot of time talking Clippers basketball over the years, but having him join me on the call will be a whole new experience. I still can’t believe it’s my final season, and to be recognized by a great, longtime Clippers fan like Billy is an honor. I hope he’s been studying his Lawler’s Law books.”
Crystal has been a Clippers season ticket holder since 1985 and identifies with the hard-working, gritty identity of the franchise.
…
“Ralph is a fantastic broadcaster and a wonderful man,” said Crystal. “I’m looking forward to calling a game with him. He’s a Hall of Famer in my book.”
Of course Crystal is a show business veteran so chopping it up courtside with Ralph Lawler and doing color commentary shouldn’t be too hard for him.
Lawler is already one of the best play-by-play men in the NBA, and adding Crystal will make that broadcast a must-watch come January.
Lauri Markkanen missed the first 23 games of the NBA season with a sprained left elbow. He’s back, but now Zach LaVine is out a couple more weeks with a left ankle sprain he suffered Dec. 13 against Orlando down in Mexico City.
And now this — Bobby Portis is going to miss 2-4 with a sprained ankle he got in the loss to Brooklyn Wednesday night.
Portis played four games to start the season then sprained his knee and missed time. He came back just five games before turning his ankle in the final minutes against Brooklyn.
Portis is averaging 11.9 points per game this season and playing solidly, despite struggling with his three ball (25 percent). He’s also a leader in the young locker room, part of the team’s “leadership committee” that talks to coach Jim Boylen about issues.
The Bulls were not going to be good this season, but it’s tough to evaluate players and see how they fit together when they can’t even get on the court together.
Just when it appeared Celtics were coming around, they’ve lost two straight, including to the Suns last night.
That defeat included more bad news.
Celtics:
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Boston uses Al Horford (who’s banged up himself), Daniel Theis and Baynes regularly at center. Baynes primarily plays against bigger opposing centers, allowing Horford to slide to power forward, and is quite good in that role.
Now, Horford (once healthy) and Theis will have to make due in those matchups. Rookie Robert Williams can also stay in the rotation, especially if Horford remains out.
Patrick McCaw remains a restricted free agent. He can sign directly with the Warriors or sign an offer sheet with any other team, but the Golden State could match it.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
The Golden State Warriors are still prepared to match any offer sheet for restricted free-agent holdout guard Patrick McCaw, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Although there is interest from rivals in poaching away the versatile 6-foot-7 guard, teams have received word of the Warriors’ intentions and remain hesitant to submit an offer sheet, sources said.
The Collective Bargaining Agreement says:
No Team or any of its employees or agents will make a public statement that the Team would match any future Offer Sheet for one of the Team’s players
Did Haynes get this from a Warriors employee? If so, that’d seem to violate the rule. Even granted anonymity, that Warriors employee still would have made a statement for public consumption.
Maybe Haynes got this from other teams, which heard of Golden State’s threat, or even from McCaw’s camp. But it coming from the Warriors is the simplest explanation.
Will the NBA investigate Haynes’ sources? I doubt it.
Really, it’s a toothless rule, anyway. Golden State general manager Bob Myers could group-text every other general manager in the league and say the Warriors will match any offer sheet for McCaw. That wouldn’t be a public statement, but it’d have the same effect.
Still, if I were McCaw and trying to accomplish… whatever he’s trying to accomplish, I’d want the league to investigate this. This leak only hurts his leverage, and it might violate the CBA.