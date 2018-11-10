Report: Minnesota agrees to trade Jimmy Butler Philadelphia for Robert Covington, Dario Saric

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Minnesota lost every game on a five-game road trip, with Friday night’s loss in Sacramento being the last straw — even Tom Thibodeau had to admit that the chemistry on his Timberwolves squad was a disaster with the Jimmy Butler trade request hanging over the team.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has started off slow and played flat — while they are 8-5 they have the point differential of a team 6-7 (a net rating of -0.6) with a bottom ten offense. While Joel Embiid has been a beast, Ben Simmons has plateaued to start the season, Markelle Fultz is still figuring a lot of things out, and the Sixers have just looked pedestrian. They needed a jump start.

Jimmy Butler will do that.

The Sixers will acquire Butler as well as Justin Patton in a trade that will send Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 second round pick to the Timberwolves. Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic broke the story, which has since been confirmed by others.

Sources with @JonKrawczynski: Philadelphia is finalizing a deal with Minnesota to acquire Jimmy Butler. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2018

Minnesota has traded Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton to Philadelphia for Robert, Covington, Dario Saric and a 2022 second-round draft pick, league sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2018

Butler nearly sat Friday night's game — after intending to play — as Philadelphia deal took form. Sides finalized agreement before Minnesota flew out of Sacramento. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2018

Philadelphia is trading for Butler with the full intention of re-signing him next summer when Butler is a free agent, and there is no way this deal gets done without a wink-and-nod agreement from Butler’s team that he would stay. The max he can earn is five years, $190 million.

Jimmy Butler and the Sixers fully expect to reach a deal on a long-term contract this summer, league sources tell ESPN. Sixers made deal with plans to add Butler to a Big Three with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2018