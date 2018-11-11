Getty

Joel Embiid: Andrew Wiggins says Sixers will win the East with Jimmy Butler

By Dane DelgadoNov 11, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
4 Comments

Things weren’t exactly buddy-buddy between Jimmy Butler and fellow Minnesota Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins leading into the season. Butler was actively pursuing a trade, and the rep around the NBA was that he did not believe in the work ethic of either Towns or Wiggins.

Now Butler is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers, and the deal should be completed early this coming week. As Butler departs, it appears the tone has changed in Minnesota somewhat, at least publicly.

On Saturday night, Sixers big man Joel Embiid said that both Towns and Wiggins had talked to him and said that they thought Butler was going to fit into the Philadelphia culture.

Wiggins even went so far as to make a proclamation about the 76ers’ playoff hopes, according to Embiid.

Via ESPN:

“They thought that he was going to be good for us,” Embiid told ESPN after a 112-106 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. “They thought that we were definitely going to get along. He wants to win. Wiggs told me that he thought that we were going to win the East for sure.”

This could just be the Timberwolves youngsters feeling relieved that Butler is no longer clouding the situation around their franchise. Or perhaps they really do mean it? In either case, it will be massively interesting to see what happens with both of these teams moving forward.

The Timberwolves are just 4-9, but get some rotational help out of Robert Covington and Dario Saric through the trade with the Sixers. The situation with Tom Thibodeau is still tenuous, and expectations are for him to leave the franchise at the end of the year.

For Philadelphia, things remain complicated. Butler is a bonafide star and that should help them rise above the rest in the East. However, what the Sixers have desperately needed is more shooting and Butler is a ball-dominant player. Combined with Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, it will be interesting to see how smooth they can get their offense to run even the tendencies of their top players.

Report: Carmelo Anthony and the Rockets expected to part ways

By Dane DelgadoNov 11, 2018, 5:13 PM EST
4 Comments

There seemed to be two large constituents in the NBA Twittersphere this offseason when the Houston Rockets became the frontrunners to sign former Oklahoma City Thunder star Carmelo Anthony.

On one side, you had detractors saying that Anthony was not as useful on offense as he used to be, and that he was a poor defender. On the other side were Carmelo die-hards, insistent that his iso-heavy style would play right into what made the Rockets so puzzlingly great on offense last year.

Now it appears as though the Rockets are siding with the former.

Anthony sat out Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to what the team called illness. He will reportedly also sit out Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers for the same reason.

And according to a report from The New York Times, Anthony will not be with the Rockets for much longer.

Via Twitter:

This is perhaps one of the wildest developments of the NBA season, and that’s saying something considering that it took until the middle of November for the Minnesota Timberwolves to trade Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers.

It makes sense that the Rockets would want to part ways with Anthony. Houston is just 4-7 on the season, and are not in the playoff standings in the Western Conference at this moment. They have struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, including on offense where Anthony would feasibly make any impact.

Carmelo has been unable to make a mark for the Rockets this year, and despite taking more 3-pointers he has often reverted to taking a one-dribble, one-step jumper just inside the arc. The reality is that Anthony is a below-replacement level player and he doesn’t seem to want to play within the system that Mike D’Antoni has set for this team.

For their part, the Rockets have so far denied this report from Marc Stein. Speaking to reporters before Sunday’s game GM Daryl Morey said he expects Anthony to return when he’s back to being healthy, and that he has done everything the coaching staff has asked of him.

It would not surprise me if we hear of some personal issues between Carmelo and the coaching staff as this story develops. D’antoni and Anthony did not exactly get along when the two were with the New York Knicks together earlier this decade, and this short hook appears to indicate something outside of just poor performance.

No word yet on how the Rockets propose to dispose of Anthony, or where he might end up next, but I know what you’re all thinking: Future Los Angeles Laker Carmelo Anthony.

Has a nice ring to it.

Here’s Markelle Fultz throwing down a huge dunk off the dribble (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoNov 11, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
3 Comments

The Markelle Fultz saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has been a long and strange one. It’s ongoing, but might it be about to turn the corner?

The Sixers will be injected with new blood once the trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler is complete eary this coming week. Fultz, who has still looked shaky despite being billed as healthy, had a couple plays during Saturday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies that showed promise.

While his shooting form continues to look smoother, a dunk as the first quarter wound down had Twitter elated about its potential meaning moving forward.

Via Twitter:

That’s way more aggressive that we’ve seen Fultz in the past. No doubt the arrival of Butler will put everyone on guard given his propensity to bond with or rise against teammates he sees as lazy. But if Fultz is going to look like this — more like the guy we saw at Washington — then he should have no problems with the incoming star.

Memphis beat Philly, 112-106, and Fultz finished with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting with just one assist.

Why the Clippers — yes, the Clippers — are a serious free agency destination for players

By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
1 Comment

These are not your father’s Los Angeles Clippers — they are not a punchline. This is no longer the penny-pinching era of Elgin Baylor as general manager trying to field a team under the racist whims of owner Donald Sterling, a franchise where free agents didn’t want to go, a franchise where players like Lamar Odom begged the franchise not to re-sign them.

