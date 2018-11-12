Twitter

LeBron James misses FTs but Tyson Chandler saves Lakers with buzzer-beating block

By Dane DelgadoNov 12, 2018, 12:10 AM EST
1 Comment

LeBron James has had some issues with his free-throw shooting this season, particularly in late-game situations. On Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, James missed two free throws with 19.9 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers down by just one point.

Miraculously, LeBron was able to put the Lakers up just a few seconds later after there was a scramble for his second missed free throw. Kyle Kuzma eventually wrestled a hold of the ball and put up a shot at the rim. Kuzma’s shot missed the mark but the rebound fell to James, who flew in for the putback dunk. All the Lakers had to do was survive the final Atlanta Hawks possession.

Enter Tyson Chandler.

Hawkss rookie Trae Young dribbled the clock down to under 10 seconds, still needing one point for the win. On a drive to the lane, Young went for the high-arcing shot with Chandler defending the rim down low.

That’s when the 36-year-old Chandler met Young’s attempt at its apex.

Via Twitter:

That’s an impressive feet of athleticism by Chandler, and the exact reason the Los Angeles front office wanted to bring him in to help guide this team.

The Lakers held on to beat Atlanta, 107-106.

Watch Zach LaVine throw down 360 dunk off missed free throw

Getty
By Dane DelgadoNov 12, 2018, 12:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

Zach LaVine can dunk. We know this.

The Chicago Bulls guard is a two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, and has some serious hops even after his ACL injury.

On Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, LaVine gave us an in-game dunk that not many would be able to pull off: the 360.

Via Twitter:

LaVine finish the game with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He also couldn’t be helped from dunking on just about everyone during the rest of a game.

At one point, LaVine had a putback dunk on a free throw, Michael Jordan style.

Via Twitter:

Is LaVine worth the massive contract that the Bulls signed him to a couple of years ago?

Who cares? Look at him dunk!

Report: Rockets’ players, coaches think Carmelo Anthony will not return to team

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2018, 11:41 PM EST
2 Comments

Carmelo Anthony and the Rockets are “negotiating” his role on the team. ‘Melo, as a future Hall of Famer and a veteran with a long legacy he believes he deserves that.

The reality: No team wants to “negotiate a role” with the sixth or seventh best player on their team.

While Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey denied a report that the franchise is about to waive Anthony, the players and coaches on the Rocket think ‘Melo has played his last game in Rockets’ red.

This seems to be where both sides are heading.

For Anthony, the question becomes where does he think he’s going to get a better and bigger role? There is not much demand for his services out there, what we’ve seen the last couple of seasons is who he is now.

For the Rockets, while their fans may want to scapegoat ‘Melo, he is not the root cause of their problems. Houston has the 20th ranked defense in the league coming into tonight due to a lack of overall focus and communication. Anthony certainly contributes to that problem, but he’s not the sole cause of it, either. The Rockets’ also have shot poorly, just 31.7 percent from three coming into this game (28th in the league). Chris Paul came into Sunday shooting 38.5 percent overall and 29.4 percent from three. Again, Anthony is not the cause of the Rockets’ shooting woes, but he doesn’t help them solve it either.

That’s the theme with ‘Melo, he isn’t the cause of the Rockets 5-7 start to the season, but he’s not solving the problem, either.

With that, the team doesn’t need him to be a distraction, either.

Report: 0-5 roadtrip convinced Tom Thibodeau to trade Jimmy Butler

Getty
By Dane DelgadoNov 11, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
3 Comments

The question most of us were asking ourselves during the Jimmy Butler saga in Minnesota was pretty simple.

When is this going to end?

Things finally relented on Saturday as the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to trade Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Robert Covington and Dario Saric.

Everyone in Philadelphia seems ready to embrace Butler as a third star. Meanwhile, there is no doubt that the Timberwolves will be happy to have the headache of Butler gone.

Of course, the question still remains why this took so long to happen. Butler’s trade desires were known early in the season, and his actions were such that they never seemed reconcilable from an exterior view.

According to multiple reports, it took Minnesota going 0-5 on a recent road trip for coach Tom Thibodeau to finally relent and help trade Butler once and for all.

Via Twitter:

It can be extremely hard for any person to judge a situation correctly when they are so deep into it, and when the relationships involved run the length of many years it can help complicate things. No doubt that was a situation that Thibodeau was in with Butler, who he coached as a youngster back with the Chicago Bulls.

The trade still needs to be finalized early this coming week, but hopefully this is the last we hear about Butler aggrandizing the Wolves.

Rockets GM denies report that Anthony will be waived

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 11, 2018, 9:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey denied a report Sunday that said Carmelo Anthony‘s time with the team will soon come to an end.

Anthony, who was out for the second straight game Sunday night with an illness, is in his first season with the Rockets after one year in Oklahoma City.

The New York Times had a sourced report Sunday saying Anthony has been notified that he will soon be waived. When asked about that report before Sunday night’s game, Morey said: “that’s inaccurate.”

The Rockets, who reached the Western Conference finals last season, are off to a disappointing 4-7 start, with many outsiders blaming Anthony for the struggles.

Morey went on to say that he wanted to speak to reporters in large part to defend Anthony.

“It’s unfair that there’s all this speculation on just one person,” Morey said. “I understand it he’s obviously a Hall of Famer. But it’s unfair.”

Anthony, who is in his 16th season, has averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 10 games with two starts this season.

When asked if he’s evaluating Anthony’s role on the team, Morey said they’re evaluating everyone as they try to get the team on track.

“I know that we’re talking about everything,” he said. “We’re a team trying to win the championship and we’re 4-7 and we’re not in a good place so we’re looking at everything. We’re looking at all aspects right now.”

He added that he “would expect” Anthony to play when he’s healthy.

Anthony joined the Rockets after a tumultuous season with the Thunder where he averaged a career-low 16.2 points in 78 starts. Coach Mike D’Antoni laughed off the supposition that the rumors about Anthony are a distraction to his team.

“Our problem is we can’t shoot the basketball,” he said. “That’s a hindrance … and we’ve got to fix that.”

D’Antoni said Houston’s problems are definitely not Anthony’s fault and agreed with Morey that the outside criticism of him has been unfair.

“Melo’s been great and he’s done everything we’ve asked,” D’Antoni said.

Morey said that it’s “his job” to figure out how to get the team going, but that he’s seen signs recently that things will soon turn around.

“I feel like we have been playing better … but the reality is we’re nowhere near where we expect to be and we have high expectations and we’re going to stick with those,” Morey said.

 