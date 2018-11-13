Rumor: Lakers not signing Carmelo Anthony

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Caris LeVert’s promising season halted by a horrific leg injury, NBA family reacts with love. Caris LeVert was having a breakout season scoring 18.4 points per game, having taken on a larger percentage of the Nets’ offense yet improving his efficiency. It’s early to talk awards, but his name came up as a most improved candidate.

Then on Monday came a horrific leg injury. One that undoubtedly ended his season. Here is the video, but only watch it if you have a strong stomach. The injury pushes both Nets and Timberwolves players to tears.

NBA players reacted on Twitter, here is just a small sampling.

Young Fella prayers to you! Speedy recovery and even stronger impact coming soon for sure! 🙏🏾 @CarisLeVert — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 13, 2018

God bless you youngin tough road ahead but we’re here to help lift you @CarisLeVert ! You know how to reach me 🙏🏾 — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) November 13, 2018

This guy has been hooping!! its so tough to see that happen… Prayers up for @CarisLeVert 🙏🏼 Speedy recovery bro!! — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) November 13, 2018

Prayers out to @CarisLeVert!!! Been watchin him play this season and I’ve loved every bit of it! Hate to see him get injured 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 13, 2018

Prayers up for @CarisLeVert 🙏🏽. An amazing player that will only come back stronger. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) November 13, 2018

Our thoughts are with LeVert as well.

2) Two days after beating Bucks in OT, Clippers do the same thing to Warriors. If you’re not taking the Los Angeles Clippers seriously, it’s time to. Saturday night they knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, a quality win against the team with the best net rating in the NBA so far.

Monday night, the Clippers knocked off the Warriors in overtime, 121-116. Lou Williams, who was ice cold for most of the game and shot 3-of-15 in regulation, was making plays and had 10 points in overtime. Tobias Harris continues to be a leader and had 17 points. But it was the youth of the Clippers that got this win. Montrezl Harrell dropped 23 points on just 13 shots while grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots off the bench. Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started at the point and finished with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, five rebounds, and three assists.

The Clippers have the seventh-best net rating in the NBA, with a top 10 offense and defense (usually the sign of a contender). If they can stay healthy — and that has always been the concern with this Clippers roster — we may need to pencil them in for a playoff spot.

Of course, leave it to the Warriors to ramp up the drama, even in a loss. Monday’s game only reached overtime because of an 11-0 Warriors run to close out regulation (and the Warriors were without Stephen Curry due to his groin injury). However, it was the last play of regulation that led to the drama — Draymond Green grabbed the defensive rebound, ignored Kevin Durant clapping and calling for the ball, decided he was going to take it the length himself and get the game winner… and fumbled it away without a shot. You don’t have to imagine how that sat with KD.

Notice Andre Iguodala and DeMarcus Cousins were the peacemakers.

Just a casual chat between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant on the #Warriors bench at the end of regulation tonight pic.twitter.com/fiwEM6KNsA — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) November 13, 2018

It’s a long season, these kinds of spats happen to every team, but this is just one to file away and remember.

3) Now where does Carmelo Anthony go? ‘Melo is not with the Rockets as they travel to Denver for a game Tuesday, officially due to an “illness” but nobody is buying that. Frustrations about his role have led to meetings with the team and it is expected Anthony has played his last game as a Rocket, he will be released.

Just don’t expect that to happen too quickly.

Because, where is ‘Melo going to land? What team will bring him in? Where does he have a significant role? Anthony said it was “mentally challenging” to come off the bench for Houston, he expects to be tenured in and treated with the deference of a quality starting player. There was a time when Anthony was that; there was a stretch of four or five years where he was the best scorer in the NBA (not the most efficient ever, but he could get buckets with the best of them). That time, however, ended three or four years ago (at least). The fall has been rapid. At this point, Anthony is a bench player — but not one who can accept that role, making it an awkward and challenging fit anywhere.

ESPN’s Marc Spears said on The Jump he had heard Miami and Philadelphia as possible destinations. Philly is looking for depth and role players (maybe even a fifth starter), but not guys who are going to get a lot of touches — Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and J.J. Redick should get the bulk of the Sixers’ touches and shots. For years Brett Brown has worked to build a blue-collar, hard-working culture in Philly, a team that defends well and plays all out. Butler fits with that ethos. Anthony… not so much. The Lakers came up because of the LeBron connection, but they need to focus on their young players and to build a core for the future, ‘Melo never made sense there.

Miami makes more sense on paper, just because the 5-8 team could use a jolt to awaken their pedestrian offense so far. But they strike out on Butler so they go get ‘Melo? Is Pat Riley really going to bring him in?

Anthony couldn’t accept a role with a contender in Houston. No team developing young players is going to bring him in to take away touches from those guys. That doesn’t leave a lot of options. This could take a while.