Jimmy Butler plays multiple possessions with hand in shorts (video)

Jimmy Butler has brought more drama to this NBA season than any other individual. His trade request and the resulting fallout has provided storyline after storyline.
In the Timberwolves’ loss to the Lakers last night, Butler did something even weirder.
Butler cut his hand, and because NBA players are not allowed to play while bleeding, there was a stoppage for Minnesota’s trainer to attend to the player. But Butler’s hand apparently kept bothering him, as he played – offensively and defensively, including on the ball against Brandon Ingram – with his hand down his shorts.
I love Butler’s competitiveness, but at a certain point, you’re probably only hurting your team by playing like that. Though maybe this says something about Butler’s confidence in his teammates.
Celtics backup point guard Terry Rozier is reportedly unhappy with his playing time, and several teams are monitoring for a trade.
Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal:
However, a league source tells Bostonsportsjournal.com that a trade of Rozier during the season is extremely unlikely.
The Celtics are trying to win now, and Rozier is a key piece. He provides valuable minutes off the bench and depth behind Kyrie Irving, who has had injury issues.
But Rozier also headed toward restricted free agency with eyes on becoming a starter and getting paid like one. The Celtics will likely face the luxury tax in coming years, and they don’t have to worry about Irving leaving. Rozier might not be worth keeping long-term.
So – even after all the jokes – wouldn’t a trade make some sense? On the other hand, it’s also possible for Boston to get enough value from Rozier this season to justify letting him walk next summer. He could be the difference between a championship or not.
First, he must play better. Maybe Rozier is unhappy with his minutes, but it’d make more sense if he were displeased with his role. His usage is at a career low, let alone anywhere near his load with Irving sidelined during last season’s playoffs. Rozier just hasn’t gotten into a rhythm.
The Celtics – except Marcus Morris and recently Kyrie Irving – look out of sorts offensively. The problems extend well beyond Rozier, and perhaps as the team figures them out, Rozier will come along. There’s time for patience.
Apparently, there isn’t an appetite for a trade – though maybe, at some point, there should be.
The Bucks waived and stretched Mirza Teletovic – who’d had blockages in his lungs and blood clots in his lungs – last March, accepting a $3.5 million cap hit each of the next three seasons.
But now, one year after his last game (Nov. 7, 2017), Milwaukee is trying to remove those payments from its salary-cap, luxury-tax calculations.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Milwaukee Bucks have petitioned the NBA for an exclusion to clear the remaining $10.5 million on Mirza Teletovic’s contract off the team’s salary cap, league sources told ESPN.
An NBA Fitness to Play panel will rule on Teletovic’s health. In February, he fought the notion he would never be cleared to play again. But he also announced his retirement in September and became president of Bosnia’s basketball program. So, we’ll see what the panel determines, though it seems likely Milwaukee will prevail.
Either way, Teletovic will still get paid. The only question is whether those payments count toward the salary cap and luxury tax.
Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe can become unrestricted free agents next summer. Re-signing those two could push the Bucks over the luxury-tax line. If Teletovic is off the books, though, that’d give Milwaukee more breathing room.
Not many players can make a no-look steal that looks more deliberate than accidental.
Kawhi Leonard can. O.G. Anunoby, as seen above, can. Anyone else?
And the two proven no-look stealers are Raptors teammates! That’s terrifying for opposing wings.
You’ve heard of a free-throw line dunk.
How about a free-throw line crossover?
Knicks rookie Allonzo Trier sent Kent Bazemore sliding from the free-throw line to the baseline in New York’s 112-107 win over the Hawks last night.