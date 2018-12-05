Associated Press

Former Lakers’ star Derek Fisher named head coach of WNBA’s L.A. Sparks

By Kurt HelinDec 5, 2018, 8:58 PM EST
4 Comments

As long as Sparks general manager Penny Toler doesn’t force him to run the triangle, this should work.

Derek Fisher, still beloved in Los Angeles as a Lakers’ point guard who helped the team to five championships, has been named the head coach of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

“I am thrilled to name Derek Fisher our next head coach,” Sparks Executive Vice President and General Manager Penny Toler said in a statement. “Derek is a champion and proven leader on and off the court. With his wealth of experience as a former player and head coach, I can’t think of a better steward for our basketball team moving forward.”

“I’m excited to be the new head coach of the LA Sparks,” Fisher said. “There is no finer organization in the WNBA and I can’t wait to work with our ownership group, front office, talented players and staff to cement a culture of sustained excellence, which is what LA basketball fans demand – and deserve.”

It’s a hire the Los Angeles fan base will eat up, it was a great move on the PR front.

Now Fisher needs to show it was a smart one on the basketball front.

Fisher does have coaching experience, Phil Jackson hired him to be a leader of men and coach the New York Knicks despite Fisher having no coaching experience. It did not go well. Jackson wanted a prophet to teach and preach his beloved triangle offense, while Fisher wanted to run a more modern style of game. All while Fisher was learning on the job about coaching in the NBA, trying to guide a team not exactly deep with elite NBA talent (to put it kindly). Fisher also had off the court scandals, including a dating player Matt Barnes’ estranged wife, which led to a physical confrontation, and a DUI. Both cost Fisher credibility in the New York locker room.

After going 40-96, Fisher was fired midway through his second season.

With the Sparks, Fisher will have talent on the roster, starting with two-time MVP Candace Parker. This team last won a title in 2016, and last season was 19-15, eventually falling to Washington in the second round of the playoffs.

Fisher knows the game and is respected, he earned that as a player and president of the players’ union. While he struggled to coach in New York that was about more than just him, that was an impossible situation. Fisher is also smart, he learned from that situation and the Sparks will benefit from that.

Tristian Thompson flipped off fans after Cavaliers beat Nets

By Dan FeldmanDec 6, 2018, 12:20 AM EST
1 Comment

The Cavaliers haven’t won much this season.

After a rare Cleveland victory – over the Nets on Monday – Tristan Thompson celebrated by flipping off Nets fans.

That will probably get Thompson fined. The NBA obviously dislikes players flipping off fans, but when it gets caught on published video, that’s when it crosses the line.

Paul George scores 47, including game-winning 3-pointer, in Thunder’s win over Nets

By Dan FeldmanDec 5, 2018, 10:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Paul George, as the joke goes, hits big shots only in commercials.

And against the Nets tonight, apparently.

With his team tied or trailing by three or fewer points in the final 10 seconds, George was shooting 3-for-30, including 1-for-16 on 3-pointers. Until today.

He knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left in the Thunder’s 114-112 win over Brooklyn. Oklahoma City overcame a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to win its fourth straight.

George finished with 47 points, 25 in the fourth quarter, and 15 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had another triple-double 21 points, 15 rebounds and 17 assists – including George’s game-winner.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert fined $15K for criticizing officiating

By Dan FeldmanDec 5, 2018, 10:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rudy Gobert had some pointed words on officiating after the Jazz’s loss to the Heat on Sunday – not just about calls for Donovan Mitchell and Dwyane Wade (video above), but Utah’s place in the league.

“I just want it to be consistent, at one point. Every night is the same s—. Every night has been the same s—. If you call something one way, you have to call it the other way. Once they start doing that, I’m going to have a little more respect. I’m just tired of it. Every game is the same,” Gobert said.

“They can’t be deciding the issue of a game just like that. If you call a foul on the play on D. Wade, Donovan got pushed harder right before. But he’s not Dwyane Wade, it’s fine,” Gobert said.

“We’re a small market and we know it,” Gobert said.

Predictably…

NBA release:

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

For what it’s worth, the NBA ruled the referees were correct: Mitchell didn’t draw a foul, and Wade did. I agree on both decisions.

Gobert also went especially too far by insinuating the Jazz get mistreated because they’re a small-market team. Not only will the league object to those comments, I’ve seen no credible evidence to support it. As a competitor who wants calls in his favor, Gobert can’t see the bigger picture. Supports of big-market teams feel just as slighted by officials.

PBT Extra: Breaking down the NBA Power Rankings top 10 with Denver on top

By Kurt HelinDec 5, 2018, 8:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

When putting together this week’s NBC NBA Power Rankings — actually, the past few weeks of power rankings — it’s been clear there is very little separation between the top five teams. Usually, at this point in season, a team or two (or, three) has separated themselves from the pack. While the Warriors may ultimately get healthy and do just that, as of right now the top slot goes to the hottest team that past couple of weeks.

Right now that’s the Denver Nuggets.

Which is why the Nuggets top this weeks Power Rankings. They just won on the road against Raptors, Warriors, Trail Blazers, and Timberwolves — that’s impressive. Nikola Jokic is playing at an All-NBA level but getting real help from Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap, and others.

Check out the video above to get into the top 10.