Joel Embiid: Andrew Wiggins says Sixers will win East with Jimmy Butler

By Dane DelgadoNov 11, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Things weren’t exactly buddy-buddy between Jimmy Butler and fellow Minnesota Timberwolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins leading into the season. Butler was actively pursuing a trade, and the rep around the NBA was that he did not believe in the work ethic of either Towns or Wiggins.

Now Butler is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers, and the deal should be completed early this coming week. As Butler departs, it appears the tone has changed in Minnesota somewhat, at least publicly.

On Saturday night, Sixers big man Joel Embiid said that both Towns and Wiggins had talked to him and said that they thought Butler was going to fit into the Philadelphia culture.

Wiggins even went so far as to make a proclamation about the 76ers’ playoff hopes, according to Embiid.

“They thought that he was going to be good for us,” Embiid told ESPN after a 112-106 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. “They thought that we were definitely going to get along. He wants to win. Wiggs told me that he thought that we were going to win the East for sure.”

This could just be the Timberwolves youngsters feeling relieved that Butler is no longer clouding the situation around their franchise. Or perhaps they really do mean it? In either case, it will be massively interesting to see what happens with both of these teams moving forward.

The Timberwolves are just 4-9, but get some rotational help out of Robert Covington and Dario Saric through the trade with the Sixers. The situation with Tom Thibodeau is still tenuous, and expectations are for him to leave the franchise at the end of the year.

For Philadelphia, things remain complicated. Butler is a bonafide star and that should help them rise above the rest in the East. However, what the Sixers have desperately needed is more shooting and Butler is a ball-dominant player. Combined with Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, it will be interesting to see how smooth they can get their offense to run even the tendencies of their top players.

Rockets GM denies report that Anthony will be waived

Associated PressNov 11, 2018, 9:07 PM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey denied a report Sunday that said Carmelo Anthony‘s time with the team will soon come to an end.

Anthony, who was out for the second straight game Sunday night with an illness, is in his first season with the Rockets after one year in Oklahoma City.

The New York Times had a sourced report Sunday saying Anthony has been notified that he will soon be waived. When asked about that report before Sunday night’s game, Morey said: “that’s inaccurate.”

The Rockets, who reached the Western Conference finals last season, are off to a disappointing 4-7 start, with many outsiders blaming Anthony for the struggles.

Morey went on to say that he wanted to speak to reporters in large part to defend Anthony.

“It’s unfair that there’s all this speculation on just one person,” Morey said. “I understand it he’s obviously a Hall of Famer. But it’s unfair.”

Anthony, who is in his 16th season, has averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 10 games with two starts this season.

When asked if he’s evaluating Anthony’s role on the team, Morey said they’re evaluating everyone as they try to get the team on track.

“I know that we’re talking about everything,” he said. “We’re a team trying to win the championship and we’re 4-7 and we’re not in a good place so we’re looking at everything. We’re looking at all aspects right now.”

He added that he “would expect” Anthony to play when he’s healthy.

Anthony joined the Rockets after a tumultuous season with the Thunder where he averaged a career-low 16.2 points in 78 starts. Coach Mike D’Antoni laughed off the supposition that the rumors about Anthony are a distraction to his team.

“Our problem is we can’t shoot the basketball,” he said. “That’s a hindrance … and we’ve got to fix that.”

D’Antoni said Houston’s problems are definitely not Anthony’s fault and agreed with Morey that the outside criticism of him has been unfair.

“Melo’s been great and he’s done everything we’ve asked,” D’Antoni said.

Morey said that it’s “his job” to figure out how to get the team going, but that he’s seen signs recently that things will soon turn around.

“I feel like we have been playing better … but the reality is we’re nowhere near where we expect to be and we have high expectations and we’re going to stick with those,” Morey said.

 

Kobe Bryant’s advice to Jayson Tatum: ‘Shoot every time’

By Dane DelgadoNov 11, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant, and was a Los Angeles Lakers fan as a kid. Now Tatum is poised to become the next big thing in Boston, and it’s his solemn duty to make sure Los Angeles doesn’t see a playoff series victory if they should ever meet the Celtics in the postseason.

