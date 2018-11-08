Getty Images

Ten games into season, Gregg Popovich calls Spurs “soft” after loss to Heat

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Gregg Popovich knows he has one arrow in his quiver, one tool he can use to light a fire under his team, but he uses it sparingly. Only when absolutely needed.

Calling his team “soft.”

It took him 10 games this season to do it. After a loss on the road to the Heat Wednesday night, Popovich said this, via Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

“I thought we were soft, undisciplined, lacking grunt factor. I thought the Heat were much more physical and committed.”

It seems to have had the desired effect.

The Spurs are not playing badly at 6-4 to start the season. They have a slightly above average offense that is a bit old-school and takes more midrange shots than any team in the NBA (48 percent of their attempts, via Cleaning The Glass), but they hit a respectable 41 percent of them, and they don’t turn the ball over. Plus, the Spurs still hustle and outwork teams. That makes up for their slightly worse than average defense.

Which is to say, at 6-4 the Spurs are about where we expected them to be (they haven’t faced the toughest parts of their schedule yet). That doesn’t make the frustrations of an ugly loss in Miami easier on Popovich.

So, he pulled out his big hammer.

Celtics’ Terry Rozier on reduced role: “I’m not complaining”

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Of course it’s been an adjustment, and nobody would be happy about it. Last season ended in the playoffs with Boston’s Terry Rozier breaking out — 16.5 points and 5.7 assists per game, playing more than 36 minutes a night and leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals. Then this season Kyrie Irving is healthy and back — and he’s the guy with his name above the title in Boston. Irving is the star and the starter. That leaves Rozier at 22 minutes a night, scoring 7.5 a night with reduced efficiency (a PER of 10.2). Rozier believes he’s a starting quality point guard, and next summer as a free agent he expects to get paid like one.

Do not, however, buy into the rumors that Rozier is complaining about his role, he told Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

“I go from starting in the playoffs to coming off the bench. … I’m pretty sure it’s not easy for nobody,” Rozier said before the team’s morning shootaround ahead of a game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. “But I’m not complaining. And, if you know me, I would never be the one to complain about it.

“I would never go to the media or bring out the unhappy thing. Like I said, people that know me know I wouldn’t do that. I’ve never been a selfish type of person, selfish player. You can tell the way I play I’m all about team.

“Everything will be all right. It’s not as bad as people make it seem.”

There’s a difference between saying Rozier is unhappy with less playing time and saying he’s complaining, or causing problems, because of it. Nobody could blame Rozier for being frustrated.

There have been reports that seven teams are lurking around if Boston decides to trade Rozier, something Celtics president Danny Ainge denied saying nobody has called him to talk Rozier. That’s semantics. There are more than seven teams that would move if Rozier becomes available and just because they didn’t call Ainge does not mean there is no interest.

Whether Boston will trade him is another topic. The Celtics are contenders and the favorites to come out of the East this season, and Rozier is Irving insurance in case he suffers another injury. Plus, quality backup point guards are hard to find. The Celtics may well lose Rozier for nothing next summer (unable to match the $15+ a year offers Rozier will get) but that may be the price of chasing another banner this season.

(Some speculation: If Irving does suffer another injury this season, that will give Ainge pause about maxing him out next summer. In that case, keeping Rozier may be the better, and more financially prudent, option.)

There are a lot of questions about Rozier’s future. Just don’t expect him to complain about it.

 

As expected, Russell Westbrook listed as “out” vs. Rockets Thursday

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2018, 5:12 PM EST
Russell Westbrook‘s sprained ankle against the Pelicans may not have been as bad as it looked, but it also was clearly a legit sprain. The kind that keeps players out for a week or two.

Which leads to this: As expected, the Thunder have listed Westbrook as out for Thursday night’s game against Oklahoma City. This is the second game Westbrook has missed due to the injury. This also is Carmelo Anthony’s return to OKC.

The Thunder are on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a hard-fought win against Cleveland last night on the road. Westbrook, and of course Andre Roberson (likely not back until closer to Christmas or later) are the only two players not scheduled to suit up for the Thunder.

Eric Gordon remains questionable for the Rockets, a team that has looked much better in its last couple of games, not-so-coincidentally since James Harden returned.

Passive Nikola Jokic was 0-1 shooting last night in Nuggets loss

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2018, 4:01 PM EST
Nikola Jokic raced out to a fast start this season — 15.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists a night with a 63.7 true shooting percentage the focal point of the Nuggets offense so far. He is playing like an All-Star, if not an All-NBA player, and he Nuggets got off to a 9-1 start.

