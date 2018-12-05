Getty Images

Kevin Durant says he understands why stars may not want to play with LeBron James in L.A.

When Paul George was forcing his way out of Indiana, all his people talked about was him signing with the Lakers as a free agent. When the time came, he chose to stay in Oklahoma City. Jimmy Butler pushed his way out of Minnesota this season, but the Clippers were reportedly the Los Angeles team on his list, not the Lakers. I have heard from sources, and others have reported as well, that Kawhi Leonard is not really interested in teaming up with LeBron James if Leonard chooses to leave Toronto (not a sure thing by any means).

There’s been an assumption that when you combined the Lakers’ brand and the draw of Los Angeles with LeBron James, stars would flock to play with him. Not so. The Lakers will eventually get their other star (maybe even this summer), but it’s not that simple.

Kevin Durant understands why.

Here is what he told Ric Bucher in a well-done piece at Bleacher Report.

“So much hype comes from being around LeBron from other people,” Durant said. “He has so many fanboys in the media. Even the beat writers just fawn over him. I’m like, we’re playing basketball here, and it’s not even about basketball at certain points. So I get why anyone wouldn’t want to be in that environment because it’s toxic. Especially when the attention is b******* attention, fluff. It’s not LeBron’s fault at all; it’s just the fact you have so many groupies in the media that love to hang on every word. Just get out of the way and let us play basketball.”

Toxic is a strong word, but like he tried to say it’s not so much LeBron as it is he is a crossover star — it’s more than just basketball media around him. It’s a celebrity culture. And that’s just the off-the-court stuff. On the court, everyone next to LeBron — even future Hall of Famers, such as Dwyane Wade for example — become role players on some level.

Kevin Love, he had to totally change his game to fit, to be a shooter,” Durant said. “Which, I think, he deserves way more credit for switching his game. [Chris] Bosh, same way. LeBron is a player that needs to play with guys that already know how they play the game — and shooters. Like, young players that are still developing, it’s always going to be hard because he demands the ball so much, he demands control of the offense and he creates for everybody.”

LeBron is the greatest player of a generation and should have the ball in his hands a lot, it should be his team, and nobody around the league really questions that.

For the stars the Lakers are trying to recruit, the questions are “Where am I in my career? What do I want most? Would playing with LeBron help me get that?”

The answer is not an automatic yes. If Kawhi Leonard wants to prove that he can be the alpha of a team that wins big — and he’s not just a key cog in Tim Duncan’s culture — then does playing in the shadow of LeBron help him? Same with Durant, if what he wants most is to lead his own team to a title, not to share that spotlight with a Stephen Curry or Russell Westbrook.

Maybe one of those guys — or Anthony Davis, if he turns down a $240 million extension from the Pelicans — feels that playing with LeBron would benefit his career. At some point, some elite player is going to jump at the chance to play with LeBron and win as a Laker. But that is a very, very bright spotlight with a lot of constant drama floating around, and that is not for everyone.

Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have some work to do.

Report: Markelle Fultz’s agent angered 76ers with injury announcement, description

Markelle Fultz‘s agent, Raymond Brothers, told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN the guard had been diagnosed with “Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, (TOS), a physical injury.”

Then, the 76ers released a statement that passively acknowledged TOS “was identified.”

Meanwhile, Brothers was claiming vindication over anyone who said Fultz had the yips – including, undoubtedly, people within the 76ers organization.

Brothers, via Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“People were saying it was a mental problem and it is not,” Brothers told ESPN on Tuesday night. “There’s no way you’re the No. 1 pick in the world and all of a sudden you aren’t able to consistently raise your arms to shoot a basketball. Something is physically wrong. Now we have the answer to that problem.”

Apparently, none of this went over well with the 76ers.

Howard Eskin of 94WIP:

Zach Lowe on ESPN:

How it was described to me by sources close to the situation are two things.

Number one, the diagnosis was described to me as a diagnosis of exclusion. By which they meant, if all these doctors – and he’s seen like 15 by now – find nothing structurally to explain why he’s in pain, then this is sort of the default, this must be what it is.

