LaMarcus Aldridge’s double-double hands Rockets latest loss, 96-89 to Spurs

Associated PressNov 11, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Houston Rockets 96-89 on Saturday night.

DeMar DeRozan had a season-low 13 points, but added 11 rebounds in 39 minutes as San Antonio snapped a two-game skid.

James Harden had 25 points to lead Houston and Eric Gordon added 23. Chris Paul was held to 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

The Rockets were without Carmelo Anthony, who missed the game due to “illness” while he discusses his role going forward with the team.

San Antonio closed the game on an 8-2 run in the final four minutes to pull away for the win.

Derrick White tied a career high with 14 points and set a career high with eight assists for the Spurs.

San Antonio overcame 15 turnovers, including eight in the second quarter.

There were 14 lead changes and nine ties in a battle between the intrastate rivals.

Houston opened the game 1 for 7 from the field, falling behind 12-4 in the opening 4 minutes, but Gordon scored 13 points to rally the Rockets, including a driving dunk over Davis Bertans.

 

LeBron James’ 25 lead Lakers past Kings 101-86, moves L.A. to .500

Associated PressNov 11, 2018, 2:43 AM EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 25 points and recently signed Tyson Chandler had 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 101-86 Saturday night.

The Lakers, who began the season with three straight losses, moved to .500 (6-6) for the first time this season by holding the Kings, who entered the game averaging 118 points per contest, to their lowest scoring total of the season.

It was only the second time Sacramento has been held below 100 points this season, and it marked the first time Los Angeles had held an opponent below 100.

James hit three 3-pointers and had seven rebounds. He only had two assists, though he often fed teammates for open shots that missed – including Lonzo Ball, who was 2 for 10 from the field.

Chandler, playing in his second game with the Lakers, logged 23 minutes and scored three points. Los Angeles has won four of its last five.

De'Aaron Fox had 17 of his 21 points in the first half to lead the Kings, who shot 35 percent from the field and went 6-for-25 on 3-pointers.

The Lakers were ahead by six points at the half and held a 76-65 lead entering the fourth quarter. They built that lead to 20 points at 88-68 before the Kings responded with a 10-0 run, but Sacramento got no closer.

 

Reports: Carmelo Anthony, Rockets discussing his future with team

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2018, 11:50 PM EST
17 Comments

Carmelo Anthony‘s start with the Rockets has been rough. He can’t defend and opponents exploit that — Houston’s defense is 10.4 points per 100 possessions worse with him on the court. On offense, ‘Melo is what he has been for a few years now: A guy who can get a team inefficient buckets. Anthony is averaging 13.4 points per game but he is shooting just 40.5 percent overall and 32.8 percent from three. Bottom line, the Rockets have a net rating of -9 when Anthony is on the court and +1.8 with him sitting. The Rockets are 4-6, looking nothing like last year’s contender and searching for answers.

As part of that, the Rockets and Carmelo Anthony are talking about what his future would look like in Houston. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony are discussing his role with the team and how the franchise and 10-time All-Star forward still might be able to proceed together for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN.

Talks are ongoing, the sources said.

Others have had the same report.

That doesn’t mean Anthony is out of the door. Yet.

Anthony, who thrives on midrange shots that the Rockets as a team avoid, was always an odd roster decision. The team’s slow start has just put a focus on it earlier than expected.

Clippers, Bucks wear T-shirts in warmups that say ‘Enough’ with names of Thousand Oaks shooting victims

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
2 Comments

The NBA and its players will not shy away from cultural and political statements.

When the Clippers and Bucks took the court Saturday for warmups, they wore a T-shirt that said “Enough” on the front and had the names of the victims of the mass shooting in a bar in Thousand Oaks (about 60 miles northwest of Staples Center).

Good for the players and the teams. This matters far more than the game itself.

Watch Lou Williams’ game-winning runner with 0.3 in OT, Clippers edge Bucks 128-126

Associated PressNov 10, 2018, 7:10 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams hit a jumper with .3 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Los Angeles Clippers to a 128-126 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Montrezl Harrell intercepted Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s inbounds pass as time expired, sending the Bucks to just their third loss in 12 games.

Harrell led the Clippers with 26 points off the bench. Patrick Beverley added 21 points and Tobias Harris had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 18 rebounds for the Bucks.

Former Clipper Eric Bledsoe‘s 3-pointer tied it at 119 with six seconds remaining. Danilo Gallinari‘s 3-point try for Los Angeles bounced off the rim at the buzzer, sending both teams to their first overtime of the season.

Harrell provided the Clippers’ energy in the second half, when he alternately dived for loose balls, barreled his way to the basket and wagged his index finger after blocking a shot.

The Clippers blew a 15-point lead early in the second. The Bucks fought back with seven 3-pointers – Brook Lopez hit four – and they outscored Los Angeles 37-20 to take a 64-62 lead into halftime.

 