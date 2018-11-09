Welcome back: Jazz fans rain down boos on Gordon Hayward

It’s been 16 months since the breakup, and the Jazz fans have already found their new love in Donovan Mitchell.

But when their ex Gordon Hayward returned to Utah for the first time since leaving them as a free agent for Boston in the summer of 2016, Jazz fans still had plenty of bitterness in their hearts. And they let Hayward hear it.

Remember that Hayward did not play in Utah, or anywhere else, his first season as a Celtic because of a severely fractured leg.

Hayward did not do anything wrong when he left, he played out his contract and made the decision he thought would be better for him and his family. That’s the cold business side of the sport.

That’s also not how fans see it — nor should they. Basketball and basketball fandom is about passion, filled with love and hate. Hayward spurned Utah for Boston, Jazz fans had every right to feel pissed off about that.

But their new love is working out really well.

Joel Embiid’s 42 points, 18 rebounds outduels Kemba Walker in 76ers’ OT win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 133-132 in overtime Friday night.

The Hornets fought back from a 21-point deficit and led by five with 1:18 remaining in regulation before the Sixers forced extra time.

Kemba Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter for the Hornets.

Embiid also had 18 rebounds, and hit a tying 3 with 34.4 seconds to go.

The Hornets committed a shot-clock violation with time winding down in regulation, missing an opportunity.

Ben Simmons had 22 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds for the 76ers.

 

Welcome to the NBA: Hawks teammates fill Trae Young’s new car with popcorn

When Trae Young got his first NBA contract he splurged and bought himself a sweet ride — a matte black Audi R8. That will set you back a cool $138,000.

Jeremy Lin and the rest of Young’s Hawks’ teammates looked at that new car and had one thought: Popcorn.

Have fun cleaning that up, rook. (TMZ reported he took it well.)

Why Scott Brooks is not about to lose his job coaching Washington

The Washington Wizards are bad. They have started 2-8 and are getting outscored by 10.1 points per 100 possessions, with a bottom seven offense and defense. Worse than all those numbers is the player interaction and body language — guys jogging through cuts (John Wall, we’re looking at you), player not high fiving or even communication much on the court, and when Bradley Beal or another player gets knocked down driving to the rim it’s often guys on the other team there to help him back up.

In most places, that means coach Scott Brooks would be next to hang out with Tyronn Lue sipping margaritas on a beach in Mexico happy to be away from the disaster of their rosters in the unemployment line.

Not in Washington. Brooks is safe. The amazing Candace Buckner of the Washington Post laid out the three reasons Brooks is safe.

1. He’s guaranteed $21 million from an organization that has soared past the luxury tax despite its roster holes.

2. He heads a revamped staff with only one longtime assistant experienced in taking over head coaching duties.

3. Most of all, he works for an owner who may be willing to press the eject button on his NHL coaches but practices the patience of a monk when it comes to making changes to his basketball operations.

I would suggest No. 1 is the big reason — owner Ted Leonsis does not have the reputation of a big spender around the league, and while he is $7.6 million into the luxury tax with the roster, he’s not going to compound that by paying a second coach. Brooks is just starting the third season of a fully guaranteed five-year deal, that’s a lot of money to pay a guy to go away.

The problem for the Wizards is there is no good way out of this mess. John Wall starts his designated veteran max contract NEXT season and there are four years of it, plus he has a 15 percent trade kicker now so if the Wizards do trade him there is a massive lump-sum payment to be made. The Wizards couldn’t find a taker for Wall right now. Otto Porter has two seasons after this one at $27.3 million and $28.5 million (the second one is a player option he almost certainly picks up). Maybe there will be a taker for Porter this summer, but not during this season.

Bradley Beal has two years left on his contract after this ($27.1 million and $28.8 million) and he will draw the most trade interest — he’s also their best player right now. The Wizards don’t want to trade him.

Joel Embiid: “Nowadays the league is kind of soft. I’m trying to dominate.”

Getty Images
The Philadelphia 76ers have been slower out of the gate than expected — a lot of fans expected a leap forward from the Sixers, for them to be at the top (with Boston, also a little slow to start). Instead, without the shooting of Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova, plus with Markelle Fultz starting and trying to find a role, the Sixers have been just okay — 7-5 by record, but their -0.6 net rating is that of a .500 team.

Joel Embiid has been the exception — he has been a force of nature. Embiid is averaging 27.7 points and 12.4 rebounds a game, is a beast around the rim (40 percent of his shots come there and he’s shooting 69 percent), he’s dishing out assists on 19 percent of his possessions used, and the Sixers have been 14.8 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court (most of that coming on the offensive end, although their defense is elite when he plays). If one were to put together an early season MVP watch list, Embiid’s name should be on it. He has carried the Sixers early while the perimeter players clank shots off the rim.

This is just how Embiid wants it — he wants to dominate. His trash talking is just part of that, as he told Michael Lee of The Athletic.

“I want to dominate,” Embiid told The Athletic recently, when asked why his colorful, playful trash talk has become an essential part of his game…

“It’s fun. One thing when I started playing in the league, I saw that a lot of guys are friendly. It’s OK to be friendly, especially off the court. But on the court, I want to dominate,” Embiid continued. “I don’t really care about the friendships on the court. I got my friends. I got my family, which I’m close to. I got a couple of friends that I’m always around. I don’t do anything. I don’t need to hang out with a lot of people.

“So me always talking trash … nowadays the league is kind of soft. I’m trying to dominate and if you dominate, you’re going to be hated because you’re going to talk so much stuff.”

Love him or hate him — most people are in the former camp right now, but that pendulum will swing, fame is fickle like that — Embiid makes the game more entertaining. Finally healthy on the court he can do it all there. He can go out and outscore  Andre Drummond 32-0 in a half.

But it’s the trash talking after that is the kind of personality the league could use more of.

Tell me you don’t want Embiid to be one of the two All-Star Game captains, picking players on live TV. This guy is just fun.

We’re just waiting for the rest of the Sixers to catch up to him.