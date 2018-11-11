Getty Images

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons believe Jimmy Butler is “going to fit right in”

By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2018, 11:02 AM EST
Jimmy Butler is going to be a jolt to the Sixers system. After an uninspiring first 14 games at 8-6 (with the net rating of -0.9, which would suggest a .500 team) Philadelphia is trading for Butler, a top 10 (or top 12, at worst) NBA player. Butler can knock down threes, attack the rim, moves the ball, and is an elite on-ball defender. More importantly, he’s done all of it with hustle and grit, things the Sixers have lacked this season.

However, there are questions. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons both are used to having the ball in their hands, and so does Butler, but NBA rules still state only one ball can be used at a time. Can the Sixers players learn to sacrifice for the greater good, as the Warriors’ stars have done? Also, is there enough shooting and depth on the Sixers for them to truly be a threat to Boston/Toronto/Milwaukee?

Embiid and Simmons say yes, as they told Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Between me, Jo and Jimmy,” Simmons said, “we all have that similar mindset of we hate losing, that pisses us off and we want to win.”

“I think he’s going to help us a lot offensively and especially defensively,” Embiid said. “He’s one of the best defensive players in the league. I’m excited to see where he takes us, and how much better we are going to look….

“With the type of system we play, we like to move the ball,” Embiid said. “The ball goes through everybody’s hands, so I don’t think bringing someone else will take the ball out of my hands or Ben’s hands. We are going to figure it out. I’m sure he’s coming in here willing to fit in.”

“We add another All-Star to the team, definitely,” Simmons said. “A guy like him coming in that can score the ball, veteran leadership, experience, I think he’s going to fit right in.”

Philadelphia believes they have vaulted themselves back up to contender status with this move. After a summer of openly trying to land another superstar and failing, then looking at a free agency market that may not see superstars on the move the way some predicted (Kyrie Irving says he’s staying in Boston, Klay Thompson isn’t expected to leave Golden State, etc…), Sixers ownership and management decided to move all-in now. That’s always a risk, you never know for sure what the next card to be turned over will be, but for the Sixers it’s was the right move.

 

Embiid and Simmons are excited and believe it will work, and that’s a big first step.

LaMarcus Aldridge’s double-double hands Rockets latest loss, 96-89 to Spurs

Associated PressNov 11, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Houston Rockets 96-89 on Saturday night.

DeMar DeRozan had a season-low 13 points, but added 11 rebounds in 39 minutes as San Antonio snapped a two-game skid.

James Harden had 25 points to lead Houston and Eric Gordon added 23. Chris Paul was held to 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

The Rockets were without Carmelo Anthony, who missed the game due to “illness” while he discusses his role going forward with the team.

San Antonio closed the game on an 8-2 run in the final four minutes to pull away for the win.

Derrick White tied a career high with 14 points and set a career high with eight assists for the Spurs.

San Antonio overcame 15 turnovers, including eight in the second quarter.

There were 14 lead changes and nine ties in a battle between the intrastate rivals.

Houston opened the game 1 for 7 from the field, falling behind 12-4 in the opening 4 minutes, but Gordon scored 13 points to rally the Rockets, including a driving dunk over Davis Bertans.

 

LeBron James’ 25 lead Lakers past Kings 101-86, moves L.A. to .500

Associated PressNov 11, 2018, 2:43 AM EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 25 points and recently signed Tyson Chandler had 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 101-86 Saturday night.

The Lakers, who began the season with three straight losses, moved to .500 (6-6) for the first time this season by holding the Kings, who entered the game averaging 118 points per contest, to their lowest scoring total of the season.

It was only the second time Sacramento has been held below 100 points this season, and it marked the first time Los Angeles had held an opponent below 100.

James hit three 3-pointers and had seven rebounds. He only had two assists, though he often fed teammates for open shots that missed – including Lonzo Ball, who was 2 for 10 from the field.

Chandler, playing in his second game with the Lakers, logged 23 minutes and scored three points. Los Angeles has won four of its last five.

De'Aaron Fox had 17 of his 21 points in the first half to lead the Kings, who shot 35 percent from the field and went 6-for-25 on 3-pointers.

The Lakers were ahead by six points at the half and held a 76-65 lead entering the fourth quarter. They built that lead to 20 points at 88-68 before the Kings responded with a 10-0 run, but Sacramento got no closer.

 

Reports: Carmelo Anthony, Rockets discussing his future with team

By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2018, 11:50 PM EST
Carmelo Anthony‘s start with the Rockets has been rough, not living up to the organization or fans’ expectations.

It’s also just who Anthony is at this point in his career. His shooting and other numbers this season fall right in line with last season.

He can’t defend and opponents exploit that — Houston’s defense is 10.4 points per 100 possessions worse with him on the court. On offense, ‘Melo is what he has been for a few years now: A guy who can get a team inefficient buckets. Anthony is averaging 13.4 points per game coming off the bench (not a role he cherishes) but he is shooting just 40.5 percent overall and 32.8 percent from three. Bottom line, the Rockets have a net rating of -9 when Anthony is on the court and -0.2 with him sitting (that second number is still very concerning). The Rockets are 4-7, looking nothing like last year’s contender and searching for answers.

As part of that, the Rockets and Carmelo Anthony are talking about what his future would look like in Houston. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony are discussing his role with the team and how the franchise and 10-time All-Star forward still might be able to proceed together for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN.

Talks are ongoing, the sources said.

Others have had the same report.

That doesn’t mean Anthony is out of the door. Yet.

Anthony, who thrives on midrange shots that the Rockets as a team avoid, was always an odd roster decision for the Moreyball Rockets. The team’s slow start has just put a focus on it earlier than expected.

What are they going to do about it is another question. From the Rockets’ side, it’s not a huge financial hit to move on from the veteran minimum contract Anthony is on. How it would play with Chris Paul, James Harden and in the locker room is another question. And even if the sides decided to part ways — which I would be surprised to see happen right now — where would the Rockets go from here? Or Anthony?

This all feels like it was predictable… because it was. But this is the Rockets’ bed now.

Clippers, Bucks wear T-shirts in warmups that say ‘Enough’ with names of Thousand Oaks shooting victims

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
The NBA and its players will not shy away from cultural and political statements.

When the Clippers and Bucks took the court Saturday for warmups, they wore a T-shirt that said “Enough” on the front and had the names of the victims of the mass shooting in a bar in Thousand Oaks (about 60 miles northwest of Staples Center).

Good for the players and the teams. This matters far more than the game itself.