And number two, they’ve kind of pushed back on the term “nerve damage.” The Sixers are saying there is no nerve damage. There may be some issues going on, but they’re pushing back against that terminology.

Fultz and the 76ers have appeared to be on different pages for a while. Philadelphia reportedly doesn’t consider Fultz in its long-term plans, and he reportedly wants to be traded.

This TOS diagnosis evidently didn’t unite both sides.

Wojnarowski reported Fultz will miss 3-6 weeks for rehabilitation, which he’ll do in Los Angeles. I’d be surprised if Fultz returns that quickly, let alone if he returns that quickly with his shot fixed. I’m just unconvinced all of Fultz’s issues have been identified and are being addressed.

But at least everyone will have time to collect themselves and find common ground. There appears to be too much distrust right now.

Of course, the biggest issue is Fultz shooting well again. If he doesn’t, the rest won’t really matter.

Report: Fred Hoiberg lost control of Bulls, including Zach LaVine, who could do whatever he wanted

Early in his tenure as Bulls coach, Fred Hoiberg had problems with Jimmy Butler and Joakim Noah. But Butler and Noah were stubborn veterans entrenched in their ways. The thinking was Hoiberg would connect better with less-proven, more-impressionable players.

Yet, it seems Hoiberg – whom Chicago fired this week – had interpersonal problems with this younger roster, too.

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic:

Multiple league sources said Hoiberg had lost the team, saying players no longer believed in his system and became increasingly emboldened in undermining Hoiberg’s authority.

what could Zach LaVine pull?

The answer is anything he wanted, according to a team source who said LaVine was given carte blanche by Hoiberg. Internally, there was concern players would revolt more as the season marched on

Most publicly, LaVine waved off Hoiberg’s play call in the final moments of a loss last week. Mayberry also detailed instances of Jabari Parker and Antonio Blakeney showing up Hoiberg.

Did Hoiberg have control of the locker room? Lauri Markkanen‘s response seems telling.

Rick Tarsitano‏ of WGN

There is no one right temperament for coaching in the NBA. Coaches have succeeded and failed with varying styles.

But it seems Hoiberg never found his footing. By most accounts, he’s a nice guy. But it also seemed he tried too hard to bend his personality to what he thought an NBA coach should be – and that came across as fake.

His biggest issue: He didn’t win. Players want coaches who help them flourish on the court (which comes with more money, etc.). Hoiberg never demonstrated he could be that coach.

Add his mild-mannered nature, and it was hard for him to command respect.

Hassan Whiteside says he left bench early Monday because he need to use bathroom

For the fifth time in six games, on Monday night coach Erik Spoelstra went left Hassan Whiteside on the bench in the fourth quarter, opting for a lineup with Bam Adebayo at the five and Kelly Olynyk at the four. Whiteside was not happy, and with less than a minute to go in the game he went straight to the locker room.

At practice Wednesday, Whiteside told the media he had to go to the bathroom and that’s why he left early.

Does anyone actually believe this?

Whiteside has been frustrated and complained when he’s not the big on the floor at the end of games. Which is understandable, he wants to compete. Spoelstra, however, believes in the smaller lineups and how well Adebayo plays, and he prefers a team that can space the floor with more modern style. That’s not Whiteside.

Going back to last summer, Miami tested the trade market for Whiteside but found it was going to take a lot of sweeteners to get a team to take on his $25.4 million this season with a player option (one he will undoubtedly pick up) at $27.1 million for next season. Maybe this summer the market will be different. For now, Whiteside is going to have to learn to deal with being on the bench more when games are close late.

Russell Westbrook explains rock-the-baby celebration

Russell Westbrook owns the rock-the-baby celebration, which he has broken out a few times this season (although Patrick Beverley tried to co-opt it). If you haven’t seen it, well, here you go:

Where did that come from? Is it because Westbrook’s wife Nina just had twins? Not exactly.

As Westbrook explained to Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s The Tonight Show, it’s all about the taunt.

“I’m pretty big for my position. I would say I’m probably stronger than other guys at my position, so when I have smaller guys on me, you have to treat them like babies.”

Ouch.

But when you’re Russell Westbrook you can do that.