Report: Celtics ‘extremely unlikely’ to trade Terry Rozier

Celtics backup point guard Terry Rozier is reportedly unhappy with his playing time, and several teams are monitoring for a trade.

Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal:

However, a league source tells Bostonsportsjournal.com that a trade of Rozier during the season is extremely unlikely.

The Celtics are trying to win now, and Rozier is a key piece. He provides valuable minutes off the bench and depth behind Kyrie Irving, who has had injury issues.

But Rozier also headed toward restricted free agency with eyes on becoming a starter and getting paid like one. The Celtics will likely face the luxury tax in coming years, and they don’t have to worry about Irving leaving. Rozier might not be worth keeping long-term.

So – even after all the jokes – wouldn’t a trade make some sense? On the other hand, it’s also possible for Boston to get enough value from Rozier this season to justify letting him walk next summer. He could be the difference between a championship or not.

First, he must play better. Maybe Rozier is unhappy with his minutes, but it’d make more sense if he were displeased with his role. His usage is at a career low, let alone anywhere near his load with Irving sidelined during last season’s playoffs. Rozier just hasn’t gotten into a rhythm.

The Celtics – except Marcus Morris and recently Kyrie Irving – look out of sorts offensively. The problems extend well beyond Rozier, and perhaps as the team figures them out, Rozier will come along. There’s time for patience.

Apparently, there isn’t an appetite for a trade – though maybe, at some point, there should be.