NHL is coming to Seattle, but don’t hold your breath for NBA return

By Kurt HelinDec 4, 2018, 6:25 PM EST
Seattle is one of America’s great cities. It’s stunningly beautiful on the Puget Sound, it’s funky and diverse, the downtown is walkable, the people seemed genuine, and the food scene is fantastic (I ate this past summer at Matt’s at the Market and Il Corvo, both were exceptional). It’s also a passionate sports town that loves its Seahawks, MLS’ Sounders, and don’t forget the Mariners.

And now those fans have the hockey, or at least they will soon. Tuesday, the NHL announced plans to have an expansion team in the city starting in the 2021-22 season, playing in a new building where the Key Arena stood (but with the same historic roof), now called the Seattle Center Arena (naming rights will come, of course).

That led to a question from many: When is the NBA coming back to Seattle? One of the city’s most popular athletes brought it up.

Um…. sorry to say this but… don’t hold your breath.

After talking to multiple sources around the NBA about Seattle, there is no plan for NBA expansion on the table. The NBA’s owners are not even considering it. Nobody expects them to take up expansion the near future — meaning five or seven years — either. Maybe, at best, it could be part of the next television package discussions in 2025, but the market will be so different by then nobody is making predictions.

If no expansion, then it would come down to a current team being sold and relocating, and nothing like that appears on the horizon. Some around the league are watching Memphis, but owner Robert Pera recently bought out minority owners and appears intent on keeping the team it remaining in Memphis. The Grizzlies are locked in a lease for another three years, as well. Another market to watch is New Orleans, where owner Tom Benson passed away earlier this year. His wife Gayle now owns the Pelicans and said she has no intentions of selling or moving the team, plus the Pelicans have a lease that reportedly runs another five years. Things do change around the NBA on the ownership front, but right now relocation seems unlikely. (And no, Steve Ballmer is not moving the Clippers up there, he’s building a new arena in Southern California, a move up north was never his plan and would slash the value of his franchise.)

The NBA returned to Seattle for an exhibition game this fall — the last event at the Key Arena before the work to turn it into something new started — and the Warriors/Kings matchup sold the building out. The fan base up there loves basketball.

Seattle deserves an NBA team — they never should have had the last one taken away, but that’s another story (and for some, debate) for another day. It’s a big television market, one with plenty of money, and a rabid fan base. The Sonics should come back to the NBA. Someday, they will.

It just likely is not soon. Certainly not until well after the puck drops on the NHL in Seattle.

Rumor: Are the Knicks ramping up for a John Wall trade?

By Dane DelgadoDec 5, 2018, 12:30 AM EST
What’s happening with the Washington Wizards? We might not have a resolution to that question until their entire roster is collectively playing in a new city.

One of the Wizards’ stars, John Wall, would be of interest to several NBA teams if his supermax contract wasn’t rumored to be immovable.

Enter the New York Knicks.

According to the New York Post, the Knicks could be ramping up to make a play for the overpaid Wall.

Via New York Post:

Some in the league believe the Knicks are stocking up their young assets and will make a major play for Wall if he becomes available. The Wizards (9-14) were said to be ready to break it up after their disastrous start. It would have to be a three-team deal with the Knicks throwing in Ntilikina, Dotson, Courtney Lee (for cap purposes), a 2020 first-round and second-round pick.

Would Wall be a good choice for New York? He’ll make a whopping $46.8 million by 2022-23, which could seriously hamper a Knicks team that has Kristaps Porzingis and several intriguing young players.

I’m not sure if Wall is the answer for New York. I’m not sure the Wizards will be able to move him. But if a team was going to make a play for the star point guard, the Knicks feel like an organization that might be able to talk themselves into swallowing that giant deal.

Kevin Durant posts Instagram saying Redskins should sign Colin Kaepernick

By Dane DelgadoDec 4, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL in a couple of years, and the question surrounding the former San Francisco 49ers QB is whether the league is colluding against him.

Meanwhile, there doesn’t seem to be enough QBs in the NFL at any given time. Watching the league, it feels as though perhaps 10 teams have a signal caller good enough for his job. Meanwhile, Kaepernick remains unemployed.

Kevin Durant is a fan of the Washington Redskins, and his team lost their QB, Alex Smith, in November. His replacement, Colt McCoy, then broke his fibula. As such, Washington played über-backup Mark Sanchez on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

So KD did what any reasonable fan would do: suggest his team sign Colin Kaepernick.

Via Instagram:

Should Washington sign Kaepernick? The team was in the playoff chase when Smith went down, and Kaepernick is still only 31 years old.

Hawks’ Taurean Prince out at least three weeks with left ankle injury

Associated PressDec 4, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
ATLANTA — Hawks forward Taurean Prince will miss at least three weeks after injuring his left ankle in a lost to Golden State.

The team announced Tuesday that an MRI revealed a ligament sprain, bone bruise and associated soft tissue inflammation.

Prince was injured in Monday night’s 128-111 loss to the Warriors when he came down on Shaun Livingston while shooting. The Atlanta player hobbled straight to the locker room and left the arena on crutches.

The 6-foot-8 Prince is the Hawks’ third-leading scorer at 15 points a game. A first-round pick out of Baylor, he’s in his third season with the rebuilding team.

Mike Conley says paperwork almost cost him $40 million contract

By Dane DelgadoDec 4, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
We’ve all struggled to meet financial deadlines. Bills, student loan payments, car payments. Sometimes you forget to fill out a timesheet and you have to wait until the next one to get your dough. It happens to the best of us, but never in the way it almost happened to Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley.

Although he is now a 12-year veteran, Conley was just a third-year player heading into his fourth when he signed an extension off his rookie deal in 2010. Conley was offered a 5-year, $40 million deal and after signing the extension, Conley slowly became one of the best values in the NBA.

But it almost didn’t happen.

Speaking on Zach Lowe’s podcast this week, Conley told a story about when he was mere minutes away from botching his paperwork for the contract.

The NBA has a hard deadline, and Conley was stuck waiting behind people at a hotel front desk as he tried to fax his signed documents over to the respective parties.

He came this close to not getting his $40 million.

Via ESPN:

“We were in the W Hotel in Westwood. I’m sitting in my room and I get called down at like 8:55 p.m. or whatever it is, 7:55 p.m. something like that, and they’re like, ‘You have to go downstairs you got to sign this stuff and you’ve got to fax it.’

I run down the steps; there’s two people in line in front of me [at the front desk]. People are getting their keys, or doing whatever they got to do. I’m sweating like, ‘These people gotta move, there’s no way I can just let this happen.’

So then I creep my way up and I need to get this faxed, right right now. [Memphis Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace] is on the phone like, ‘We still haven’t got it yet! We haven’t got it yet!’ and time’s running down.

I popped it in [the fax machine] a minute before the deadline.”

Kudos to Conley for not playing his NBA player card and making a scene. It would take serious restraint from just about any person who had $40 million on the line not to do exactly that given the circumstances.

Of course, Conley’s next contract was even bigger. In 2016 the veteran guard signed a five-year, $153 extension to stay with the Grizzlies through at least 2019-20.