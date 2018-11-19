Report: Bradley Beal tells Wizards officials of volatile practice: ‘I’ve been dealing with this for seven years’

The Wizards have been far worse than their talent suggests they should be, and it seems they hit a breaking point. Washington is reportedly willing to discuss trading John Wall and Bradley Beal.
Why now?
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Charania is correct: These types of heated practices sometimes occur. My general rule: When it’s so bad, details reach the public, the situation is worse than normal.
Beal isn’t wrong that these issues have been too common during his time in Washington. Really, it’s remarkable the Wizards have been so successful — no losing seasons, four playoff appearances, three series victories in the last five years — despite so much in-fighting.
But it also gets exhausting, and losing only lessens the tolerance. Beal sounds fed up.
Maybe that leads to Washington trading one of its stars. More likely, Wall and Beal continue to work through the tension and eventually perform at a reasonable level. Just like always.
This Wednesday, LeBron James makes his return to Cleveland.
This time it should feel different from eight years ago, when LeBron returned in a Miami Heat uniform and Cleveland unleashed all its pent-up fury upon him. Not that Cavaliers fans wanted him to leave last summer, but this time they saw it coming and could look back upon a title in the city for the first time since 1954. LeBron cemented his legacy in Cleveland.
LeBron reflected upon those days and said he knew the end was coming the same time everyone else did — when Kyrie Irving demanded a trade (he was eventually shipped to Boston). Via Joe Varden of The Athletic.
“Everyone knows that when Kyrie got traded, it was the beginning of the end for everything. It’s not a secret.”
For my money, the real beginning of the end was when owner Dan Gilbert refused to pay up and retain a quality general manager in David Griffin. LeBron realized that when it all started to go down, too. The new GM Koby Altman told LeBron he would not trade Irving to Boston — turning them into an instant powerhouse — but then the trade was completed later that day. LeBron realized it’s not that Altman lied to him as much as Altman wasn’t the guy making the call.
“You realize at that point in time, take nothing from Koby, because Koby [was just named GM], but at that point in time, you realize that Koby’s not the only one running the team, as [Griffin] had done, and that’s why Griff was let go pretty much.”
LeBron still carried the Cavaliers to the Finals (in part because Irving was injured and out when the teams met in the postseason) but the Cavaliers were no match for the league’s elite, which is why they got swept by the Warriors. LeBron decided he needed to move on to new challenges and headed West to the Lakers, where the work to build a contender is still ongoing.
His return to Cleveland will bring mixed emotions to Cavaliers fans on Wednesday. And if LeBron plays like he has lately — dropping 44 on Portland and 51 on Miami — they will be reminded just how great a player he was for them.
The Wizards (5-11) are open for business.
John Wall and Bradley Beal are the big names in trade talks, but how about Otto Porter?
Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:
There are whispers that New Orleans is interested in Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr.
The Pelicans badly need an upgrade at small forward, and Porter – who has at least somewhat fallen out of favor in Washington – fits the bill. He’s an ideal role player – an excellent 3-point shooter and solid defensively when not overmatched defensively. He could become more assertive, but part of his value lies in his ability to blend. On a team with superstar Anthony Davis, complementary skills are important.
The catch: Porter is earning $26,011,913 this season then due $55,739,815 the next two years.
He’s overpaid, but he can still play. New Orleans, trying to impress Davis before offering him a super-max extension next summer, might view Porter as an acceptable risk. Especially if the Pelicans can unload overpaid Solomon Hill in a trade.
Washington could accept Hill and another player or two and even escape the luxury tax this season. The Wizards would surely want positive-value players and/or picks, too.
There seems to be a middle ground where a Porter trade appeals to both teams. The big question: Can Washington and New Orleans find it?
Marc Gasol has been awesome this season. The 33-year-old is holding off questions about his decline that reached fever pitch last season. He’s deferring just a little more offensively to become much more efficient and save energy to play superb defense.
The Grizzlies have played like a 61-win team with him on the court this season.
But they’ve also played like a 17-win team when he sits.
A potential solution to Memphis backup-center problem? Joakim Noah.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ivan Rabb haven’t cut it at center behind Gasol. (Jackson has been better at power forward.) JaMychal Green could work, but he’s just getting healthy, and he’s also more of a power forward.
So, Noah could be another option. He definitely has the size for the position. Performing better than the Grizzlies’ other backup centers is not a high bar.
But I still doubt Noah helps Memphis. The 33-year-old looked so wash up with the Knicks, not even Tom Thibodeau would sign the former Bull.
The Pelicans are 5-1 when Elfrid Payton plays and 4-6 when he doesn’t.
New Orleans will have to find a winning formula without its starting point guard.
Pelicans release:
New Orleans Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton, who suffered a fractured left fifth finger against the New York Knicks on November 16, will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair the fracture. Payton is expected to miss approximately six weeks.
It’s not that Payton is great, though he has been solid this season. It’s that the Pelicans are ill-equipped to deal with this injury.
Jrue Holiday can shift to point guard, but that weakens New Orleans even further on the wing. Without Payton, the Pelicans are also forced to give more playing time to substandard players at point guard: Ian Clark, Tim Frazier and Frank Jackson.
At least New Orleans can pivot its offense to run the ball through Anthony Davis and Julius Randle. Those skilled bigs can distribute.
The Pelicans are in the middle of a tight playoff race. They have little margin for error, and this injury cuts deeply into it.