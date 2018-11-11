LaMarcus Aldridge’s double-double hands Rockets latest loss, 96-89 to Spurs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) —LeBron James scored 25 points and recently signed Tyson Chandler had 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 101-86 Saturday night.
The Lakers, who began the season with three straight losses, moved to .500 (6-6) for the first time this season by holding the Kings, who entered the game averaging 118 points per contest, to their lowest scoring total of the season.
It was only the second time Sacramento has been held below 100 points this season, and it marked the first time Los Angeles had held an opponent below 100.
James hit three 3-pointers and had seven rebounds. He only had two assists, though he often fed teammates for open shots that missed – including Lonzo Ball, who was 2 for 10 from the field.
Chandler, playing in his second game with the Lakers, logged 23 minutes and scored three points. Los Angeles has won four of its last five.
De'Aaron Fox had 17 of his 21 points in the first half to lead the Kings, who shot 35 percent from the field and went 6-for-25 on 3-pointers.
The Lakers were ahead by six points at the half and held a 76-65 lead entering the fourth quarter. They built that lead to 20 points at 88-68 before the Kings responded with a 10-0 run, but Sacramento got no closer.
Reports: Carmelo Anthony, Rockets discussing his future with team
Carmelo Anthony‘s start with the Rockets has been rough. He can’t defend and opponents exploit that — Houston’s defense is 10.4 points per 100 possessions worse with him on the court. On offense, ‘Melo is what he has been for a few years now: A guy who can get a team inefficient buckets. Anthony is averaging 13.4 points per game but he is shooting just 40.5 percent overall and 32.8 percent from three. Bottom line, the Rockets have a net rating of -9 when Anthony is on the court and +1.8 with him sitting. The Rockets are 4-6, looking nothing like last year’s contender and searching for answers.
The Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony are discussing his role with the team and how the franchise and 10-time All-Star forward still might be able to proceed together for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN.
Talks are ongoing, the sources said.
Others have had the same report.
Sources on @TheAthleticNBA@WatchStadium: The Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony are seriously weighing his roster situation. Sides ruled him out tonight in San Antonio due to "illness" — after he practiced fully with team Friday, league sources said.
That doesn’t mean Anthony is out of the door. Yet.
Asked tonight if the Rockets were soon parting company with Carmelo Anthony, one source with knowledge of Houston’s thinking insisted the team is “not letting Melo go.” Yet it appears we must stay tuned amid multiple reports about ongoing talks with Melo on his role going forward
