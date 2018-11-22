Getty

Kyrie Irving apologizes for ‘F—k Thanksgiving’ comment

By Dane DelgadoNov 22, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Kyrie Irving is liable to have just about anything come out of his mouth at any time. The Boston Celtics point guard has a fiery personality, and combined with some suspicious takes about the spherical nature of the earth, he finds himself in headlines from time to time.

After the Celtics lost to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, 117-109, Irving was noticeably displeased and even found himself acting a little extra. As someone wished him a Happy Thanksgiving, Irving responded with, “F—k Thanksgiving”.

The internet immediately began to speculate whether Irving’s comments were based in frustration from the game or perhaps had some political slant. Irving is Standing Rock Sioux on his mother’s side and was officially accepted as a member of the tribe earlier this year.

Whatever the reason, Irving’s comments sort of took folks by surprise on social media late on Wednesday night. But by Thursday morning, Irving had apologized on social media.

Via Twitter:

Have a good Thursday, everybody. Whatever it is you’re doing today.

Cowboys’ Amari Cooper’s touchdown celebration is Markelle Fultz’s free throw form

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 23, 2018, 1:23 AM EST
1 Comment

Markelle Fultz‘s new free throw form is…. different. Passing the ball between his hands to start his form.

When Cowboys’ Amari Cooper scored on Thanksgiving night, his celebration was Fultz’s free throw form.

And Fultz loved it (and RT’d the video, too).

Next week Fultz will see a specialist for the shoulder or wrist or whatever injury it is that the 76ers did not know about (and plenty around the league are skeptical about). That will be the next step in what has been a soap opera around all things Fultz. This was an amusing distraction from that.

Report: Kings’ coaching drama stems from divided front office

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 22, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
1 Comment

The Kings reportedly could fire coach Dave Joerger.

At center of the dispute? Joerger playing veteran Nemanja Bjelica – who, not for nothing, has been instrumental to Sacramento’s surprising 10-8 start – over No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III.

But calling this a management-vs.-coach issue is an oversimplification. There are different factions in the front office – namely CEO Matina Kolokotronis, general manager Vlade Divac and assistant general manager Brandon Williams.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Williams was and remains a major backer of Bagley

Nemanja Bjelica, was a Divac-driven addition

By all accounts, Kolokotronis’ level of influence on both the business and basketball sides is at an all-time high

According to sources, Joerger has believed since last season that Kings assistant general manager Brandon Williams was on the lookout for a new coach to replace him. Yet Joerger, sources say, is not in danger of being fired anytime soon.

Disagreement within a team can be healthy. Arguments can force everyone to sharpen their assessments and lead to better outcomes.

But this doesn’t sound healthy and productive.

Sacramento should enjoy its impressive season. The Kings haven’t consistently won in so long. I’m not sure they can maintain this, but they keep winning after numerous predicted drop-offs. It’s worth going for it, even if it means playing veterans over young players.

To his credit, Joerger has maintained a healthy balance amid this turmoil. Divac voiced his support of the coach, but if Williams is gaining power, that could cost Joerger. Kolokotronis’ stance is unclear.

Who will ultimately win a power struggle? That it even exists is problematic enough.

That issue starts at the top.

Joel Embiid implies Bryan Colangelo wasn’t supportive of Markelle Fultz

AP
By Dane DelgadoNov 22, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
1 Comment

The NBA is a source of endlessly weird stories. The entire saga with Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves could have felt like the pinnacle of the season in that regard.

But then you’d be forgetting about the Philadelphia 76ers and Markelle Fultz.

News broke earlier this week that Fultz would be seeking new opinions on his shoulder and wrist. As part of that same report, Fultz also preferred a trade away from Philadelphia. Fultz’sagent later denied that report, but it has left many not knowing which direction is up, and where this convoluted story with the former No. 1 overall pick will end.

Sixers players were naturally asked about the drama with Fultz this week, and Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid tried to give his best understanding of the situation. In his comments, Embiid said that he thought Fultz was coming along and developing at a good pace. However, Embiid also implied that he thought previous management — we can assume he meant former GM Bryan Colangelo — didn’t have Fultz’s back.

Via Twitter:

The Fultz situation is a difficult one to parse. On one hand, it seems as though there is both a mental and an injury factor here. However, the team is certainly not off the hook even though we don’t understand the full details. At some point, the Sixers are responsible for whatever mismanagement has taken place over the past couple of years. The simple fact that this has gone on so long is a big part of the team shouldering some blame.

As usual, we will have to wait and see what happens with Fultz’s recovery and potential trade options.

Watch Vince Carter surpass 25,000 points with dunk vs. Raptors

By Dane DelgadoNov 22, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Vince Carter is 41 years old, but he’s still out there doing it. The Atlanta Hawks veteran has 21 years of experience in the NBA, and he is past the twilight of his career. For Carter, it’s almost bedtime.

Meanwhile, Carter is still contributing on the floor for the Hawks this season. And thanks to his longetivity, he’s started to approach some significant career milestones. On Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors, Carter notched one of the best a player can hope to achieve.

Following a cut late in the fourth quarter, Carter packed home a dunk with half a second left that help him to surpassed 25,000 points scored in his career.

The bucket made him just the 22nd person in NBA history to reach the 25,000 point mark. He is the fourth active player who has done as much, joining Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, and Dirk Nowitzki.

Congrats to Vince. He’s a legend.