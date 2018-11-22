Getty

Kyrie Irving apologizes for ‘F—k Thanksgiving’ comment

By Dane DelgadoNov 22, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Kyrie Irving is liable to have just about anything come out of his mouth at any time. The Boston Celtics point guard has a fiery personality, and combined with some suspicious takes about the spherical nature of the earth, he finds himself in headlines from time to time.

After the Celtics lost to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, 117-109, Irving was noticeably displeased and even found himself acting a little extra. As someone wished him a Happy Thanksgiving, Irving responded with, “F—k Thanksgiving”.

The internet immediately began to speculate whether Irving’s comments were based in frustration from the game or perhaps had some political slant. Irving is Standing Rock Sioux on his mother’s side and was officially accepted as a member of the tribe earlier this year.

Whatever the reason, Irving’s comments sort of took folks by surprise on social media late on Wednesday night. But by Thursday morning, Irving had apologized on social media.

Via Twitter:

Have a good Thursday, everybody. Whatever it is you’re doing today.

Derrick Rose scores 25 as Timberwolves beat Nets 112-102

Associated Press
Associated PressNov 23, 2018, 6:57 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Derrick Rose scored 25 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Brooklyn Nets 112-102 on Friday.

Rose was 11 for 17 from the field, helping Minnesota get back on track after dropping two in a row.

Taj Gibson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, and Jeff Teague finished with 15.

Brooklyn had six players score in double figures, but shot 41.8 percent from the field. Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 points apiece, and DeMarre Carroll finished with 13.

The Nets pulled within four on Dinwiddie’s two free throws with 3 minutes left. But Rose made a floater and Teague found Robert Covington for a dunk to help the Timberwolves close it out.

Minnesota swept the season series, also winning 120-113 on Nov. 12 at Target Center. The Timberwolves have won three in a row against the Nets dating to last season.

Jarrett Allen and Shabazz Napier each scored 12 points for Brooklyn, and Allen Crabbe finished with 11.

The Nets trailed by five at the break, but the Timberwolves grabbed control in the third. Towns had 17 points as Minnesota outscored Brooklyn 35-23 in the quarter for an 89-72 advantage heading to the fourth.

The Nets scored 11 of the first 15 points in the final quarter to pull within 10 at 93-83 with 9:21 left. Following a timeout by the Timberwolves, Rose made a jumper and a 3-pointer to run the lead back out to 15.

 

Kyrie Irving says he wants to retire in his early-to-mid 30s

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 23, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Hawks forward Vince Carter, 41, is in his 21st season.

Will Celtics guard Kyrie Irving – 26, is in his eighth season – match that longevity?

Irving, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

“No, no,” Irving said with a smile before the Celtics held morning shootaround ahead of the game. “Once I’m done with this, hopefully in my early to mid-30s, I’m done with this.”

“I love basketball itself,” Irving said. “But everything that comes with it? It doesn’t really matter to me, in terms of my life. I enjoy the game, I enjoy being with my teammates, playing every single day.

“I would say, I don’t want to go into major detail, but I would just say I wish there was sometimes more empathy in terms of what we’ve committed ourselves to doing every single day. Putting our bodies on the line, understanding kind of the mental strain you put on just trying to be great every single day, and just literally putting the ball in the hoop better than you did yesterday. It comes at a price, but it’s what we all signed up [for], and it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to take for as long as possible in order to win as many championships and be as successful as I can.

“I just think the material gain in it just doesn’t really matter to me anymore as much as it once did. The little things are just what make the game special. Coming every single day and playing with these guys, and still try to figure out what that challenge is to be better as a basketball player rather than like, ‘What’s my popularity like?’ or ‘What branding could be done here?’ or something like that. That all comes, but I think the love of the game should always outshine everything else that comes with the NBA lifestyle.”

Irving has talked before about retiring relatively young. This isn’t just a fleeting thought.

Still, it can be difficult to actually walk away. Irving has spent so much of his life committed to basketball. You don’t reach his level without massive devotion to the sport. Plus, Irving will never near the compensation (through standard salary and endorsements) and perks that come with being an active NBA player once he retires.

But Irving definitely doesn’t think like a typical NBA star. He could pave his own way.

Also consider: It’s common for players to retire by their early-to-mid 30s, even if they’d rather keep playing. Injuries happen. Athleticism wanes. Even players who were as good as Irving at such a young age – and are declining from a high peak – sometimes fall off by then. Tracy McGrady retired at age 34. Isiah Thomas finished playing at age 32.

Irving pledged to re-sign with Boston next summer, and he can ink a five-year deal. He’d be 32 when it ends. It’s too soon for even Irving to say how he’ll feel about his future then. But maybe retirement will be around the corner at that point.

Stephen Curry involved, not hurt in car crash (video)

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 23, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Stephen Curry is out with a strained groin.

Thankfully, he didn’t suffer further injury earlier today.

ABC 7:

Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area:

The Warriors are in such a funk.

LeBron James on Kyrie Irving not wanting to play with him: ‘Not my problem’

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 23, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers last year, reportedly due to issues with LeBron James. LeBron made no effort to win over Irving, and LeBron’s late appeal to the Cavs to keep Irving went unfulfilled, as they sent him to the Celtics.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic:

But multiple sources have told The Athletic in the past year that Irving’s issues stemmed from no longer wanting to play alongside James and not wanting to be stuck with a roster built for James after he departed.

“That’s not my problem. If that’s the case, that’s definitely not my problem,” James told me late Wednesday. “I never felt like I didn’t want to play with him. The only thing I tried to do is give him whatever I could and more.”

“I think by the time it got to me he wanted to be traded, I think he was already gone,” James said. “He was already gone and it was up to the organization to do their job and try to keep him as well. The guy still had two years left on his contract. They didn’t have to give him up. It could’ve been repaired then. Bring him in, let’s see what happens. I don’t think his stock drops if he still comes to Cleveland, see what happens and at the trade deadline you could still do it then.”

But it was LeBron’s problem. He spent his last year in Cleveland trying to win a championship with a team less-equipped to do so, and he sure felt the stress of that in the moment.

Though there were advantages – like demanding spending – this was a consequence of LeBron’s repeatedly signing short-term contracts with the Cavaliers. They braced for him leaving (which he obviously did last summer for the Lakers) and didn’t want to get stuck. So, they traded Irving for a long-term package.

Also remember: Irving reportedly threatened to undergo season-ending surgery if not traded and even considered requesting a trade after the championship season. He applied a lot of pressure. Easy for LeBron to say not to trade Irving. LeBron was leaving soon, anyway.

I still believe the Cavs erred in their approach with Irving, though. They had one of the greatest players of all-time in LeBron. They shouldn’t have worried about the distant future. Winning the 2017 title should have been the absolute priority. Even if they dealt Irving, they should have traded for immediate contributors. Despite thinking long-term with the Irving deal, Cleveland is still in a terrible position, anyway.

That, at least, is no longer LeBron’s problem.