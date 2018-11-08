Jimmy Butler chartered a private jet so Tyus Jones could watch his brother play at Duke

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Butler isn’t handling his (presumed) exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves with much grace. Then again, Butler doesn’t appear to care too much.

What Butler does care about, apparently, is the personal relationships with some of his teammates.

On Wednesday, fellow Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones wanted to get to the matchup between Duke and Kentucky to watch his younger brother Tre play. The elder Jones was unable to secure a flight, which led to Butler stepping in and saving the day.

Via Twitter:

UK v. Duke in Indy tonight. Tyus was looking for a flight from LA to see his brother Tre's first game. Couldn't get one to work. Jimmy Butler heard him and chartered a private jet for the two of them. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 7, 2018

Butler ended up not being able to make the trip. Let Tyus Jones take the plane himself. So Tyus is there for the big night and will be back in plenty of time for the Lakers game tomorrow night. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 7, 2018

Butler has always been very fond of Tyus. Came through for him tonight. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 7, 2018

Butler has been a real goober about what’s happened during his time with the Timberwolves, but this was a nice gesture nonetheless and deserves to be acknowledged as such.

Tyus got to see Tre play in 30 minutes in a win over Kansas, 118-84.