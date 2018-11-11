LaMarcus Aldridge’s double-double hands Rockets latest loss, 96-89 to Spurs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Houston Rockets 96-89 on Saturday night.

DeMar DeRozan had a season-low 13 points, but added 11 rebounds in 39 minutes as San Antonio snapped a two-game skid.

James Harden had 25 points to lead Houston and Eric Gordon added 23. Chris Paul was held to 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

The Rockets were without Carmelo Anthony, who missed the game due to “illness” while he discusses his role going forward with the team.

San Antonio closed the game on an 8-2 run in the final four minutes to pull away for the win.

Derrick White tied a career high with 14 points and set a career high with eight assists for the Spurs.

San Antonio overcame 15 turnovers, including eight in the second quarter.

There were 14 lead changes and nine ties in a battle between the intrastate rivals.

Houston opened the game 1 for 7 from the field, falling behind 12-4 in the opening 4 minutes, but Gordon scored 13 points to rally the Rockets, including a driving dunk over Davis Bertans.