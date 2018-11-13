Rumor: Lakers not signing Carmelo Anthony

Really, this is probably the wrong conversation. Maybe there is a bad team or two with a deficiency so glaring, Anthony is worth a roll of the dice. But he might just be finished as an NBA player, regardless of the fit.
Report: Markelle Fultz and Drew Hanlen no longer speaking, let alone working together
But Fultz contradicted that, calling himself generally healthy. Fultz also rebuffed Hanlen’s assertion Fultz had the yips, as Fultz stressed his problems were due to injury.
Apparently, they became even more divided.
Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:
Markelle Fultz and Drew Hanlen are no longer working together or on speaking terms, according to league sources. No word on why the two parted ways, but their relationship deteriorated about three weeks ago. Prior to this falling out, Fultz spent the summer training with Hanlen.
Three Things to Know: NBA family sends love after horrific Caris LeVert injury
1) Caris LeVert’s promising season halted by a horrific leg injury, NBA family reacts with love. Caris LeVert was having a breakout season scoring 18.4 points per game, having taken on a larger percentage of the Nets’ offense yet improving his efficiency. It’s early to talk awards, but his name came up as a most improved candidate.
Then on Monday came a horrific leg injury. One that undoubtedly ended his season. Here is the video, but only watch it if you have a strong stomach. The injury pushes both Nets and Timberwolves players to tears.
NBA players reacted on Twitter, here is just a small sampling.
Young Fella prayers to you! Speedy recovery and even stronger impact coming soon for sure! 🙏🏾 @CarisLeVert
2) Two days after beating Bucks in OT, Clippers do the same thing to Warriors. If you’re not taking the Los Angeles Clippers seriously, it’s time to. Saturday night they knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, a quality win against the team with the best net rating in the NBA so far.
Monday night, the Clippers knocked off the Warriors in overtime, 121-116. Lou Williams, who was ice cold for most of the game and shot 3-of-15 in regulation, was making plays and had 10 points in overtime. Tobias Harris continues to be a leader and had 17 points. But it was the youth of the Clippers that got this win. Montrezl Harrell dropped 23 points on just 13 shots while grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots off the bench. Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started at the point and finished with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, five rebounds, and three assists.
The Clippers have the seventh-best net rating in the NBA, with a top 10 offense and defense (usually the sign of a contender). If they can stay healthy — and that has always been the concern with this Clippers roster — we may need to pencil them in for a playoff spot.
3) Now where does Carmelo Anthony go? ‘Melo is not with the Rockets as they travel to Denver for a game Tuesday, officially due to an “illness” but nobody is buying that. Frustrations about his role have led to meetings with the team and it is expected Anthony has played his last game as a Rocket, he will be released.
Just don’t expect that to happen too quickly.
Because, where is ‘Melo going to land? What team will bring him in? Where does he have a significant role? Anthony said it was “mentally challenging” to come off the bench for Houston, he expects to be tenured in and treated with the deference of a quality starting player. There was a time when Anthony was that; there was a stretch of four or five years where he was the best scorer in the NBA (not the most efficient ever, but he could get buckets with the best of them). That time, however, ended three or four years ago (at least). The fall has been rapid. At this point, Anthony is a bench player — but not one who can accept that role, making it an awkward and challenging fit anywhere.
ESPN’s Marc Spears said on The Jump he had heard Miami and Philadelphia as possible destinations. Philly is looking for depth and role players (maybe even a fifth starter), but not guys who are going to get a lot of touches — Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and J.J. Redick should get the bulk of the Sixers’ touches and shots. For years Brett Brown has worked to build a blue-collar, hard-working culture in Philly, a team that defends well and plays all out. Butler fits with that ethos. Anthony… not so much. The Lakers came up because of the LeBron connection, but they need to focus on their young players and to build a core for the future, ‘Melo never made sense there.
Miami makes more sense on paper, just because the 5-8 team could use a jolt to awaken their pedestrian offense so far. But they strike out on Butler so they go get ‘Melo? Is Pat Riley really going to bring him in?
Anthony couldn’t accept a role with a contender in Houston. No team developing young players is going to bring him in to take away touches from those guys. That doesn’t leave a lot of options. This could take a while.
LOS ANGELES (AP) —Lou Williams couldn’t hit a lick in regulation, so of course he had the ball in crunch time.
The Los Angeles Clippers wouldn’t have it any other way.
Williams scored the Clippers’ final 10 points in overtime after they blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, and they hung on Monday night to beat the Golden State Warriors at home for the first time in nearly four years, 121-116.
Williams recovered after shooting 3 of 16 in regulation, when the Clippers were scoreless over the final 5:15 while the Warriors ran off 11 straight points to force overtime tied at 106-all.
“There would be no point for me to be on the floor if I didn’t have confidence,” said Williams, who finished with 25 points.
“It’s not about the run they go on,” Harrell said. “It’s about how we handle it. We stayed after it and kept going after them.”
The Clippers snapped a seven-game skid against the Warriors at Staples Center, where they last won on Dec. 25, 2014.
“Unfortunately we lost, but we’ll see them again at least three more times and that’ll be different,” Klay Thompson said.
Kevin Durant had 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Warriors before fouling out with 3:46 left in the extra session. Thompson added 31 points, but was just 5 of 16 on 3-pointers on a night without injured fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry.
“Everything changes without Steph,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s one of the best offensive players in the history of the game so you take him out and they don’t have to worry about as much.”
Golden State lost for just the third time in 14 games.
The starless Clippers improved to 6-1 at home.
Thompson’s 3-pointer tied it 116-all in overtime, interrupting Williams’ run of 10 straight points for the Clippers.
“He’s been playing the same game for like 10 years now,” Shaun Livingston said of Williams. “He’s just a handful to guard.”
Down 106-95, the Warriors closed regulation on an 11-0 run, with Thompson scoring their last eight points. His second 3-pointer in the spurt tied it at 106. However, on the final play of regulation, Draymond Green tried to take it the length of the court rather than pass to Kevin Durant, and Green lost the ball without getting a shot off. That led to words between the two on the bench.
The Clippers crashed the boards – every player grabbed at least one – and they dominated in the paint, 62-36.
Williams’ 3-pointer gave Los Angeles its largest lead of 101-87 after they didn’t go up by double digits until Harrell’s basket to open the fourth.
The Warriors were held to 20 points in the third when they were outscored by six.
“I told our guys to empty the gun at the beginning of the third,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Our whole goal was to get more shots than them.”
The Clippers shot 60 percent and led 64-61 at halftime.