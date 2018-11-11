Report: Rockets’ players, coaches think Carmelo Anthony will not return to team

Carmelo Anthony and the Rockets are “negotiating” his role on the team. ‘Melo, as a future Hall of Famer and a veteran with a long legacy he believes he deserves that.

The reality: No team wants to “negotiate a role” with the sixth or seventh best player on their team.

While Rockets’ GM Daryl Morey denied a report that the franchise is about to waive Anthony, the players and coaches on the Rocket think ‘Melo has played his last game in Rockets’ red.

Sources: Rockets players and coaches believe that Carmelo Anthony has played his final game for the franchise. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 12, 2018

Sources: Carmelo Anthony isn’t making the trip to Denver with the Rockets. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 12, 2018

This seems to be where both sides are heading.

For Anthony, the question becomes where does he think he’s going to get a better and bigger role? There is not much demand for his services out there, what we’ve seen the last couple of seasons is who he is now.

For the Rockets, while their fans may want to scapegoat ‘Melo, he is not the root cause of their problems. Houston has the 20th ranked defense in the league coming into tonight due to a lack of overall focus and communication. Anthony certainly contributes to that problem, but he’s not the sole cause of it, either. The Rockets’ also have shot poorly, just 31.7 percent from three coming into this game (28th in the league). Chris Paul came into Sunday shooting 38.5 percent overall and 29.4 percent from three. Again, Anthony is not the cause of the Rockets’ shooting woes, but he doesn’t help them solve it either.

That’s the theme with ‘Melo, he isn’t the cause of the Rockets 5-7 start to the season, but he’s not solving the problem, either.

With that, the team doesn’t need him to be a distraction, either.