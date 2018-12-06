Getty

Report: LeBron James wants Carmelo Anthony on the Los Angeles Lakers

By Dane DelgadoDec 6, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
The Los Angeles Lakers have worked their way into the middle of the standings in the Western Conference and LeBron James is obviously a big reason for that. The team of misfits has plowed through the best conference in American sports, and have been a surprise in LeBron’s first year.

So why not add to the team?

Carmelo Anthony is one superstar that has been rumored to be a target of the Lakers’ front office ever since his falling out with the Houston Rockets. Anthony has played his last game in a Rockets uniform, and rumors of his pending transfer to LA were shot down from all sides.

Now those rumors are back on the burner.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, Carmelo is back in the mix for the Lakers, and it’s thanks to LeBron.

Via The Athletic:

He can’t be traded until at least Dec. 15, and sources said there had been no request made by James to Lakers president Magic Johnson or general manager Rob Pelinka to make a deal for his friend. Nor would there be.

But James and his camp still believe Anthony can play, that there could be a place for him as a contributor on a Lakers’ team that is young and continues to battle injuries. Brandon Ingram is the latest casualty. His sprained left ankle will keep him for at least the next two games.

And, broadly speaking, James does not want to see Anthony’s career end either with the Houston divorce or the 10-time All-Star playing out the string in this season in a market where he doesn’t want to be.

What do you think? Anthony has showed enough signs of aging that it’s not clear what his immediate benefit to a young team would be in Los Angeles. But he and LeBron are longtime friends, and members of the famed “Banana Boat” crew.

Despite what folks have said, it’s always felt like Anthony would end up on the Lakers. Now we’ll have to wait and see if that comes true.

Report: DeMarcus Cousins is throwing down alley-oops in Warriors practice now

By Dane DelgadoDec 6, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
The Golden State Warriors have had some interpersonal problems, but their roster still retains its star power. With some of its top players out due to injury recently, we have noticed that the Warriors are perhaps not as deep as they were in seasons past.

That might all be about to change.

According to a recent column from the San Francisco Chronicle, DeMarcus Cousins is looking better day-by-day. Although the team has mentioned they are not planning on bringing cousins back until after Christmas, Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneu noticed that Cousins is looking rather spry in practice these days.

Via SFChronicle.com:

After the Warriors’ practice Sunday afternoon at Detroit Mercy, I watched for about 20 minutes as Cousins participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage. My biggest takeaway was that, if it were the playoffs, he could play now and contribute. He was throwing down alley-oop dunks and moving with relative ease. At this point, Cousins just needs to improve his conditioning a bit to be completely game-ready.

Of course team doctors will be the judge of when Cousins will be ready to take the court. But even non-medical personnel like us basketball writers can tell when a guy is looking good, and if Cousins is throwing down alley-oops that’s a sign he’s moving in the right direction.

The real question is how Cousins will fit into Golden State’s schemes on both sides of the ball. Will he help or hurt their chances and grabbing another NBA Finals victory? It seems unlikely he will influence it either way, but at the very least the former All-Star will make it more difficult for teams if he gets on the court come playoff time.

Allen Iverson picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James, calls him ‘Black Jesus’

By Dane DelgadoDec 6, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
The debate about the best basketball player in professional history rages on. It might never actually get settled, unless LeBron James wins several more championships than Michael Jordan. Then again, that might not be enough to settle it for some folks.

In a recent article at The Players’ Tribune, Allen Iverson decided to weigh in with his opinion on the Greatest Of All Time.

Who did AI pick? MJ, of course. Iverson wrote that he could not be influenced by stats or anything else, and called Jordan the “Black Jesus”.

As an added bonus, Iverson told a story about finding Jordan at All-Star Weekend in Atlanta in 2003. Iverson, knowing it was MJ’s final All-Star Game, decided to show up wearing a full accouterment of Jordan gear, including his jersey and Chicago Bulls hat.

When AI finally found Jordan, deep in the bowels of the arena, it went something like this.

Via The Players’ Tribune:

It’s Mike, and he’s got his uniform on……. and he’s in one of those reclining desk chairs, leaning back in that thing like he doesn’t have a CARE in the WORLD. In the world. Got his feet kicked up like he’s on some beach! And then to top it all off?? He’s smoking one of those big-ass Mike cigars.

And he just looks at me — looks over my fit for a second — and he smiles.

Nods.

And then he goes right on back to puffing that cigar.

Iverson went on to cover all several topics, including his style of dress, super teams, trusting the process in Philadelphia, and his all-time starting five of Stephen Curry, Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal.

The Answer is a unique dude, that’s for sure. He’s never been anybody but himself.

Grizzlies Joakim Noah on why he’s happy to be back in NBA: ‘I love basketball’

By Kurt HelinDec 6, 2018, 8:30 PM EST
Joakim Noah is back in the NBA.

After an ill-fated few years in New York — where he was very well compensated and contributed very little, and eventually was bought out — Noah found himself out of basketball at the start of this season, unable to find a roster spot. That was until recently when the Memphis Grizzlies came calling, looking to add a little frontline depth behind Marc Gasol and impressive rookie Jaren Jackson Jr.

Noah played nearly 13 up-and-down minutes, but in the second half had a couple of quality buckets and made some smart defensive plays. He fit in with the grinding, make-it-ugly style of play that has been Memphis’ calling card this season. After the game, he talked about how happy he was to be back on the court to David Cobb of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“I just got here like two days ago,” Noah said. “I thought that [coach J.B. Bickerstaff] would wait at least until I knew the plays. I’m just happy that coach believes in me, put me in the game like that. It means a lot to me. With that said, I’m taking none of these moments for granted. Because all this time made me realize how much I love basketball.”

What came with Noah was a boost of energy, from the crowd and the player.

Did you see him?” Jackson said. “Oh yeah. He’s added energy from the moment he walked into this building. You can just feel it. He’s always hyped about whatever it is. Screaming, yelling, you saw it. All that. He’s doing everything. We love that. So that’s positive.”

Noah isn’t going to be asked to play a significant role, but if he can give the Grizzlies a solid 15 minutes a night off the bench it would be a big boost for their frontline depth. For a night it worked, we’ll see if he can play it out over time.

Nuggets’ Will Barton improving, now week-to-week

By Kurt HelinDec 6, 2018, 7:31 PM EST
Gary Harris is missing time with a strained hip. Isaiah Thomas is still recovering from off-season surgery and is not ready to return to the court. There is no timeline for rookie Michael Porter Jr.‘s return to the court following back surgery. Things are getting a little thin on the Nuggets’ bench.

Which is why this is good news: Will Barton is improving following groin surgery for an injury in the third game of the season. He’s now week-to-week.

Back in the third game of the season, against Phoenix, Barton went up for a relatively uncontested reverse layup, but as soon as he lands grabbed his hip and fell to the floor in obvious pain. He had surgery on his Adductor muscle and was expected to miss 5-6 weeks. Here we are six weeks later, and he’s improved but may need more time.

His return would be a big boost for a Nuggets team already playing well.

Barton was the starting three and he’s been missed. Barton averaged 16.5 points and five rebounds a night in 27 minutes per game through the first three, and he was knocking down threes. Juancho Hernangomez and has stepped up and played well in Barton’s absence — Denver has won seven in a row and may be the hottest team in the NBA — but they could use Barton’s game, and the roster depth.