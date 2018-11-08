Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade welcome ‘miracle baby’ via surrogate (PHOTOS)

Dwyane Wade is an elder Statesman in the NBA, and his relationship with wife Gabrielle Union is just one of the things that has made him a personable and marketable star. Wade and Union are often seen on social media, living it up and generally seeming to enjoy each other’s company.
Now, they’ve got another addition to the household.
On Thursday, Wade announced via Twitter that he and Union had welcomed a baby girl, via surrogate, to their family.
Via Twitter:
Union has been public about her issues with miscarriages during her life, saying she’s had eight or nine before. Union was finally diagnosed with adenomyosis, a medical condition that can cause fertility issues, among other things.
Wade already has three kids of his own, Zaire, Zion, and Xavier, but this is the first that he and Union have had together. It’s great that the couple was able to finally able to accomplish something they so clearly wanted.
Jimmy Butler isn’t handling his (presumed) exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves with much grace. Then again, Butler doesn’t appear to care too much.
What Butler does care about, apparently, is the personal relationships with some of his teammates.
On Wednesday, fellow Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones wanted to get to the matchup between Duke and Kentucky to watch his younger brother Tre play. The elder Jones was unable to secure a flight, which led to Butler stepping in and saving the day.
Via Twitter:
Butler has been a real goober about what’s happened during his time with the Timberwolves, but this was a nice gesture nonetheless and deserves to be acknowledged as such.
Tyus got to see Tre play in 30 minutes in a win over Kansas, 118-84.
We have been watching as the “City” edition jerseys have been trickling out for each NBA team leading into the holiday shopping season.
Now, it appears that all of them have arrived.
On Thursday, social media was chattering away after one account published photos of what appears to be all 30 City jerseys.
Via Twitter:
Merchandise for the City jerseys will go on sale as Thursday turns to Friday. Some of them are new as of this week — including those of the Los Angeles Clippers — which look pretty cool if you ask me.
It seems like a right to print money for most NBA teams even though it seems like a lot of these jerseys miss the mark each and every year. People like to have the latest and greatest, which is exactly why teams come out with new alternates each season instead of keeping them for a few years like they used to.
Will you be buying your favorite team’s jersey?
The Basketball Gods are being cruel to the Cavaliers this season. LeBron James left last summer, one year after Kyrie Irving did the same, and this season Kevin Love is already out until around Christmas with a foot injury. The Cavaliers have not meshed and are off to a 1-10 start.
And now this: Point Guard George Hill is reportedly going to miss a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury, something reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
After losing 10 of 11 games to start the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be without starting point guard George Hill for two weeks because of a sprained right shoulder, league sources told ESPN.
This means
Dan Gilbert gets what he wants more rookie Colin Sexton, who is averaging 10.9 points per game but has been very up and down with his play (as 19-year-old rookies will be). While veteran Cavaliers have been frustrated with Sexton’s foibles, this is the reality of being on a rebuilding team. Which the Cavaliers are… and maybe they’ll finally admit it.
Gregg Popovich knows he has one arrow in his quiver, one tool he can use to light a fire under his team, but he uses it sparingly. Only when absolutely needed.
Calling his team “soft.”
It took him 10 games this season to do it. After a loss on the road to the Heat Wednesday night, Popovich said this, via Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.
“I thought we were soft, undisciplined, lacking grunt factor. I thought the Heat were much more physical and committed.”
It seems to have had the desired effect.
The Spurs are not playing badly at 6-4 to start the season. They have a slightly above average offense that is a bit old-school and takes more midrange shots than any team in the NBA (48 percent of their attempts, via Cleaning The Glass), but they hit a respectable 41 percent of them, and they don’t turn the ball over. Plus, the Spurs still hustle and outwork teams. That makes up for their slightly worse than average defense.
Which is to say, at 6-4 the Spurs are about where we expected them to be (they haven’t faced the toughest parts of their schedule yet). That doesn’t make the frustrations of an ugly loss in Miami easier on Popovich.
So, he pulled out his big hammer.