But in recent games Jokic has been more passive, and that came to a head Wednesday in Miami when he took only one shot — a three-ball attempted game-winner with 2.4 seconds left — and Denver lost scoring just 87 points. Memphis was grinding and they dictated the pace and style, Jokic got sucked into it.

What happened? While the Grizzlies did focus on stopping him, Jokic also passed up open looks, instead passing to less open teammates. There’s no one clear answer, but everyone around the Nuggets knows they can’t have their best player be passive. From Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

“He’s gotta be aggressive, but he’s making plays for others, so it’s just a balance of how much you want him to pass, because he’s a great passer and how much do you want him to shoot,” [Jamal] Murray said of Jokic. “I think it’s just a balance.”

“He’s gotta be aggressive,” [Paul] Millsap said. “I’m not going to tell him … he’s pretty much, he’s an All-Star. He’ll find his shot. He’s still doing other things to help this team. He looks a little tired out there, so we gotta do a better job of helping him.”

“We have stuff, we get him the ball in spots,” forward Mason Plumlee said. “A lot of our offense is through him, so he has to take the initiative to take shots. We support that, we want that, and we don’t want him taking his first shot as the game-winning shot. It’s a great shot, I love the play call, but we gotta get him going earlier. He really sets the table, and the thing is he’s such a good passer, he’s always going to get other guys off. But we gotta get him involved offensively too.”

The concern is this is four consecutive games now with Jokic scoring in single digits and averaging 4.5 shot attempts per game in that stretch. The Memphis game was not a total outlier, more part of a recent trend — one Denver needs to reverse if they are going to win consistently. Jokic has said he does not get set up by teammates much, which is true but as the face of the franchise he needs to be more aggressive in creating and taking good looks. Plus, he’s passing up open looks right now.

Whatever is going on in Jokic’s head, the Nuggets need to shake him out of it soon.

Carmelo Anthony makes return to Oklahoma City wearing Rockets’ red

Associated PressNov 8, 2018, 2:59 PM EST
1 Comment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Carmelo Anthony laughed a year ago when he was asked about the possibility of coming off the bench for his new team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After a season of struggles with the Thunder, Anthony returns to Oklahoma City with his new team, the Houston Rockets, on Thursday when the teams meet at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The 16-year veteran is adjusting to his role coming off the bench for the Rockets.

Anthony never quite found a rhythm with the Thunder, shooting a career-low 40.4 percent from the field and averaging a career-low 16.2 points per game, starting 78 games.

Through nine games this season — seven off the bench — Anthony is averaging 14.7 points and shooting 36.2 percent from behind the 3-point line. That’s a slight improvement from his outside shooting performance for the Thunder.

A year ago, Anthony didn’t have much time to process things after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Thunder in a package that included Enes Kanter just before training camp started.

This time, Anthony had some time to adjust after a late July trade sent him to Atlanta before the Hawks bought him out and Anthony signed with Houston.

“I never really had the opportunity to kind of just sit back and take everything in and decompress a little bit,” Anthony told reporters Wednesday. “Last year in OKC, I went there before media day, turn around and do media day, turn around and do training camp and then get right into it.”

Oklahoma City is hoping Russell Westbrook will be ready to go against the Rockets. Westbrook missed Wednesday’s first game of the back-to-back with a sprained ankle suffered late in Monday’s win over New Orleans.

In Westbrook’s absence, point guard Dennis Schroder — who was the main piece of the Thunder’s return in the Anthony trade to Atlanta — scored a season-high 28 points in Wednesday’s win.

The teams both seem to have turned a corner after rough starts.

Houston started 1-5 before winning its first three games on the current five-game road trip.

Anthony has helped the Rockets during the winning streak, averaging 17.7 points per game and 39.1 percent from behind the arc. In a 28-point performance in the first win over the streak, Friday in Brooklyn, Anthony hit six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points.

Oklahoma City has won six consecutive games since starting the season 0-4.

“Everybody’s on the same page,” Paul George said. “We come out here (and) we have an expectation of the level we want to play at. Regardless of how the game goes we find a way to take it to the next level. We’re getting the job done.”

While things didn’t go well for Anthony in Oklahoma City, he’s looking forward to making his return.

“Going back to OKC, that (holds) a special place because that was the kind of organization, the team, the community that opened their arms up to me last year, brought me in, took me in,” Anthony said. “I really felt part of that community last year.”