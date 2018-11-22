Kyrie Irving apologizes for ‘F—k Thanksgiving’ comment

Kyrie Irving is liable to have just about anything come out of his mouth at any time. The Boston Celtics point guard has a fiery personality, and combined with some suspicious takes about the spherical nature of the earth, he finds himself in headlines from time to time.
After the Celtics lost to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, 117-109, Irving was noticeably displeased and even found himself acting a little extra. As someone wished him a Happy Thanksgiving, Irving responded with, “F—k Thanksgiving”.
The internet immediately began to speculate whether Irving’s comments were based in frustration from the game or perhaps had some political slant. Irving is Standing Rock Sioux on his mother’s side and was officially accepted as a member of the tribe earlier this year.
Whatever the reason, Irving’s comments sort of took folks by surprise on social media late on Wednesday night. But by Thursday morning, Irving had apologized on social media.
Via Twitter:
Have a good Thursday, everybody. Whatever it is you’re doing today.
Philadelphia management is going to deny this report. Their public statements already do.
However, logic and actions suggest this is true: Markelle Fultz is no longer in the long-term plans of the 76ers. They have their “big three” and Jimmy Butler is the guy who completes the trio.
From the well-connected Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
For now, however, Fultz is still around the team as if nothing has changed except his playing time. The Sixers keep saying they will do whatever is best for Fultz, but the situation has overshadowed the success the team has had this season.
Some sources have said that, despite the team’s statements, Fultz is no longer in the Sixers’ long-term plans. And they are no longer using his shoulder as an excuse for his performances.
This doesn’t feel like a surprise anymore.
Fultz will see a medical specialist about his shoulder, or now wrist, or whatever ails him. It’s not just the Sixers who are skeptical of the injury excuse, which is one of the reasons Fultz’s trade value is low.
While Fultz’s agent said there has been no formal request to trade him, that seems the move that would be best for everyone. Fultz needs a fresh start somewhere else, a team with a strong development program and can let him learn from his mistakes (that’s not the win-now 76ers anymore). The question is, could the Sixers even get a heavily-protected, late first-round pick for him now? Probably not based on people I’ve spoken to around the league. Maybe a team is willing to give him a shot, but it’s more likely going to be for a couple of second round picks plus a veteran contract that another team is ready to move on from. Don’t expect Philly to land someone who can help them much this season, those players will come at a higher price tag than Fultz’s damaged value.
It’s just time for these teams to have a clean break. That likely will not come soon (or even quickly after Dec. 15, when every player who signed a one-year deal this summer could be delt), but it will come.
Stephen Curry has missed the last eight games with a groin strain. In that time the Warriors have gone 3-5 with a middle-of-the-pack offensive rating of 107.1 points per 100 possessions (18th in the NBA). Combine that with Draymond Green missing time (foot) and the Golden State defense being worse than the offense, and you have a team that is scuffling.
The good news is Curry could be back soon — he will start practicing with the team this next week and the team hopes he will play starting on an upcoming five-game road trip that starts Thursday in Toronto.
Here’s the Warriors’ official press release.
“Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last eight (8) games due to a strained left groin, was re-evaluated earlier today by the team’s medical staff. The evaluation indicated that he is making very good progress as a result of his rehabilitation program. He will begin to intensify his on-court workouts and, if he continues to progress at the level demonstrated in recent days, it is expected that Curry will begin to practice with the team next week, with the goal of playing at some point during the team’s upcoming five-game road trip.”
Curry was playing at an MVP level before the injury, averaging 29.5 points per game and shooting 49.2 percent from three — and hunting those shots again. When he has been on the court this season, the Warriors have had an offensive rating of 119.6, 12.5 per 100 possessions better than the team over the past eight games. When he was on the court this season the Warriors have outscored opponents by 14.3 points per 100 possessions.
While the Warriors have stumbled, most other teams think this is just temporary until the Warriors get healthy again. Or, to put it more bluntly, the Warriors in April are not going to be vulnerable. The return to being the Warriors everyone fears begins soon when Curry returns.
Ohio State thrashed Michigan Saturday in the “Big Game,” running the Wolverines right out of The Horseshoe and right out of the College Football Playoff.
LeBron James was not about to let rookie teammate Moe Wagner — drafted this summer out of Michigan — forget about it.
LeBron was gentle at first and Wagner took it in stride.
Then LeBron cranked it up — and X’d out every letter “M.”
Much like Michigan in this game, Wagner has no defense. His team got crushed. The rookie is just going to have to take this, much like carrying a pink princess backpack.
(And no, LeBron didn’t go to Ohio State, but he grew up in Buckeye country and, like many Ohioans, has long been a supporter of the school.)
The Lakers are playing well lately — three wins in a row, 9-of-11 — in part because they are playing smart.
Their fans… well, at least one of them not so much.
NBA in-arena contests are largely designed so the fan will win, but this Laker fan found a new and epic way to blow it at Staples Center.
Of course, this was the most talked about thing on NBA Twitter Friday night.