Warriors star Stephen Curry to return from 11-game absence Saturday

Though the Warriors aren’t in first place, their game against the Raptors tomorrow looks like a matchup of the best two teams in each conference. It might even be, as Klay Thompson said, an NBA Finals preview.
Unfortunately, Golden State-Toronto won’t include Stephen Curry, who has missed the last 10 games with a strained groin.
But fortunately for the Warriors, Curry will return for their next game – against the Pistons on Saturday.
Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area:
Curry has helped his MVP case during his absence. After opening 10-2 with him, Golden State has gone just 5-5 and dealt with infighting without him.
The Warriors injury problems aren’t behind them. Draymond Green is still banged up, and DeMarcus Cousins will miss several more weeks.
But Curry’s return is especially important. He sets a great tone of unselfishness and camaraderie – and provides elite production. That helps Golden State win, and players are always less likely to dwell on petty problems amid winning.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — San Antonio forward Pau Gasol has a stress fracture in his left foot, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday.
Gasol, who didn’t travel with the team to Minnesota and missed his 12th consecutive game Wednesday night, had been out with soreness in the foot but had recently been getting some work on the court.
“They took him off because he got a second opinion that it was as stress fracture,” Popovich said. “That’s what they told me, so it’s not a secret I guess. So they put him back in the boot.”
The coach gave no timetable for Gasol’s return.
In his 17th season and third year in San Antonio, the 38-year-old Spanish star has played sparingly off the bench, averaging 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Even so, Popovich said the team misses his ability to move the ball.
“The players in the second unit miss him because they had a lot of movement around him, he’s a good passer,” he said. “He can find them so him not being there has really affected that second group.”
Brook Lopez leaner – no. Lopez tip – no. Lopez tip – no.
Khris Middleton 3-pointer – yes!
The Bucks secured three offensive rebounds in the final 10 seconds then kicked the ball to Middleton, who hit a 3-pointer to give Milwaukee a 116-113 win over the Bulls tonight.
That obviously wasn’t the best rebounding by Chicago, but one of its top defensive rebounders – Wendell Carter Jr. – fouled out. Still, though.
How awful is the Suns’ point-guard situation?
There’s only a fine line between starting at point guard in Phoenix and falling completely out of the NBA.
Isaiah Canaan started 15 of the Suns’ 20 games this season, and now he’s getting sent to the curb.
Suns release:
The Phoenix Suns have waived guard Isaiah Canaan.
Shooting guard Devin Booker is the Suns’ best point guard, and they’ve started him at point guard lately. But Canaan was still primary backup until getting cut.
So, at least one of rookies Elie Okobo or De'Anthony Melton should join the rotation. Or Phoenix could shift Jamal Crawford to point guard. But that’d seem to defeat the purpose of waiving Canaan, a 27-year-old with an unguaranteed salary who wasn’t in the team’s long-term plans.
The Suns are an NBA-worst 4-16. They should build toward the future, and this seems like a move in the right direction – even if it sparks mocking about their inept attempts to win with veterans like Canaan this year.
When Bucks backup center John Henson went down with a wrist injury, he was reportedly expected to miss about three months.
After surgery, that timeline sounds longer – though perhaps the difference is only framing.
Bucks release:
Milwaukee Bucks center John Henson had successful surgery this afternoon to repair his torn left wrist ligament. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York under the supervision of Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network.
Henson will be listed as out and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Bucks have surged with Brook Lopez as starting center, and Henson kept them humming when Lopez sat. They’ve fallen off in those non-Lopez minutes after Henson went down, but remained stable.
Thon Maker joined the rotation. Giannis Antetokounmpo has played some center. It’s working fine.
But Milwaukee will be better once Henson returns.