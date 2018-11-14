Terse Kevin Durant says he has not yet spoken to Draymond Green

Maybe it was Draymond Green calling him a “b****” (reportedly what got Green suspended for a night).

Maybe it was what Green said lobbing verbal grenades about Kevin Durant‘s impending free agency in July in the locker room later.

Whatever it was Green said, it clearly still ate at Durant postgame Tuesday after the Warriors knocked off the Hawks. In his postgame press conference, Durant was short with the media (not something completely out of character, but given the circumstances, something seemed to bother him).

Pretty terse postgame press conference from Kevin Durant. Whatever Draymond Green said yesterday clearly still bothering him. Here's the transcript of the relevant portions. pic.twitter.com/9e27YWCpFZ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2018

Two quick takeaways here.

First, the Warriors suspension of Green was a signal to Durant the franchise has his back. Green is given a lot of latitude by the Warriors for his emotional outbursts because he’s a special player and that emotion is part of what makes him great. For the team to slap Green across the wrist like this means he crossed a line with something he said. But it’s also a message to Durant, as he considers free agency, that the Warriors will back him. It’s not going to be the biggest deciding factor for Durant this summer, but the franchise wants him to feel wanted and respected.

The other is that this will not get in the way of the Warriors title run. The Warriors have had their spats before and gotten over it, at least enough to play and win together.

Klay Thompson on the Kevin Durant-Draymond Green situation: “They’re grown. They’ll be fine. I love both those guys. At the end of the day, we’re on the same team, with the same goal and that’s to three-peat. And I don’t think either of them will lose sight of that.” — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 14, 2018

Andre Iguodala postgame on the Warriors' current adversity: "I think it was an old school pimp that said: 'You can't climb a mountain if it's smooth.'" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2018

Maybe it was Draymond Green calling him a “b****” (reportedly what got Green suspended for a night).

Maybe it was what Green said lobbing verbal grenades about Kevin Durant’s impending free agency in July in the locker room later.

Whatever it was Green said, it clearly still ate at Durant postgame Tuesday after the Warriors knocked off the Hawks. In his postgame press conference, Durant was short with the media (not something completely out of character, but given the circumstances, something seemed to bother him).

Pretty terse postgame press conference from Kevin Durant. Whatever Draymond Green said yesterday clearly still bothering him. Here's the transcript of the relevant portions. pic.twitter.com/9e27YWCpFZ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2018

Two quick takeaways here.

First, the Warriors suspension of Green was a signal to Durant the franchise has his back. Green is given a lot of latitude by the Warriors for his emotional outbursts because he’s a special player and that emotion is part of what makes him great. For the team to slap Green across the wrist like this means he crossed a line with something he said. But it’s also a message to Durant, as he considers free agency, that the Warriors will back him. It’s not going to be the biggest deciding factor for Durant this summer, but the franchise wants him to feel wanted and respected.

The other is that this will not get in the way of the Warriors title run. The Warriors have had their spats before and gotten over it, at least enough to play and win together.

Klay Thompson on the Kevin Durant-Draymond Green situation: “They’re grown. They’ll be fine. I love both those guys. At the end of the day, we’re on the same team, with the same goal and that’s to three-peat. And I don’t think either of them will lose sight of that.” — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 14, 2018