Three Things to Know: Carmelo Anthony isn’t worth the disruption anymore

Nov 12, 2018
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Carmelo Anthony is not the root of Rockets’ issues… and not worth the disruption anymore. There’s an easy narrative out of Sunday: Carmelo Anthony was out and the Houston Rockets looked better, picking up a 115-103 win against a quality Pacers team.

That narrative also would be wrong.

The reality is that the Rockets won because, for at least a night, they corrected one of the issues that has plagued them — they shot well, including 20 threes (on 47 attempts). Also, James Harden dropped 40 and looked like an MVP.

Whether the narrative is right or not, it looks more and more like Anthony is done as Rocket after 11 games (despite GM Daryl Morey’s denial).

The Rockets’ problems this season start with a defense that was sixth in the NBA last season and has “improved” in recent games to get to 19th in the league this season — Anthony certainly doesn’t solve that problem, but he’s not the sole cause of it, either. The next issue has been the Rockets’ shooting: Houston was taking a league-leading 41.8 threes per game heading into Sunday, but were hitting just 31.7 percent of them (28th in the league). Chris Paul came into Sunday shooting 38.5 percent overall and 29.4 percent from three, well off his career numbers. Again, Anthony is not the cause of the Rockets’ shooting woes, but he doesn’t help them solve it either.

That’s the theme with ‘Melo, he isn’t the root problem of the Rockets 5-7 start to the season, but he’s not solving any of their problems, either. And he’s not happy at all.

Which brings us to the recent issue of Anthony and the Rockets “negotiating” his role with the team. With everything going on around the Rockets, ‘Melo is a distraction the team doesn’t need from it’s sixth or seventh best player.

To be honest, I’m not comfortable writing about the fall of Anthony because too often lost in that is the simple fact he is a future Hall of Famer, for many years as good a pure scorer as there was in the league, a scoring champ, a six-time All-NBA selection, and a 10-time All-Star.

But right now he is, at best, the fifth best player on the Rockets. I would argue it’s more like sixth or seventh best. Maybe eighth. When a team’s elite players are a disruption it’s tolerated around the NBA because talent like that is in short supply. Anthony used to be that guy. He still expects that level of deference, but that’s not his place, his role anymore.

Would any team want to be in negotiations about the role of the sixth best player on the roster?

It looks like both sides are ready to move on.

Whatever happens, the Rockets need the ‘Melo distraction to go away so they can focus on solving their other, bigger problems.

2) Sure it was a one-point win over the struggling Hawks, the Lakers are over .500 and will take it thank you very much. In contrast to the ‘Melodrama above, Vince Carter and Tyson Chandler showed how veterans can adapt, accept playing a role, and thrive in the NBA longer than anyone expected.

Vince Carter is a legend, a high-flying dunker who was an eight-time All-Star and former All-NBA player. He’s playing in Atlanta now, where he is providing a veteran presence for a young team — oh, and he’s still making plays, too. He was guarding LeBron James at points down the stretch, and throwing down dunks in the final 1:30 of a close game.

“Vince is very bit of half-man, half amazing…” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “Who knew he’d be playing at 41 years old? Who knew he’d still be dunking? Who knew he’d be able to impact games at 41 years old?”

But it was another veteran and the newest Laker, Tyson Chandler, who saved the day for Los Angeles. On the final play of the game, Trae Young made a nice move, threatening to pull up from three and drawing Brandon Ingram out enough that Young could drive past him into the lane, put up the floater and…

(Yes, that may well have been a goaltend. It’s close. That, however, was not the worst call in the final minutes against the Hawks — a minute and a half earlier there was a clear kicked ball by LeBron, unintentional or not, and it didn’t get called. The kick led to a Laker fast break bucket, and when Kent Bazemore rightly complained, he got a technical. I know the league is focusing on “respect the game” technicals, but in the final two minutes of a close game you have to give the players some room to be emotional. It was a terrible decision that impacted the result.)

The Lakers care about none of that last paragraph — they are getting wins. We knew they would take a while to gel, we knew there would be some ugly early season losses, we knew there would be an overreaction to that, and we knew the team eventually would figure it out and find their level. Exactly what that level is remains to be seen, but with Sunday’s win the Lakers are the eighth seed in the West.

3) Portland knocks off Boston; after game Celtics’ Marcus Smart calls team out, says “no more excuses.” Getting out of Boston turned out not to be how the Celtics would figure everything out — after a loss to Portland Sunday the Celtics went 1-4 on a road swing. That was enough for Marcus Smart to call the team out.

Smart is the emotional leader and longest-tenured Celtics player, he’s the right guy to step up and call out a team. It’s better than what Kyrie Irving said.

Nice shade at Al Horford there.

Boston’s defense was impressive to start the season, while the offense stumbled trying to integrate Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward again. Now, the offense is improving (although Hayward has a long way to go) but the defense has not been as consistent.

