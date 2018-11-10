Watch Caris LeVert hit floater with 0.3 left to lift Nets past Nuggets, 112-110

DENVER (AP) — Caris LeVert hit a floater in the lane with 0.3 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets scored the last six points to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-110 on Friday night.
The Nets overcame a big bounce-back night from Denver’s Nikola Jokic to win their third straight. In an offensive funk for the last four games, Jokic had a season-high 37 points and tied his career best with 21 rebounds.
It wasn’t enough to prevent Denver’s first home loss of the season.
Jokic took only one shot Wednesday night in a loss to Memphis, a 3-pointer in the final seconds that would have given Denver the win. He took only 18 shots in the first four games of November but topped that before the end of the third quarter.
He had 11 points in the first quarter and a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds at halftime.
Denver appeared to take control after Jokic blocked Jarrett Allen, grabbed the rebound and fed Malik Beasley for a layup and a 108-106 lead with 1:23 left. After a Brooklyn miss, Paul Millsap‘s two free throws made it a four-point game.
The Nets tied it with 29 seconds left and Jokic was called for traveling with 22 seconds left.
LeVert got the ball up top and was blanketed by Gary Harris. He broke through the tight defense to get into the lane and hit a soft lob to give Brooklyn the win.
D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 23 points, and Allen had 18.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 133-132 in overtime Friday night.
The Hornets fought back from a 21-point deficit and led by five with 1:18 remaining in regulation before the Sixers forced extra time.
Kemba Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter for the Hornets.
Embiid also had 18 rebounds, and hit a tying 3 with 34.4 seconds to go.
The Hornets committed a shot-clock violation with time winding down in regulation, missing an opportunity.
Ben Simmons had 22 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds for the 76ers.
It’s been 16 months since the breakup, and the Jazz fans have already found their new love in Donovan Mitchell.
But when their ex Gordon Hayward returned to Utah for the first time since leaving them as a free agent for Boston in the summer of 2016, Jazz fans still had plenty of bitterness in their hearts. And they let Hayward hear it.
Remember that Hayward did not play in Utah, or anywhere else, his first season as a Celtic because of a severely fractured leg.
Hayward did not do anything wrong when he left, he played out his contract and made the decision he thought would be better for him and his family. That’s the cold business side of the sport.
That’s also not how fans see it — nor should they. Basketball and basketball fandom is about passion, filled with love and hate. Hayward spurned Utah for Boston, Jazz fans had every right to feel pissed off about that.
But their new love is working out really well.
When Trae Young got his first NBA contract he splurged and bought himself a sweet ride — a matte black Audi R8. That will set you back a cool $138,000.
Jeremy Lin and the rest of Young’s Hawks’ teammates looked at that new car and had one thought: Popcorn.
Have fun cleaning that up, rook. (TMZ reported he took it well.)
The Washington Wizards are bad. They have started 2-8 and are getting outscored by 10.1 points per 100 possessions, with a bottom seven offense and defense. Worse than all those numbers is the player interaction and body language — guys jogging through cuts (John Wall, we’re looking at you), player not high fiving or even communication much on the court, and when Bradley Beal or another player gets knocked down driving to the rim it’s often guys on the other team there to help him back up.
In most places, that means coach Scott Brooks would be next to hang out with Tyronn Lue
sipping margaritas on a beach in Mexico happy to be away from the disaster of their rosters in the unemployment line.
Not in Washington. Brooks is safe. The amazing Candace Buckner of the Washington Post laid out the three reasons Brooks is safe.
1. He’s guaranteed $21 million from an organization that has soared past the luxury tax despite its roster holes.
2. He heads a revamped staff with only one longtime assistant experienced in taking over head coaching duties.
3. Most of all, he works for an owner who may be willing to press the eject button on his NHL coaches but practices the patience of a monk when it comes to making changes to his basketball operations.
I would suggest No. 1 is the big reason — owner Ted Leonsis does not have the reputation of a big spender around the league, and while he is $7.6 million into the luxury tax with the roster, he’s not going to compound that by paying a second coach. Brooks is just starting the third season of a fully guaranteed five-year deal, that’s a lot of money to pay a guy to go away.
The problem for the Wizards is there is no good way out of this mess. John Wall starts his designated veteran max contract NEXT season and there are four years of it, plus he has a 15 percent trade kicker now so if the Wizards do trade him there is a massive lump-sum payment to be made. The Wizards couldn’t find a taker for Wall right now. Otto Porter has two seasons after this one at $27.3 million and $28.5 million (the second one is a player option he almost certainly picks up). Maybe there will be a taker for Porter this summer, but not during this season.
Bradley Beal has two years left on his contract after this ($27.1 million and $28.8 million) and he will draw the most trade interest — he’s also their best player right now. The Wizards don’t want to trade him.