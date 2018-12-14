Report: Wizards-Suns-Grizzlies Trevor Ariza-Kelly Oubre trade falls apart due to Brooks confusion

The Wizards, Suns and Grizzlies, according to multiple reports, agreed to a three-team trade:
Wizards
- Give: Kelly Oubre, Austin Rivers
- Get: Trevor Ariza, 2019 second-rounder, 2020 second-rounder
Suns
- Give: Trevor Ariza
- Get: Austin Rivers, Wayne Selden, Brooks
Grizzlies
- Give: Wayne Selden, Brooks, 2019 second-rounder, 2020 second-rounder
- Get: Kelly Oubre
But it was unclear which Brooks – Dillon Brooks or MarShon Brooks – Memphis would send to Phoenix. It was initially reported as Dillon then “corrected” to MarShon. But that correction didn’t provide much clarity.
This is AMAZING. Humans are smarter and more connected than ever before. And a few NBA general managers couldn’t keep their Brooks straight.
Dillon is a 22-year-old with 3-and-D skills and potential to become more of an all-around contributor. MarShon is a ball-dominant 29-year-old who’s generally not efficient enough to justify his high usage.
No wonder Phoenix wanted Dillon. And no wonder Memphis wanted to part with MarShon.
This could leave hurt feelings on all sides. What will Oubre, Ariza, Rivers, Ariza and even the Brooks think now? There’s plenty to clean up after this mess.
Including the tears streaming down my face from the laughter.