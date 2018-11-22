Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James, Lakers prevail in Cleveland after controversial late call

By Dan FeldmanNov 22, 2018, 12:09 AM EST
LeBron James got a warm welcome before the game. He got another standing ovation during the game. And he got favorable officiating late.

Just like old times in Cleveland.

LeBron returned with the Lakers and escaped with a 109-105 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday. With 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, he did all he could to top his old team. But an odd call also benefited Los Angeles.

With the Lakers up two late, LeBron missed a jumper, and the rebound went out of bounds. Officials ruled it Los Angeles ball with 22.9 seconds left. Per the NBA’s new offensive-rebound shot-clock rule, the shot clock goes to 14 seconds “after the offensive team gets possession of the ball after it goes out of bounds immediately following a missed field goal or free throw that hit the rim.” That seemed to apply here. Yet, the Lakers inbounded with the shot clock off, so the Cavs were forced to foul.

Ultimately, I’m not convinced it mattered, because LeBron split from the line. Is there a huge difference in win expectancy between the Cavaliers getting the ball down three with 19.6 seconds left (what actually happened) and defending down two with 22.9 seconds left and 14 seconds on the shot clock (what probably should have happened)? It seems not.

Besides, this game was more about sentimentality than result, anyway. Sure, a win over LeBron would have been satisfying during a lost season. But Cavaliers fans settled for a nice ovation to LeBron during intros and another with his tribute video:

This game was far closer than 2010, when LeBron returned to Cleveland with the Heat and routed the Cavs. This game was also far, far, far tamer.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, it seems everyone is happier to walk away with limited drama.

Kyrie Irving: ‘F— Thanksgiving’

By Dan FeldmanNov 21, 2018, 11:14 PM EST
There’s a theory Kyrie Irving resented the way LeBron James‘ political opinions always drew attention and Irving’s didn’t. The biggest folly of the situation? Irving’s flat-earth takes were the only non-basketball thing he said that resonated.

But Irving seemingly hit on more meaningful discourse tonight.

After the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks, Irving addressed tomorrow’s holiday.

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

Irving has Native American roots and a strong connection Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. I suspect that informs his opinion on Thanksgiving.

The history of Thanksgiving is more complex than the fairytale many of us were taught in school. Agree or disagree with Irving’s point of view, his remark presents a great opportunity to learn more about different perspectives.

Anthony Davis gets 5×5, but misses game-tying free throw

By Dan FeldmanNov 21, 2018, 10:10 PM EST
When going to the line for multiple free throws, NBA players typically shoot better on each successive attempt.

Anthony Davis bucked that trend at the worst possible time.

With the Pelicans down three and 2.5 seconds left, Davis drew a foul on a 3-pointer. He sunk the first two free throws then missed the third, allowing the 76ers to escape with a 121-120 win.

Davis deserves credit for getting New Orleans so close. Before Davis drew the foul, Jrue Holiday missed a wayward quick-two attempt. Davis stole Ben Simmons‘ attempt to keep the ball in bounds and got up the 3-pointer the Pelicans should have been attempting all along.

After swishing the first two free throws what went wrong for Davis? Maybe it was the curse of Jahlil Okafor. The former 76er subbed in for New Orleans before the third free throw, working the loud Philadelphia crowd into even more of a frenzy.

I’m not sure Davis’ final steal should count, as Simmons might not have had possession. But if it holds up, Davis will have a rare 5×5 – at least five points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

For now, it’s the first 5×5 since Draymond Green‘s in 2015 and first 5×5 in a loss since Andrei Kirilenko’s in 2003.

Here’s every 5×5 since 1983-84 (as far back as Basketball-Reference records go):

image

LeBron James gets standing ovations for intros, tribute video in return to Cleveland

By Dan FeldmanNov 21, 2018, 8:37 PM EST
There might be debate whether they were loud enough, but Cleveland fans ensured nobody mistook his return with the Lakers with his return with the Heat.

First, LeBron received a standing ovation for introductions:

Then, he got another early in the first quarter when the Cavaliers showed a tribute video:

This is all very well deserved. LeBron has meant so much to Northeast Ohio, leading the Cavs to the 2016 title and doing so much philanthropy in the area. Cleveland fans understandably dislike him leaving again, but it was more important to show appreciation tonight.

Report: Markelle Fultz wants 76ers to trade him

By Dan FeldmanNov 21, 2018, 6:47 PM EST
Markelle Fultz lost his starting spot to Jimmy Butler. In the 76ers’ last game, Fultz fell out of the second-half rotation entirely.

The dam broke earlier this week when Fultz’s agent informed the team his client wouldn’t play or practice until seeing a specialist Monday.

With Fultz’s shots – particularly his free throws – continuing to produce cringes, the situation is getting even uglier.

Jared Weiss, Derek Bodner and Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Sources with knowledge of Fultz’s thinking have also told The Athletic that the player would prefer a fresh start with a new team.

The report also includes several more details:

  • Fultz underwent knee surgery between his lone college season at Washington and his rookie year.
  • Fultz wants to see the specialist not just about his known shoulder injury, but also a wrist injury.
  • Fultz has issues even just gripping the ball.

There’s much more in the report about Fultz’s woes, and I suggest reading it in full – if you can avoid looking away. It is horrifying.

Despite his insistence his problems are due to injury, Fultz is clearly suffering from a mental block. Maybe it’s related to injuries, but to treat only physical issues will not fix Fultz.

Maybe leaving Philadelphia would help, but I suspect his problems run deeper. And the 76ers probably don’t want to just dump the former No. 1 pick they’ve invested so much in.

But they also have plenty of backcourt depth – Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, J.J. Redick, Landry Shamet and T.J. McConnell. Clearing Fultz’s $9,745,200 salary for next season could go a long way in free agency next summer.

Everyone might be better off moving on.

But Fultz has fallen so far, mere “better” might not be enough to save his career. Hopefully, he rediscovers his shooting stroke – in Philadelphia or elsewhere. But he has even further to go than it previously appeared, and the situation already seemed dire.

This is just sad.