Losing to the Trail Blazers in Portland has no shame — the Blazers have won 7-of-8 for a reason. It was more the way it happened. Portland wants opponents to shoot from the midrange, focusing on protecting the rim and the arc, and Boston happily played right into that. And struggled to score consistently when they did (76 offensive rating in the first half, for example). Then there was Al-Farouq Aminu hitting a couple of key threes, and Damian Lillard doing this.

It’s early, there’s plenty of time for Boston, but they need to get down to the work of figuring this out sooner rather than later. The Celtics are already five games back of the Raptors and that is not going to be easy ground to make up.

Watch Zach LaVine throw down 360 dunk off missed free throw

Nov 12, 2018
Zach LaVine can dunk. We know this.

The Chicago Bulls guard is a two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, and has some serious hops even after his ACL injury.

On Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, LaVine gave us an in-game dunk that not many would be able to pull off: the 360.

Via Twitter:

LaVine finish the game with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He also couldn’t be helped from dunking on just about everyone during the rest of a game.

At one point, LaVine had a putback dunk on a free throw, Michael Jordan style.

Via Twitter:

Is LaVine worth the massive contract that the Bulls signed him to a couple of years ago?

Who cares? Look at him dunk!

LeBron James misses FTs but Tyson Chandler saves Lakers with buzzer-beating block

Nov 12, 2018
LeBron James has had some issues with his free-throw shooting this season, particularly in late-game situations. On Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, James missed two free throws with 19.9 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers down by just one point.

Miraculously, LeBron was able to put the Lakers up just a few seconds later after there was a scramble for his second missed free throw. Kyle Kuzma eventually wrestled a hold of the ball and put up a shot at the rim. Kuzma’s shot missed the mark but the rebound fell to James, who flew in for the putback dunk. All the Lakers had to do was survive the final Atlanta Hawks possession.

Enter Tyson Chandler.

Hawkss rookie Trae Young dribbled the clock down to under 10 seconds, still needing one point for the win. On a drive to the lane, Young went for the high-arcing shot with Chandler defending the rim down low.

That’s when the 36-year-old Chandler met Young’s attempt at its apex.

Via Twitter:

That’s an impressive feet of athleticism by Chandler, and the exact reason the Los Angeles front office wanted to bring him in to help guide this team.

The Lakers held on to beat Atlanta, 107-106.

Report: Rockets’ players, coaches think Carmelo Anthony will not return to team

Nov 11, 2018
Carmelo Anthony and the Rockets are “negotiating” his role on the team. ‘Melo, as a future Hall of Famer and a veteran with a long legacy he believes he deserves that.

The reality: No team wants to “negotiate a role” with the sixth or seventh best player on their team.

While Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey denied a report that the franchise is about to waive Anthony, the players and coaches on the Rocket think ‘Melo has played his last game in Rockets’ red.

This seems to be where both sides are heading.

For Anthony, the question becomes where does he think he’s going to get a better and bigger role? There is not much demand for his services out there, what we’ve seen the last couple of seasons is who he is now.

For the Rockets, while their fans may want to scapegoat ‘Melo, he is not the root cause of their problems. Houston has the 20th ranked defense in the league coming into tonight due to a lack of overall focus and communication. Anthony certainly contributes to that problem, but he’s not the sole cause of it, either. The Rockets’ also have shot poorly, just 31.7 percent from three coming into this game (28th in the league). Chris Paul came into Sunday shooting 38.5 percent overall and 29.4 percent from three. Again, Anthony is not the cause of the Rockets’ shooting woes, but he doesn’t help them solve it either.

That’s the theme with ‘Melo, he isn’t the cause of the Rockets 5-7 start to the season, but he’s not solving the problem, either.

With that, the team doesn’t need him to be a distraction, either.

Report: 0-5 roadtrip convinced Tom Thibodeau to trade Jimmy Butler

Nov 11, 2018
4 Comments

The question most of us were asking ourselves during the Jimmy Butler saga in Minnesota was pretty simple.

When is this going to end?

Things finally relented on Saturday as the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to trade Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Robert Covington and Dario Saric.

Everyone in Philadelphia seems ready to embrace Butler as a third star. Meanwhile, there is no doubt that the Timberwolves will be happy to have the headache of Butler gone.

Of course, the question still remains why this took so long to happen. Butler’s trade desires were known early in the season, and his actions were such that they never seemed reconcilable from an exterior view.

According to multiple reports, it took Minnesota going 0-5 on a recent road trip for coach Tom Thibodeau to finally relent and help trade Butler once and for all.

Via Twitter:

It can be extremely hard for any person to judge a situation correctly when they are so deep into it, and when the relationships involved run the length of many years it can help complicate things. No doubt that was a situation that Thibodeau was in with Butler, who he coached as a youngster back with the Chicago Bulls.

The trade still needs to be finalized early this coming week, but hopefully this is the last we hear about Butler aggrandizing the Wolves.