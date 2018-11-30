AP

Report: Dwight Howard might need surgery on gluteus muscle

By Dane DelgadoNov 30, 2018, 12:38 AM EST
Veteran big man Dwight Howard joined the Washington Wizards as a free agent this season. The move was largely panned, and things haven’t worked out that well in D.C. in any case. Howard has played in just nine games this season for the Wizards after dealing with a gluteal muscle issue.

Now, it appears that Howard could need surgery and might miss significant time this season.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Howard received information from a nerve specialist saying that he could need a surgical procedure to give him relief from his nerve pain.

People have been making jokes on social media about Howard’s injury, but nerve pain is no laughing matter. If Howard has been unable to play and needs surgery in an area that’s very near to his spine, that’s serious business.

Howard appears to be looking for a second opinion, and hasn’t made any decision yet. No doubt he would like to stay on the floor, but soft tissue and nerve injuries are hard to predict one day to the next.

Shaq says Giannis Antetokounmpo can have his ‘Superman’ nickname (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoNov 29, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Shaquille O’Neal gave himself many nicknames. The Big Diesel. The Big Aristotle. The Big Cloverleaf. Most of them were fleeting, but the one that stuck was his favorite: Superman.

Despite attempts by Dwight Howard to commandeer the nickname back in the late 2000, O’Neal has remained the number one Superman in NBA lore. But now Shaq says that Milwaukee Bucks wing Giannis Antetokounmpo is so good that he is ready to hand over the torch on the Kryptonian moniker.

Speaking on the Stephen A. Smith radio show this week, Shaq said Antetokounmpo had earned it for how he dominates the paint.

“You know what, I’ve never given my name up before, but I’m giving it to him. He’s the new Superman. You heard it here first.”

Antetokounmpo is a leading MVP candidate and the Bucks currently have the second best record in the Eastern Conference.

What do you think? Should Giannis take over the Superman nickname from Shaq?

Report: Some Cavaliers players upset about Kyle Korver trade

By Dane DelgadoNov 29, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
The Cleveland Cavaliers are a bad basketball team. They were always a bad basketball team, even with LeBron James still in a Cavaliers uniform. This year LeBron is in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, and Cleveland is the worst team in the Eastern Conference.

This is not complicated.

Even still, an NBA team is made up of real human beings, most of whom don’t want to feel like they are wasting a year of their professional life on a team going nowhere. As such, tanking is wildly unpopular for the players on a bad basketball team, and any actual tanking is largely due to a roster being terrible and not for individual lack of effort.

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers front office made their team worse. Cleveland traded Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Alec Burks and two second-round picks. The trade allowed for Cleveland to get some potential in their future, and for Korver to get away from the dysfunction in northeastern Ohio.

Still, some Cavaliers are reportedly upset about the trade. According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Cleveland players see the trade of Korver as explicit move to make the team worse in preparation for the upcoming draft and beyond.

Multiple Cavs players are upset with the trading of Korver, insofar as this is a team with very little outside shooting. Korver’s only averaging 6.8 points per game, but he’s still shooting .463 from the outside and is one of the greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history. Subtracting him from the team only makes it harder to win games, they feel.

Then again, they know what this season has become for the Cavs. It’s not about wins.

I’m not sure how much keeping Korver on the Cavaliers team would really help them. They’ve only won four games this season, and if it wasn’t for the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland would have the worst record in the NBA.

Korver is back in Utah now, and Cleveland will be prepping for the draft much as they’ve done in years where LeBron was not on their roster.

Report: Teams have interest in Markelle Fultz, but say his reps need to be ‘truthful’ first

By Dane DelgadoNov 29, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
Is Markelle Fultz on the trading block? It’s hard to tell at this point, and members of the Philadelphia 76ers have denied his availability. Meanwhile, there’s still the question about what is happening with Fultz, his shoulder, and his wrist. Is it all in his head? Is it physical? Or is it both?

We don’t have answers yet, although Fultz has undergone some testing and has weirdly involved his lawyer in the process. Meanwhile, some teams are reportedly calling on Fultz’s availability, but want to know the answer to the above questions.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, teams like the Suns are interested in Fultz but want to get more information about his issues before offering something serious.

He and his representatives need to be truthful, a league source says.

In other words, potential 76ers trade partners don’t want Fultz saying that his right shoulder and wrist are bothering him if he actually has a mental block that’s hindering his shooting, the source said.

The Suns did wave Isaiah Canaan this week, an oddity considering that Canaan started in 75% of the games for Phoenix this season. Is the team making room for some kind of move?

The most mind-blowing thing is just how little trade value Fultz is likely to have. The No. 1 overall pick just a couple of years ago, Fultz’s buying power has dwindled down to next to nothing. It doesn’t seem likely that Fultz s in the long-term plans for Philadelphia moving forward, and what happens next with him is anyone’s guess.

TNT crew, Raptors’ Nick Nurse don wacky suits in tribute to Craig Sager (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoNov 29, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
Sartorial icon and legendary NBA sideline broadcaster Craig Sager passed away after battling leukemia in 2016, but his presence is still felt on NBA national games, particularly on TNT. There’s been tons of Sager tributes, everything from t-shirts, to socks, to wild suits in the style of the man himself.

As the Golden State Warriors got set take on the Toronto Raptors Thursday night in Ontario, the TNT crew announced that they would be honoring Sager during Jimmy V week alongside their contemporaries over at NBA TV and ESPN.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse even joined in the communal event, and was seen wearing a blue brocade suit that Sager no doubt would have loved himself.

If you want to help fun to cancer research, one of the best you can donate to is the Cancer Research Institute. They have an A rating from CharityWatch.org, and a vast majority of its funding goes directly to research.