That hasn’t kept Tatum from working out with the former Lakers star. During his time with Bryant, Tatum says that he was given some very Kobe-esque advice.

Specifically: shoot the ball.

All the more surreal, then, that he says this in L.A., the day after the Lakers legend generously decided to mentor the young Celtic, a rare one-on-one workout between longtime East-West rivals. And what was Professor Vino’s advice for his new student?

“Shoot every time,” he recalls. “Pass if you have to. But if not, shoot it.”

This of course is extremely bad advice and despite the harping of Lakers fans in distance, there is little evidence to suggest that anyone should pay attention to Kobe Bryant on what would make an efficient basketball player in 2018.

For his part, Tatum has shot the ball more this season. He’s up two attempts per 100 possessions according to Basketball-Reference.com. Tatum is a more effective passer this year, but his 3-point shooting has taken a huge dip and it’s hurt his individual statistics greatly.

A sophomore slump isn’t anything new, but hopefully Tatum sharpens up his offensive game as the year goes on and the playoffs approach.

Report: Carmelo Anthony, Rockets expected to part ways

By Dane DelgadoNov 11, 2018, 5:13 PM EST
There seemed to be two large constituents in the NBA Twittersphere this offseason when the Houston Rockets became the frontrunners to sign former Oklahoma City Thunder star Carmelo Anthony.

On one side, you had detractors saying that Anthony was not as useful on offense as he used to be, and that he was a poor defender. On the other side were Carmelo die-hards, insistent that his iso-heavy style would play right into what made the Rockets so puzzlingly great on offense last year.

Now it appears as though the Rockets are siding with the former.

Anthony sat out Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to what the team called illness. He will reportedly also sit out Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers for the same reason.

And according to a report from The New York Times, Anthony will not be with the Rockets for much longer.

This is perhaps one of the wildest developments of the NBA season, and that’s saying something considering that it took until the middle of November for the Minnesota Timberwolves to trade Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers.

It makes sense that the Rockets would want to part ways with Anthony. Houston is just 4-7 on the season, and are not in the playoff standings in the Western Conference at this moment. They have struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, including on offense where Anthony would feasibly make any impact.

Carmelo has been unable to make a mark for the Rockets this year, and despite taking more 3-pointers he has often reverted to taking a one-dribble, one-step jumper just inside the arc. The reality is that Anthony is a below-replacement level player and he doesn’t seem to want to play within the system that Mike D’Antoni has set for this team.

For their part, the Rockets have so far denied this report from Marc Stein. Speaking to reporters before Sunday’s game GM Daryl Morey said he expects Anthony to return when he’s back to being healthy, and that he has done everything the coaching staff has asked of him.

It would not surprise me if we hear of some personal issues between Carmelo and the coaching staff as this story develops. D’antoni and Anthony did not exactly get along when the two were with the New York Knicks together earlier this decade, and this short hook appears to indicate something outside of just poor performance.

No word yet on how the Rockets propose to dispose of Anthony, or where he might end up next, but I know what you’re all thinking: Future Los Angeles Laker Carmelo Anthony.

Has a nice ring to it.

Markelle Fultz throws down huge dunk off the dribble

By Dane DelgadoNov 11, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
The Markelle Fultz saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has been a long and strange one. It’s ongoing, but might it be about to turn the corner?

The Sixers will be injected with new blood once the trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler is complete eary this coming week. Fultz, who has still looked shaky despite being billed as healthy, had a couple plays during Saturday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies that showed promise.

While his shooting form continues to look smoother, a dunk as the first quarter wound down had Twitter elated about its potential meaning moving forward.

That’s way more aggressive that we’ve seen Fultz in the past. No doubt the arrival of Butler will put everyone on guard given his propensity to bond with or rise against teammates he sees as lazy. But if Fultz is going to look like this — more like the guy we saw at Washington — then he should have no problems with the incoming star.

Memphis beat Philly, 112-106, and Fultz finished with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting with just one assist.