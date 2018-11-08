Getty

Thunder blast Rockets by 18 without Russell Westbrook, grab seventh straight win

Associated PressNov 8, 2018, 11:56 PM EST
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Paul George scored 20 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 98-80 on Thursday night without point guard Russell Westbrook for their seventh straight victory.

Westbrook missed his second consecutive game with a sprained left ankle. George also had 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals. The Thunder were 0-4 before the streak.

Steven Adams had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Terrance Ferguson and Dennis Schroder each added 14 points for Oklahoma City. All five Thunder starters scored in double figures before the end of the third quarter.

James Harden scored 19 points, but made just 7 of 19 shots for the Rockets. Clint Capela added 17 points for Houston, which had won three in a row.

Houston’s Carmelo Anthony, who played for the Thunder last season and was traded this summer, scored two points on 1-for-11 shooting. Chris Paul added 10 points.

The Thunder led 59-45 at halftime behind 53.8 percent shooting. In the second quarter, George made all five of his shots and scored 14 points. Oklahoma City held Paul and Anthony scoreless before the break.

Grant dunked on a lob from Schroder and made the free throw on the foul to put the Thunder up 80-60, a score that held up until the end of the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Eric Gordon missed his third straight game with a strained muscle in his right thigh. … Anthony was mostly cheered when he checked into the game for the first time in the first quarter. … Reserves made 1 of 11 shots in the first half. … Paul was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: Ferguson, a 6-foot-7 guard, came out of nowhere to stuff 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein in the first quarter. … Made 27 of 44 shots inside the 3-point line but 9 of 37 beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At San Antonio on Saturday night.

Thunder: At Dallas on Saturday night.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade welcome ‘miracle baby’ via surrogate (PHOTOS)

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoNov 8, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
Dwyane Wade is an elder Statesman in the NBA, and his relationship with wife Gabrielle Union is just one of the things that has made him a personable and marketable star. Wade and Union are often seen on social media, living it up and generally seeming to enjoy each other’s company.

Now, they’ve got another addition to the household.

On Thursday, Wade announced via Twitter that he and Union had welcomed a baby girl, via surrogate, to their family.

Via Twitter:

Union has been public about her issues with miscarriages during her life, saying she’s had eight or nine before. Union was finally diagnosed with adenomyosis, a medical condition that can cause fertility issues, among other things.

Wade already has three kids of his own, Zaire, Zion, and Xavier, but this is the first that he and Union have had together. It’s great that the couple was able to finally able to accomplish something they so clearly wanted.

Jimmy Butler chartered a private jet so Tyus Jones could watch his brother play at Duke

Getty
By Dane DelgadoNov 8, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
Jimmy Butler isn’t handling his (presumed) exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves with much grace. Then again, Butler doesn’t appear to care too much.

What Butler does care about, apparently, is the personal relationships with some of his teammates.

On Wednesday, fellow Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones wanted to get to the matchup between Duke and Kentucky to watch his younger brother Tre play. The elder Jones was unable to secure a flight, which led to Butler stepping in and saving the day.

Via Twitter:

Butler has been a real goober about what’s happened during his time with the Timberwolves, but this was a nice gesture nonetheless and deserves to be acknowledged as such.

Tyus got to see Tre play in 30 minutes in a win over Kansas, 118-84.

Are these all 30 NBA “City” jerseys? (PHOTO)

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoNov 8, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
We have been watching as the “City” edition jerseys have been trickling out for each NBA team leading into the holiday shopping season.

Now, it appears that all of them have arrived.

On Thursday, social media was chattering away after one account published photos of what appears to be all 30 City jerseys.

Via Twitter:

Merchandise for the City jerseys will go on sale as Thursday turns to Friday. Some of them are new as of this week — including those of the Los Angeles Clippers — which look pretty cool if you ask me.

It seems like a right to print money for most NBA teams even though it seems like a lot of these jerseys miss the mark each and every year. People like to have the latest and greatest, which is exactly why teams come out with new alternates each season instead of keeping them for a few years like they used to.

Will you be buying your favorite team’s jersey?

Another day, another Cavaliers injury: George Hill out two weeks with shoulder injury

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2018, 8:14 PM EST
The Basketball Gods are being cruel to the Cavaliers this season. LeBron James left last summer, one year after Kyrie Irving did the same, and this season Kevin Love is already out until around Christmas with a foot injury. The Cavaliers have not meshed and are off to a 1-10 start.

And now this: Point Guard George Hill is reportedly going to miss a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury, something reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After losing 10 of 11 games to start the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be without starting point guard George Hill for two weeks because of a sprained right shoulder, league sources told ESPN.

This means Dan Gilbert gets what he wants more rookie Colin Sexton, who is averaging 10.9 points per game but has been very up and down with his play (as 19-year-old rookies will be). While veteran Cavaliers have been frustrated with Sexton’s foibles, this is the reality of being on a rebuilding team. Which the Cavaliers are… and maybe they’ll finally admit it.