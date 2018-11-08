Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade welcome ‘miracle baby’ via surrogate (PHOTOS)

Dwyane Wade is an elder Statesman in the NBA, and his relationship with wife Gabrielle Union is just one of the things that has made him a personable and marketable star. Wade and Union are often seen on social media, living it up and generally seeming to enjoy each other’s company.

Now, they’ve got another addition to the household.

On Thursday, Wade announced via Twitter that he and Union had welcomed a baby girl, via surrogate, to their family.

We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance @itsgabrielleu ❤️ ♥️ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/JudAeQlbJ7 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 8, 2018

Union has been public about her issues with miscarriages during her life, saying she’s had eight or nine before. Union was finally diagnosed with adenomyosis, a medical condition that can cause fertility issues, among other things.

Wade already has three kids of his own, Zaire, Zion, and Xavier, but this is the first that he and Union have had together. It’s great that the couple was able to finally able to accomplish something they so clearly wanted.