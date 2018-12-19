Rockets break single-game 3-pointers record (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2018, 10:57 PM EST
1 Comment

The Rockets were hot from beyond the arc.

How hot were they?

Michael Carter-Williams made a 3-pointer.

His triple with 31 seconds left in a win over the Wizards tonight gave Houston the record for 3-pointers in a game (26). That broke the previous market (25), set by the Cavaliers in 2017.

The all-time leaderboard:

image

Several Rockets contributed to the record:

This is the type of record that could get broken again soon, maybe by the Rockets. Teams shoot so many 3s now, and nobody attempts more per game than Houston.

Suns executive James Jones: Focus has shifted to NBA players, not draft

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 20, 2018, 12:08 AM EST
3 Comments

The Suns are 7-24.

At least they’ll get a prime draft pick to add young talent to grow with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. That’s Phoenix best path toward meaningful success.

Or…

Suns front-office chief James Jones, via Arizona Sports 98.7:

“Yeah, we have to worry about what happens in the draft but our primary focus is on this team currently and what we can do,” he told 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station’s Burns & Gambo on Wednesday. “We have a bunch of young players in this draft. We’ve been deep in the draft, we’ve drafted a lot of players over the years and our focus has shifted more to development of these players and looking at NBA players that we possibly can add to this team.”

“We shifted focus,” Jones said. “I think in the past our primary focus — a great amount of our time was spent turning over every stone as it relates to players and college players, but college players don’t win NBA games. NBA players do, so that’s where our focus is now.”

I get why the Suns want to be done with the draft. This will be Phoenix’s ninth straight season outside the playoffs. That should have provided enough lottery picks to stock the roster.

But since 2011, the Suns have gotten Markieff Morris, Kendall Marshall, Alex Len, T.J. Warren, Devin Booker, Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss, Josh Jackson, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges from the lottery. That’s not good enough.

Phoenix is still multiple steps from winning. Trying to shortcut the process will only push the goal further away. That type of thinking is what led to misguided signings like Trevor Ariza, Tyson Chandler and Jared Dudley. The Suns should be realistic about where they are in team-building.

And maybe they are. Perhaps, Jones is just saying what he thinks should be said. The Suns are trying to sell tickets and secure taxpayer funding for arena upgrades, after all.

But this also might be Phoenix’s actual approach. Suns owner Robert Sarver is notoriously impatient. After Jones’ comments, the Suns traded Ariza to the Wizards without getting a draft pick (netting only Kelly Oubre).

The best thing the Suns can do is nail their upcoming high first-round pick. That should be their primary focus.

Jones saying otherwise ought to terrify Phoenix fans.

Cavaliers coach Larry Drew ejected from loss to Hornets (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2018, 10:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

For a while, Larry Drew said the Cavaliers weren’t paying him enough to deal with this. The Cavs eventually paid up, but Drew still isn’t earning enough to stick around for the end of a loss after a non-call like this.

Kemba Walker clearly hit Collin Sexton on the head, but no foul was whistled. Despite a late run after Drew’s ejection, Cleveland lost to the Hornets, 110-99.

Kyrie Irving: Response to Stephen Curry’s moon-landing claim put him ‘on this false platform of a thing where you’re not even a human being anymore’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanDec 19, 2018, 8:55 PM EST
3 Comments

Stephen Curry said he believed we didn’t really go to the moon. Then, Curry clarified he was joking.

But not quickly enough to avoid getting grouped with Kyrie Irving, who gained notoriety for his own conspiracy theory, that the Earth is flat.

So, of course Irving was asked about Curry’s claim and the response to it.

Irving talked a lot without saying much. A sample, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:

“You end up getting caught up…on this false platform of a thing where you’re not even a human being anymore,” Irving said. “You’re extrapolated for all the information you know and think. Now you have to fit the mold of something you’re clearly not; you’re more than just a basketball player who puts the ball in the hoop, and then they subject you to being just that.”

You can see Irving’s full response in the video above, via John Karalis of MassLive.

Irving makes a somewhat fair point. NBA players (LeBron James-excepted) receive far greater attention for ludicrous statements than reasonable statements. Particularly, I think it bothers Irving people care about his view on the Earth’s shape but not things like police brutality.

But Irving said the Earth is flat! Curry said we didn’t really go to the moon! It’s hard to muster much sympathy for them.

Milwaukee police officer who mocked Sterling Brown’s arrest loses job

Elsa/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 19, 2018, 7:55 PM EST
3 Comments

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer fired over social media posts he made mocking the stun-gun arrest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown lost his appeal to get his job back.

The Fire and Police Commission upheld the firing of Erik Andrade Wednesday after a two-day hearing. Police Chief Alfonso Morales said he fired Andrade because his posts violated the department’s social-media policy and compromised the officer’s ability to testify in other cases.

Brown sued the police department in June and accused officers of using excessive force and targeting him because he’s black. A group of officers swarmed on him in a Walgreens parking lot because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets while he waited for a parking citation on Jan. 26.