Rumor: LeBron James called in favor with Suns GM to get Tyson Chandler released

From the day it was announced that the Suns were going to buyout Tyson Chandler, who then turned around and signed with the Lakers, there was a sense that Phoenix GM James Jones was doing his former Cleveland teammate LeBron James a favor. The Lakers desperately needed another big man in the paint ASAP, and while buyouts traditionally happen after the February trade deadline, suddenly a close friend of LeBron’s was making one available.
That’s because LeBron wielded his power and made a call, reports Ken Burger of Bleacher Report.
[Not buying out Chandler until after the trade deadline] was the plan…until LeBron called in a favor. It’s no coincidence that the facilitator was Suns vice president of basketball operations James Jones, a close friend and longtime teammate of James.
“They could have bought him out at the trade deadline and gotten great leadership and mentoring for two-thirds of the season,” a rival executive told B/R. “But LeBron wanted him now.”
LeBron wields that kind of power. And LeBron has called Jones “my favorite player of all time.”
This is not the first time the LeBron/Jones connection rumor was brought up, Dave McMenamin of ESPN wrote this:
“James did LeBron a solid,” a league source told ESPN.
When presented with the claim, LeBron said it was really Chandler who benefited the most.
“He deserves all the credit,” he told ESPN of Jones. “He was very instrumental. He did right by Tyson as a veteran.”
This is how business gets done in the NBA — as big and as closely watched as the NBA is, it is about relationships at the end of the day. General managers tend to make more trades with other GMs they have a relationship with. For example, people out of the Spurs tree of execs deal more often with each other than people outside it. This isn’t new, it goes back through Jerry West sending Pau Gasol to the Lakers, and long before that. People prefer to work and deal with people they are comfortable with, that’s true in every walk of life and the NBA is no different.
So LeBron called in a favor, and the Lakers are better for it. Welcome to how the NBA works.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joe Ingles matched his career high with 27 points and added a season-high seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 123-115 on Friday night in Gordon Hayward‘s return to Utah.
Hayward had 13 points and seven assists in his first game back in Utah since leaving the Jazz in free agency after the 2016-17 season (he didn’t play last year because he broke his left ankle last season in the opener). After waiting for more than a year, Celtics fans greeted Hayward with a chorus of boos.
Donovan Mitchell added 21 points for Utah, Jae Crowder had 20, and Rudy Gobert finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds. The Jazz won their second straight home game and second straight overall.
Terry Rozier scored 22 points and Jayson Tatum added 21 for the Celtics.
Boston lost for the third time in four games.
The Jazz started to pull away when they scored 3-pointers on each of their final four possessions of the second quarter to take a 58-51 halftime lead. Ingles accounted for the first three long-distance baskets – highlighting a 20-point first half for him.
Utah opened the third quarter on a 17-6 run. Mitchell ignited the run by draining three free throws and driving for a layup on back-to-back possessions. Derrick Favors kept it going with back-to-back baskets that gave the Jazz a double-digit lead and finished the run off with a pair of free throws that put Utah ahead 75-57 just four minutes into the quarter.
The Jazz eventually built their lead to 20 points, going up 83-63 on a layup from Crowder, before Boston rallied in the fourth quarter.
The Celtics scored on four straight possessions – culminating in Tatum’s layup – to ignite a 15-4 run. Rozier buried a 3-pointer to cap off the run and cut Utah’s lead to 100-96.
Boston got within four points four more times, the final time on a 3-pointer from Marcus Smart that made it 111-107. But Gobert made a layup to push the lead to six and Tatum missed a pair of layups that could have trimmed the deficit again.
Crowder sealed it on a corner three that gave Utah a 117-109 lead with 47.7 seconds left.
DENVER (AP) — Caris LeVert hit a floater in the lane with 0.3 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets scored the last six points to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-110 on Friday night.
The Nets overcame a big bounce-back night from Denver’s Nikola Jokic to win their third straight. In an offensive funk for the last four games, Jokic had a season-high 37 points and tied his career best with 21 rebounds.
It wasn’t enough to prevent Denver’s first home loss of the season.
Jokic took only one shot Wednesday night in a loss to Memphis, a 3-pointer in the final seconds that would have given Denver the win. He took only 18 shots in the first four games of November but topped that before the end of the third quarter.
He had 11 points in the first quarter and a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds at halftime.
Denver appeared to take control after Jokic blocked Jarrett Allen, grabbed the rebound and fed Malik Beasley for a layup and a 108-106 lead with 1:23 left. After a Brooklyn miss, Paul Millsap‘s two free throws made it a four-point game.
The Nets tied it with 29 seconds left and Jokic was called for traveling with 22 seconds left.
LeVert got the ball up top and was blanketed by Gary Harris. He broke through the tight defense to get into the lane and hit a soft lob to give Brooklyn the win.
D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 23 points, and Allen had 18.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 133-132 in overtime Friday night.
The Hornets fought back from a 21-point deficit and led by five with 1:18 remaining in regulation before the Sixers forced extra time.
Kemba Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter for the Hornets.
Embiid also had 18 rebounds, and hit a tying 3 with 34.4 seconds to go.
The Hornets committed a shot-clock violation with time winding down in regulation, missing an opportunity.
Ben Simmons had 22 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds for the 76ers.
It’s been 16 months since the breakup, and the Jazz fans have already found their new love in Donovan Mitchell.
But when their ex Gordon Hayward returned to Utah for the first time since leaving them as a free agent for Boston in the summer of 2016, Jazz fans still had plenty of bitterness in their hearts. And they let Hayward hear it.
Remember that Hayward did not play in Utah, or anywhere else, his first season as a Celtic because of a severely fractured leg.
Hayward did not do anything wrong when he left, he played out his contract and made the decision he thought would be better for him and his family. That’s the cold business side of the sport.
That’s also not how fans see it — nor should they. Basketball and basketball fandom is about passion, filled with love and hate. Hayward spurned Utah for Boston, Jazz fans had every right to feel pissed off about that.
But their new love is working out really well.