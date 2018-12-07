Getty Images

Joel Embiid: Since Jimmy Butler trade ‘I haven’t been myself’

By Kurt HelinDec 7, 2018, 10:38 PM EST
Since the Sixers traded for Jimmy Butler they have gone 8-3, outscoring teams by 4.1 points per 100 possessions in that time. They have looked good — not elite like Toronto yet, but a team that could be on its way.

Joel Embiid, however, is not comfortable an altered role in a Jimmy Butler world. He said he played like “trash” in his last game and was given Friday night’s game against Detroit off for rest. Embiid’s counting stats are off just slightly since the trade — his offensive and net ratings are up — but from what he told Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer he is not comfortable in a new role that has him on the perimeter more.

“I haven’t been myself lately,” said Embiid, who was held out of Friday’s game against the Pistons by coach Brett Brown. “I think it’s mainly because of the way I’ve been used, which is I’m being used as a spacer, I guess, a stretch five, which I’m only shooting [29] percent” from three-point range.

“But it seems like the past couple games, like with the way I play, our setup, [Brown] always has me starting on the perimeter … and it just really frustrates me. My body feels great, and it’s just I haven’t been playing well.”

In the Sixers’ last game, a showdown with Toronto on national television, Embiid had 10 points on 17 shots, going 4-of-7 at the rim (5-of-9 in the paint overall) but struggling with his shot when poping out off a pick or on trail threes in transition (0-of-4 from three near the top of the arc, plus one long-two miss where he stepped on the line). Embiid stymied by a trio of Raptors defenders giving him different looks. Embiid has looked off his game the last few games.

Butler has the gravity to space the floor off the ball, he’s shooting 42 percent from three, and has comfortably played as a catch-and-shoot wing when Embiid and Ben Simmons (or someone else) are running a two-man game. However, Butler’s nature is to attack the rim, he prefers to drive, not pull up. Embiid has to vacate that space to make room for those drives, but there is not yet a comfort level with that for the big man.

It’s a balance the Sixers have yet to find: When to have Embiid post up and bully his way to the rim (or pass out when the double comes) and when to space the floor so Butler or Simmons can get to the rim. The addition of Butler has changed the equation and Embiid is still figuring it all out, but he would like more post touches, he said.

It’s all part of an ongoing process with Philadelphia — they are a win-now team after the trade, but that doesn’t mean there is not a lot of work still to do.

 

 

Warriors splash 19 threes, send message with 105-95 win over Bucks

Associated PressDec 8, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry each scored 20 points, and the Golden State Warriors wrapped up a five-game trip with their third straight win, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 105-95 on Friday night.

Andre Iguodala added a season-high 15 points for Golden State.

Golden State pulled away in the second half with another hot stretch from the 3-point line. The Warriors went 6 of 9 from beyond the arc in a six-minute stretch that started with Curry’s 3 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter to build an 11-point lead.

Curry and Thompson were each 4 of 9 from 3-point range. The Warriors shot 41 percent (19 of 46) from long distance, putting on a clinic in crunch time against the Bucks, the league’s highest-scoring team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Bucks.

Milwaukee couldn’t keep up with Golden State’s barrage, shooting just 7 of 39 (18 percent) from 3-point territory – too many misses in spite of scoring 26 points off 18 Golden State turnovers.

A game of fits and starts typically had the Warriors building a three-possession lead, only for the Bucks to answer and get within a bucket. Golden State would jump ahead again as the teams traded runs.

The Warriors went ahead to stay after Curry’s 3 answered Ersan Ilyasova‘s bucket that briefly gave the Bucks a 74-72 lead to cap 12-2 run.

Golden State cut down on turnovers in the second half while forcing more Milwaukee mistakes.

Thompson sidestepped two defenders to get an open look, hit a 3 from the wing to make it 89-78 with 10:18 left in the game and then coolly walked toward the baseline to play defense.

Golden State avenged a 134-111 loss to Milwaukee in Oakland on Nov. 8.

The Warriors led 57-51 at the half, hitting 9 of 20 from 3-point range and getting 18 assists on 22 field goals.

 

Jimmy Butler says Blake Griffin “trying to be tough” after pair exchange words, are separated

By Kurt HelinDec 8, 2018, 7:55 AM EST
When the 76ers needed to get a stop late in the fourth quarter to seal a win, coach Brett Brown assigned Jimmy Butler to the man at the heart of the Detroit attack, Blake Griffin

After Butler drew a charge, he started talking to Griffin, who said a few words back and kept walking, but the two had to be separated.

There’s not much there, but Butler threw a verbal elbow at Griffin during his walk-off interview on ESPN.

This is what Butler does — get under the skin of opponents. He’s relentless as a player, and he talks plenty.

Butler backed up those words scoring 38 points to spark a 117-112 win on the road.

Nuggets forward Paul Millsap reportedly suffers broken toe

By Kurt HelinDec 8, 2018, 12:59 AM EST
The Denver Nuggets are already without Gary Harris, Will Barton, Isaiah Thomas, and Michael Porter Jr. due to injury.

Now add Paul Millsap to the list, who will miss time due to a broken toe suffered in a loss at Charlotte Friday night, according to multiple reports.

Broken toe injuries can cause a player to miss just a couple of weeks or far more, depending on which toe and the severity of the break.

Paul Millsap has averaged 16.4 points and 8 rebounds a night, shooting 52.6% and knocking down 44.4% of his threes in the last five games. He has become a crucial cog next to Nikola Jokic up front on a Nuggets team that has won seven in a row before falling to Charlotte on Friday.

With Millsap out, Trey Lyles will have a much bigger role.

Warriors’ starting center Damian Jones undergoes surgery for torn pectoral

Associated PressDec 7, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Warriors center Damian Jones underwent surgery for a torn left pectoral muscle.

Golden State said Friday that Jones had the procedure Wednesday in Chicago, performed by Dr. Benjamin Domb. Jones is expected to begin the rehab process in six weeks with a timetable to be determined based on his progress.

Jones, a third-year pro out of Vanderbilt who developed in the G League last season to emerge as the starter for the two-time defending NBA champions, was injured Saturday at Detroit.

The 23-year-old Jones started in 22 of his 24 games, averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 17.1 minutes. Golden State had an opening at center following the offseason departures of JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia and David West.

 