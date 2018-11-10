Watch Caris LeVert hit floater with 0.3 left to lift Nets past Nuggets, 112-110

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DENVER (AP) — Caris LeVert hit a floater in the lane with 0.3 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets scored the last six points to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-110 on Friday night.

The Nets overcame a big bounce-back night from Denver’s Nikola Jokic to win their third straight. In an offensive funk for the last four games, Jokic had a season-high 37 points and tied his career best with 21 rebounds.

It wasn’t enough to prevent Denver’s first home loss of the season.

Jokic took only one shot Wednesday night in a loss to Memphis, a 3-pointer in the final seconds that would have given Denver the win. He took only 18 shots in the first four games of November but topped that before the end of the third quarter.

He had 11 points in the first quarter and a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds at halftime.

Denver appeared to take control after Jokic blocked Jarrett Allen, grabbed the rebound and fed Malik Beasley for a layup and a 108-106 lead with 1:23 left. After a Brooklyn miss, Paul Millsap‘s two free throws made it a four-point game.

The Nets tied it with 29 seconds left and Jokic was called for traveling with 22 seconds left.

LeVert got the ball up top and was blanketed by Gary Harris. He broke through the tight defense to get into the lane and hit a soft lob to give Brooklyn the win.

D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 23 points, and Allen had 18.