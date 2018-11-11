Here’s Markelle Fultz throwing down a huge dunk off the dribble (VIDEO)

Getty

The Markelle Fultz saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has been a long and strange one. It’s ongoing, but might it be about to turn the corner?

The Sixers will be injected with new blood once the trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler is complete eary this coming week. Fultz, who has still looked shaky despite being billed as healthy, had a couple plays during Saturday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies that showed promise.

While his shooting form continues to look smoother, a dunk as the first quarter wound down had Twitter elated about its potential meaning moving forward.

That’s way more aggressive that we’ve seen Fultz in the past. No doubt the arrival of Butler will put everyone on guard given his propensity to bond with or rise against teammates he sees as lazy. But if Fultz is going to look like this — more like the guy we saw at Washington — then he should have no problems with the incoming star.

Memphis beat Philly, 112-106, and Fultz finished with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting with just one assist.

These are not your father’s Los Angeles Clippers — they are not a punchline. This is no longer the penny-pinching era of Elgin Baylor as general manager trying to field a team under the racist whims of owner Donald Sterling, a franchise where free agents didn’t want to go, a franchise where players like Lamar Odom begged the franchise not to re-sign them.

The Clippers now have a good, player-friendly reputation among players.

“I truly would say so,” Tobias Harris told NBC Sports of the change. “It’s a great organization top to bottom, great coach, an owner that is really invested in the team. I’ve been in different situations, different organizations, and this organization is top of the line. So it’s definitely a situation that players, in my opinion, would want to be at.”

“We just feel great right here,” Harris’s best friend Boban Marjanovic added. “Just everything, just organizational, our coach, people, teammates, people who work there, everybody you meet, when you walk in the building you feel a great energy, to feel good.”

Next summer the Clippers are a legitimate threat to land Kawhi Leonard — moreso than the Lakers, according to sources — and they have the space to land a couple of elite stars, if Kevin Durant is interested. Players talk, and the things they say now about the Clippers are very positive.

It all starts at the top, as Howard Beck of Bleacher Report got into in a sit down with high-energy owner Steve Ballmer. Beck asked Ballmer to make his free agency pitch.

“You wanna have a legacy?” Ballmer asks pointedly. “You wanna really say you were involved in doing something super special? You come here,” he says, his volume and intensity quickly rising. “You be in L.A., the greatest market in the world, and you show people: ‘I’m the guy! went to a franchise who’d never been there! I’m the guy! made it happen! get a legacy!'”

But it’s more than just Ballmer.

Last year, the Clippers hired Jerry West, the most respected team executive in modern history, as a consultant. They snared two rising young team execs—Trent Redden (a top assistant to David Griffin in Cleveland) and Michael Winger (who worked with Sam Presti in Oklahoma City)—to bolster the front office, along with the highly regarded Mark Hughes (New York).

This is, without hyperbole, an unprecedented moment in franchise history—with an engaged, fiercely competitive owner at the helm, a whip-smart front office, a championship-winning coach (Doc Rivers), an image buoyed by their recent success and, oh yes, all of that cap room.

Doc Rivers plays into this, too — players love him and love playing for him. Especially veterans. Rivers treats them like adults and is not going to run Quin Snyder-style three-hour practices.

There are also some good young players on this roster, such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Montrezl Harrell.

The Clippers have a reputation now as a place where the players are allowed to be themselves, not have to fit into a mold. If Chris Paul wants to bring his kids in the locker room to play postgame, nobody is going to stop him and other players will follow along (the Clipper locker room could look like an elementary school recess at times after games, and it worked in a charming way).

It all adds up for players and agents. There are NBA fans around the league — Lakers fans in particular — who scoff at the idea of the Clippers as a free agency destination. They are thinking in terms of long-term legacy, but players are looking at where the franchise is right now — and the market. Being in the warm weather and off-the-court opportunities of Los Angeles matters.

The Clippers will be players in free agency. Whether that is enough to land them a star, let alone two, remains to be seen. The marketplace is packed with options for the handful of elite guys.

