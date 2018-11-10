Report: Minnesota agrees to trade Jimmy Butler Philadelphia for Robert Covington, Dario Saric

Minnesota lost every game on a five-game road trip, with Friday night’s loss in Sacramento being the last straw — even Tom Thibodeau had to admit that the chemistry on his Timberwolves squad was a disaster with the Jimmy Butler trade request hanging over the team.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia has started off slow and played flat — while they are 8-5 they have the point differential of a team 6-7 (a net rating of -0.6) with a bottom ten offense. While Joel Embiid has been a beast, Ben Simmons has plateaued to start the season, Markelle Fultz is still figuring a lot of things out, and the Sixers have just looked pedestrian. They needed a jump start.
Jimmy Butler will do that.
The Sixers will acquire Butler as well as Justin Patton in a trade that will send Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 second round pick to the Timberwolves. Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic broke the story, which has since been confirmed by others.
Philadelphia is trading for Butler with the full intention of re-signing him next summer when Butler is a free agent, and there is no way this deal gets done without a wink-and-nod agreement from Butler’s team that he would stay. The max he can earn is five years, $190 million.
DENVER (AP) — Nuggets forward Will Barton is starting to take a few shots as he recovers from surgery to fix core and hip muscle injuries.
There is no timetable for his return, although reports at the time of his injury and surgery suggested he would be healthy around Thanksgiving or a little after. Barton said Friday he’s “getting stronger every day.”
The 27-year-old Barton was carted off the floor on Oct. 20 against Phoenix after he said he felt something pop when he took off for the basket. He had surgery days later.
Barton’s rehab work has focused on strengthening his core. He said he’s been working out near the Nuggets to feel like a part of the team. He said there are “tough days for me so sometimes I need to be around them laughing and joking and taking my mind off the exact injury.”
From the day it was announced that the Suns were going to buyout Tyson Chandler, who then turned around and signed with the Lakers, there was a sense that Phoenix GM James Jones was doing his former Cleveland teammate LeBron James a favor. The Lakers desperately needed another big man in the paint ASAP, and while buyouts traditionally happen after the February trade deadline, suddenly a close friend of LeBron’s was making one available.
That’s because LeBron wielded his power and made a call, reports Ken Burger of Bleacher Report.
[Not buying out Chandler until after the trade deadline] was the plan…until LeBron called in a favor. It’s no coincidence that the facilitator was Suns vice president of basketball operations James Jones, a close friend and longtime teammate of James.
“They could have bought him out at the trade deadline and gotten great leadership and mentoring for two-thirds of the season,” a rival executive told B/R. “But LeBron wanted him now.”
LeBron wields that kind of power. And LeBron has called Jones “my favorite player of all time.”
This is not the first time the LeBron/Jones connection rumor was brought up, Dave McMenamin of ESPN wrote this:
“James did LeBron a solid,” a league source told ESPN.
When presented with the claim, LeBron said it was really Chandler who benefited the most.
“He deserves all the credit,” he told ESPN of Jones. “He was very instrumental. He did right by Tyson as a veteran.”
This is how business gets done in the NBA — as big and as closely watched as the NBA is, it is about relationships at the end of the day. General managers tend to make more trades with other GMs they have a relationship with. For example, people out of the Spurs tree of execs deal more often with each other than people outside it. This isn’t new, it goes back through Jerry West sending Pau Gasol to the Lakers, and long before that. People prefer to work and deal with people they are comfortable with, that’s true in every walk of life and the NBA is no different.
So LeBron called in a favor, and the Lakers are better for it. Welcome to how the NBA works.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joe Ingles matched his career high with 27 points and added a season-high seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 123-115 on Friday night in Gordon Hayward‘s return to Utah.
Hayward had 13 points and seven assists in his first game back in Utah since leaving the Jazz in free agency after the 2016-17 season (he didn’t play last year because he broke his left ankle last season in the opener). After waiting for more than a year, Celtics fans greeted Hayward with a chorus of boos.
Donovan Mitchell added 21 points for Utah, Jae Crowder had 20, and Rudy Gobert finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds. The Jazz won their second straight home game and second straight overall.
Terry Rozier scored 22 points and Jayson Tatum added 21 for the Celtics.
Boston lost for the third time in four games.
The Jazz started to pull away when they scored 3-pointers on each of their final four possessions of the second quarter to take a 58-51 halftime lead. Ingles accounted for the first three long-distance baskets – highlighting a 20-point first half for him.
Utah opened the third quarter on a 17-6 run. Mitchell ignited the run by draining three free throws and driving for a layup on back-to-back possessions. Derrick Favors kept it going with back-to-back baskets that gave the Jazz a double-digit lead and finished the run off with a pair of free throws that put Utah ahead 75-57 just four minutes into the quarter.
The Jazz eventually built their lead to 20 points, going up 83-63 on a layup from Crowder, before Boston rallied in the fourth quarter.
The Celtics scored on four straight possessions – culminating in Tatum’s layup – to ignite a 15-4 run. Rozier buried a 3-pointer to cap off the run and cut Utah’s lead to 100-96.
Boston got within four points four more times, the final time on a 3-pointer from Marcus Smart that made it 111-107. But Gobert made a layup to push the lead to six and Tatum missed a pair of layups that could have trimmed the deficit again.
Crowder sealed it on a corner three that gave Utah a 117-109 lead with 47.7 seconds left.
DENVER (AP) — Caris LeVert hit a floater in the lane with 0.3 seconds left and the Brooklyn Nets scored the last six points to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-110 on Friday night.
The Nets overcame a big bounce-back night from Denver’s Nikola Jokic to win their third straight. In an offensive funk for the last four games, Jokic had a season-high 37 points and tied his career best with 21 rebounds.
It wasn’t enough to prevent Denver’s first home loss of the season.
Jokic took only one shot Wednesday night in a loss to Memphis, a 3-pointer in the final seconds that would have given Denver the win. He took only 18 shots in the first four games of November but topped that before the end of the third quarter.
He had 11 points in the first quarter and a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds at halftime.
Denver appeared to take control after Jokic blocked Jarrett Allen, grabbed the rebound and fed Malik Beasley for a layup and a 108-106 lead with 1:23 left. After a Brooklyn miss, Paul Millsap‘s two free throws made it a four-point game.
The Nets tied it with 29 seconds left and Jokic was called for traveling with 22 seconds left.
LeVert got the ball up top and was blanketed by Gary Harris. He broke through the tight defense to get into the lane and hit a soft lob to give Brooklyn the win.
D'Angelo Russell led the Nets with 23 points, and Allen had 18.