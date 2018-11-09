AP Photo

Curry injured, Bucks snap Warriors’ 8-game win streak

Nov 9, 2018
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry left with an injury and the Golden State Warriors were unable to recover in a 134-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that snapped their eight-game winning streak Thursday night.

Eric Bledsoe scored seven straight points during Milwaukee’s big third quarter and finished with 26. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists as the Bucks handed the Warriors their first defeat at home this season.

The two-time defending NBA champions were already missing All-Star Draymond Green and then lost Curry midway through the third. The two-time NBA MVP strained the adductor muscle in his left leg and went to the locker room shortly thereafter. He did not return.

Curry grabbed at his inner thigh after trying to contest Bledsoe’s shot in transition at the 6:50 mark of the third. He is expected to have an MRI on Friday.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 24 points and Kevin Durant had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Curry, limited to 51 regular-season games last season because of injuries, scored 10 points in his second straight game below 20 after getting at least 23 points in every game previously — including five 30-point performances and a 51-point outing in three quarters. He dished out six assists in 26 minutes.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points and Khris Middleton had 17 and six assists as Milwaukee (9-2) won for the second straight time at Oracle Arena after a 116-107 victory on March 29. The Bucks outscored the Warriors 41-28 in the third and shot 65 percent inside the arc (43 of 66) overall.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block by halftime as the Bucks led 64-51 at the break.

Bledsoe hit back-to-back layups to put the Bucks ahead 84-64 midway through the third then answered Curry’s jumper with a 3-pointer the next time down. Donte DiVincenzo’s basket at the 4:06 mark made it 93-69 and coach Steve Kerr called a timeout.

Jordan Bell had four points and five rebounds for the Warriors while moving into the starting lineup in place of Green, sidelined after spraining his right foot and toe in the first half of Monday’s win over the Grizzlies.

Golden State (10-2) is still tied for the second-best start in franchise history behind the 2015-16 team that began 24-0. The Warriors dropped to 6-1 at home.

Thunder blast Rockets by 18 without Russell Westbrook, grab seventh straight win

Getty
Nov 8, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Paul George scored 20 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 98-80 on Thursday night without point guard Russell Westbrook for their seventh straight victory.

Westbrook missed his second consecutive game with a sprained left ankle. George also had 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals. The Thunder were 0-4 before the streak.

Steven Adams had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Terrance Ferguson and Dennis Schroder each added 14 points for Oklahoma City. All five Thunder starters scored in double figures before the end of the third quarter.

James Harden scored 19 points, but made just 7 of 19 shots for the Rockets. Clint Capela added 17 points for Houston, which had won three in a row.

Houston’s Carmelo Anthony, who played for the Thunder last season and was traded this summer, scored two points on 1-for-11 shooting. Chris Paul added 10 points.

The Thunder led 59-45 at halftime behind 53.8 percent shooting. In the second quarter, George made all five of his shots and scored 14 points. Oklahoma City held Paul and Anthony scoreless before the break.

Grant dunked on a lob from Schroder and made the free throw on the foul to put the Thunder up 80-60, a score that held up until the end of the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Eric Gordon missed his third straight game with a strained muscle in his right thigh. … Anthony was mostly cheered when he checked into the game for the first time in the first quarter. … Reserves made 1 of 11 shots in the first half. … Paul was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: Ferguson, a 6-foot-7 guard, came out of nowhere to stuff 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein in the first quarter. … Made 27 of 44 shots inside the 3-point line but 9 of 37 beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At San Antonio on Saturday night.

Thunder: At Dallas on Saturday night.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade welcome ‘miracle baby’ via surrogate (PHOTOS)

Twitter
Nov 8, 2018
Dwyane Wade is an elder Statesman in the NBA, and his relationship with wife Gabrielle Union is just one of the things that has made him a personable and marketable star. Wade and Union are often seen on social media, living it up and generally seeming to enjoy each other’s company.

Now, they’ve got another addition to the household.

On Thursday, Wade announced via Twitter that he and Union had welcomed a baby girl, via surrogate, to their family.

Via Twitter:

Union has been public about her issues with miscarriages during her life, saying she’s had eight or nine before. Union was finally diagnosed with adenomyosis, a medical condition that can cause fertility issues, among other things.

Wade already has three kids of his own, Zaire, Zion, and Xavier, but this is the first that he and Union have had together. It’s great that the couple was able to finally able to accomplish something they so clearly wanted.

Jimmy Butler chartered a private jet so Tyus Jones could watch his brother play at Duke

Getty
Nov 8, 2018
Jimmy Butler isn’t handling his (presumed) exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves with much grace. Then again, Butler doesn’t appear to care too much.

What Butler does care about, apparently, is the personal relationships with some of his teammates.

On Wednesday, fellow Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones wanted to get to the matchup between Duke and Kentucky to watch his younger brother Tre play. The elder Jones was unable to secure a flight, which led to Butler stepping in and saving the day.

Via Twitter:

Butler has been a real goober about what’s happened during his time with the Timberwolves, but this was a nice gesture nonetheless and deserves to be acknowledged as such.

Tyus got to see Tre play in 30 minutes in a win over Kansas, 118-84.

Are these all 30 NBA “City” jerseys? (PHOTO)

Twitter
Nov 8, 2018
We have been watching as the “City” edition jerseys have been trickling out for each NBA team leading into the holiday shopping season.

Now, it appears that all of them have arrived.

On Thursday, social media was chattering away after one account published photos of what appears to be all 30 City jerseys.

Via Twitter:

Merchandise for the City jerseys will go on sale as Thursday turns to Friday. Some of them are new as of this week — including those of the Los Angeles Clippers — which look pretty cool if you ask me.

It seems like a right to print money for most NBA teams even though it seems like a lot of these jerseys miss the mark each and every year. People like to have the latest and greatest, which is exactly why teams come out with new alternates each season instead of keeping them for a few years like they used to.

Will you be buying your favorite team’s jersey?