But don’t think of the Clippers as a punchline anymore. That’s your father’s Clippers.

Jimmy Butler is going to be a jolt to the Sixers system. After an uninspiring first 14 games at 8-6 (with the net rating of -0.9, which would suggest a .500 team) Philadelphia is trading for Butler, a top 10 (or top 12, at worst) NBA player. Butler can knock down threes, attack the rim, moves the ball, and is an elite on-ball defender. More importantly, he’s done all of it with hustle and grit, things the Sixers have lacked this season.

However, there are questions. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons both are used to having the ball in their hands, and so does Butler, but NBA rules still state only one ball can be used at a time. Can the Sixers players learn to sacrifice for the greater good, as the Warriors’ stars have done? Also, is there enough shooting and depth on the Sixers for them to truly be a threat to Boston/Toronto/Milwaukee?

Embiid and Simmons say yes, as they told Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Between me, Jo and Jimmy,” Simmons said, “we all have that similar mindset of we hate losing, that pisses us off and we want to win.”

“I think he’s going to help us a lot offensively and especially defensively,” Embiid said. “He’s one of the best defensive players in the league. I’m excited to see where he takes us, and how much better we are going to look….

“With the type of system we play, we like to move the ball,” Embiid said. “The ball goes through everybody’s hands, so I don’t think bringing someone else will take the ball out of my hands or Ben’s hands. We are going to figure it out. I’m sure he’s coming in here willing to fit in.”

“We add another All-Star to the team, definitely,” Simmons said. “A guy like him coming in that can score the ball, veteran leadership, experience, I think he’s going to fit right in.”

Philadelphia believes they have vaulted themselves back up to contender status with this move. After a summer of openly trying to land another superstar and failing, then looking at a free agency market that may not see superstars on the move the way some predicted (Kyrie Irving says he’s staying in Boston, Klay Thompson isn’t expected to leave Golden State, etc…), Sixers ownership and management decided to move all-in now. That’s always a risk, you never know for sure what the next card to be turned over will be, but for the Sixers it’s was the right move.

 

Embiid and Simmons are excited and believe it will work, and that’s a big first step.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Houston Rockets 96-89 on Saturday night.

DeMar DeRozan had a season-low 13 points, but added 11 rebounds in 39 minutes as San Antonio snapped a two-game skid.

James Harden had 25 points to lead Houston and Eric Gordon added 23. Chris Paul was held to 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

The Rockets were without Carmelo Anthony, who missed the game due to “illness” while he discusses his role going forward with the team.

San Antonio closed the game on an 8-2 run in the final four minutes to pull away for the win.

Derrick White tied a career high with 14 points and set a career high with eight assists for the Spurs.

San Antonio overcame 15 turnovers, including eight in the second quarter.

There were 14 lead changes and nine ties in a battle between the intrastate rivals.

Houston opened the game 1 for 7 from the field, falling behind 12-4 in the opening 4 minutes, but Gordon scored 13 points to rally the Rockets, including a driving dunk over Davis Bertans.

 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 25 points and recently signed Tyson Chandler had 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 101-86 Saturday night.

The Lakers, who began the season with three straight losses, moved to .500 (6-6) for the first time this season by holding the Kings, who entered the game averaging 118 points per contest, to their lowest scoring total of the season.

It was only the second time Sacramento has been held below 100 points this season, and it marked the first time Los Angeles had held an opponent below 100.

James hit three 3-pointers and had seven rebounds. He only had two assists, though he often fed teammates for open shots that missed – including Lonzo Ball, who was 2 for 10 from the field.

Chandler, playing in his second game with the Lakers, logged 23 minutes and scored three points. Los Angeles has won four of its last five.

De'Aaron Fox had 17 of his 21 points in the first half to lead the Kings, who shot 35 percent from the field and went 6-for-25 on 3-pointers.

The Lakers were ahead by six points at the half and held a 76-65 lead entering the fourth quarter. They built that lead to 20 points at 88-68 before the Kings responded with a 10-0 run, but Sacramento got no closer.

 