The Clippers now have a good, player-friendly reputation among players.

“I truly would say so,” Tobias Harris told NBC Sports of the change. “It’s a great organization top to bottom, great coach, an owner that is really invested in the team. I’ve been in different situations, different organizations, and this organization is top of the line. So it’s definitely a situation that players, in my opinion, would want to be at.”

“We just feel great right here,” Harris’s best friend Boban Marjanovic added. “Just everything, just organizational, our coach, people, teammates, people who work there, everybody you meet, when you walk in the building you feel a great energy, to feel good.”

Next summer the Clippers are a legitimate threat to land Kawhi Leonard — moreso than the Lakers, according to sources — and they have the space to land a couple of elite stars, if Kevin Durant is interested. Players talk, and the things they say now about the Clippers are very positive.

It all starts at the top, as Howard Beck of Bleacher Report got into in a sit down with high-energy owner Steve Ballmer. Beck asked Ballmer to make his free agency pitch.

“You wanna have a legacy?” Ballmer asks pointedly. “You wanna really say you were involved in doing something super special? You come here,” he says, his volume and intensity quickly rising. “You be in L.A., the greatest market in the world, and you show people: ‘I’m the guy! went to a franchise who’d never been there! I’m the guy! made it happen! get a legacy!'”

But it’s more than just Ballmer.

Last year, the Clippers hired Jerry West, the most respected team executive in modern history, as a consultant. They snared two rising young team execs—Trent Redden (a top assistant to David Griffin in Cleveland) and Michael Winger (who worked with Sam Presti in Oklahoma City)—to bolster the front office, along with the highly regarded Mark Hughes (New York).

This is, without hyperbole, an unprecedented moment in franchise history—with an engaged, fiercely competitive owner at the helm, a whip-smart front office, a championship-winning coach (Doc Rivers), an image buoyed by their recent success and, oh yes, all of that cap room.

Doc Rivers plays into this, too — players love him and love playing for him. Especially veterans. Rivers treats them like adults and is not going to run Quin Snyder-style three-hour practices.

There are also some good young players on this roster, such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Montrezl Harrell.

The Clippers have a reputation now as a place where the players are allowed to be themselves, not have to fit into a mold. If Chris Paul wants to bring his kids in the locker room to play postgame, nobody is going to stop him and other players will follow along (the Clipper locker room could look like an elementary school recess at times after games, and it worked in a charming way).

It all adds up for players and agents. There are NBA fans around the league — Lakers fans in particular — who scoff at the idea of the Clippers as a free agency destination. They are thinking in terms of long-term legacy, but players are looking at where the franchise is right now — and the market. Being in the warm weather and off-the-court opportunities of Los Angeles matters.

The Clippers will be players in free agency. Whether that is enough to land them a star, let alone two, remains to be seen. The marketplace is packed with options for the handful of elite guys.

But don’t think of the Clippers as a punchline anymore. That’s your father’s Clippers.

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons believe Jimmy Butler is “going to fit right in”

By Kurt HelinNov 11, 2018, 11:02 AM EST
2 Comments

Jimmy Butler is going to be a jolt to the Sixers system. After an uninspiring first 14 games at 8-6 (with the net rating of -0.9, which would suggest a .500 team) Philadelphia is trading for Butler, a top 10 (or top 12, at worst) NBA player. Butler can knock down threes, attack the rim, moves the ball, and is an elite on-ball defender. More importantly, he’s done all of it with hustle and grit, things the Sixers have lacked this season.

However, there are questions. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons both are used to having the ball in their hands, and so does Butler, but NBA rules still state only one ball can be used at a time. Can the Sixers players learn to sacrifice for the greater good, as the Warriors’ stars have done? Also, is there enough shooting and depth on the Sixers for them to truly be a threat to Boston/Toronto/Milwaukee?

Embiid and Simmons say yes, as they told Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Between me, Jo and Jimmy,” Simmons said, “we all have that similar mindset of we hate losing, that pisses us off and we want to win.”

“I think he’s going to help us a lot offensively and especially defensively,” Embiid said. “He’s one of the best defensive players in the league. I’m excited to see where he takes us, and how much better we are going to look….

“With the type of system we play, we like to move the ball,” Embiid said. “The ball goes through everybody’s hands, so I don’t think bringing someone else will take the ball out of my hands or Ben’s hands. We are going to figure it out. I’m sure he’s coming in here willing to fit in.”

“We add another All-Star to the team, definitely,” Simmons said. “A guy like him coming in that can score the ball, veteran leadership, experience, I think he’s going to fit right in.”

Philadelphia believes they have vaulted themselves back up to contender status with this move. After a summer of openly trying to land another superstar and failing, then looking at a free agency market that may not see superstars on the move the way some predicted (Kyrie Irving says he’s staying in Boston, Klay Thompson isn’t expected to leave Golden State, etc…), Sixers ownership and management decided to move all-in now. That’s always a risk, you never know for sure what the next card to be turned over will be, but for the Sixers it’s was the right move.

 

Embiid and Simmons are excited and believe it will work, and that’s a big first step.