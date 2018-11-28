Report: LeBron James ignoring Lakers coach Luke Walton’s playcalls

The Lakers’ plan of using LeBron James more off the ball?
They scrapped it amid injuries to Rajon Rondo and Lonzo Ball and it not really working.
LeBron is an all-time great scorer and passer. Putting the ball in his hands optimizes his team. The best argument for not running everything through him is sacrificing in the short-term to save his energy for down the road.
With LeBron handling the ball more, an old issue for him has reemerged.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN:
The scouts also have noticed that when James is running the point, he rarely looks toward the bench to receive playcalls from coach Luke Walton. Even when he has seen them, the scouts say, he ignores them and runs the play he prefers. Walton has adjusted, and now when James is running the show, Walton will typically just let him call the game.
This became a major talking point when LeBron did the same thing with former Cavaliers coach David Blatt, and it was completely over-scrutinized.
We’ve come a long way in treating coaches as mere co-workers – not necessarily bosses – of star players. LeBron is an incredibly smart player capable of calling a good play. I trust him to do it more than I trust Luke Walton, and LeBron shouldn’t relinquish his control based on traditional power dynamics.
Plus, LeBron calling the play on the fly rather than looking toward the bench means the Lakers can get into it more quickly. Teams generally score more efficiently when pushing the tempo, and that’s especially true of these Lakers.
This shouldn’t be seen as controversial or negative. This is Walton, after a shaky start, adapting to LeBron for the betterment of the team.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — San Antonio forward Pau Gasol has a stress fracture in his left foot, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday.
Gasol, who didn’t travel with the team to Minnesota and missed his 12th consecutive game Wednesday night, had been out with soreness in the foot but had recently been getting some work on the court.
“They took him off because he got a second opinion that it was as stress fracture,” Popovich said. “That’s what they told me, so it’s not a secret I guess. So they put him back in the boot.”
The coach gave no timetable for Gasol’s return.
In his 17th season and third year in San Antonio, the 38-year-old Spanish star has played sparingly off the bench, averaging 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Even so, Popovich said the team misses his ability to move the ball.
“The players in the second unit miss him because they had a lot of movement around him, he’s a good passer,” he said. “He can find them so him not being there has really affected that second group.”
Brook Lopez leaner – no. Lopez tip – no. Lopez tip – no.
Khris Middleton 3-pointer – yes!
The Bucks secured three offensive rebounds in the final 10 seconds then kicked the ball to Middleton, who hit a 3-pointer to give Milwaukee a 116-113 win over the Bulls tonight.
That obviously wasn’t the best rebounding by Chicago, but one of its top defensive rebounders – Wendell Carter Jr. – fouled out. Still, though.
Though the Warriors aren’t in first place, their game against the Raptors tomorrow looks like a matchup of the best two teams in each conference. It might even be, as Klay Thompson said, an NBA Finals preview.
Unfortunately, Golden State-Toronto won’t include Stephen Curry, who has missed the last 10 games with a strained groin.
But fortunately for the Warriors, Curry will return for their next game – against the Pistons on Saturday.
Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area:
Curry has helped his MVP case during his absence. After opening 10-2 with him, Golden State has gone just 5-5 and dealt with infighting without him.
The Warriors injury problems aren’t behind them. Draymond Green is still banged up, and DeMarcus Cousins will miss several more weeks.
But Curry’s return is especially important. He sets a great tone of unselfishness and camaraderie – and provides elite production. That helps Golden State win, and players are always less likely to dwell on petty problems amid winning.
How awful is the Suns’ point-guard situation?
There’s only a fine line between starting at point guard in Phoenix and falling completely out of the NBA.
Isaiah Canaan started 15 of the Suns’ 20 games this season, and now he’s getting sent to the curb.
Suns release:
The Phoenix Suns have waived guard Isaiah Canaan.
Shooting guard Devin Booker is the Suns’ best point guard, and they’ve started him at point guard lately. But Canaan was still primary backup until getting cut.
So, at least one of rookies Elie Okobo or De'Anthony Melton should join the rotation. Or Phoenix could shift Jamal Crawford to point guard. But that’d seem to defeat the purpose of waiving Canaan, a 27-year-old with an unguaranteed salary who wasn’t in the team’s long-term plans.
The Suns are an NBA-worst 4-16. They should build toward the future, and this seems like a move in the right direction – even if it sparks mocking about their inept attempts to win with veterans like Canaan this year.