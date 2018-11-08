Getty Images

As expected, Russell Westbrook listed as “out” vs. Rockets Thursday

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2018, 5:12 PM EST
Russell Westbrook‘s sprained ankle against the Pelicans may not have been as bad as it looked, but it also was clearly a legit sprain. The kind that keeps players out for a week or two.

Which leads to this: As expected, the Thunder have listed Westbrook as out for Thursday night’s game against Oklahoma City. This is the second game Westbrook has missed due to the injury. This also is Carmelo Anthony’s return to OKC.

The Thunder are on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a hard-fought win against Cleveland last night on the road. Westbrook, and of course Andre Roberson (likely not back until closer to Christmas or later) are the only two players not scheduled to suit up for the Thunder.

Eric Gordon remains questionable for the Rockets, a team that has looked much better in its last couple of games, not-so-coincidentally since James Harden returned.

Passive Nikola Jokic was 0-1 shooting last night in Nuggets loss

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2018, 4:01 PM EST
Nikola Jokic raced out to a fast start this season — 15.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists a night with a 63.7 true shooting percentage the focal point of the Nuggets offense so far. He is playing like an All-Star, if not an All-NBA player, and he Nuggets got off to a 9-1 start.

But in recent games Jokic has been more passive, and that came to a head Wednesday in Miami when he took only one shot — a three-ball attempted game-winner with 2.4 seconds left — and Denver lost scoring just 87 points. Memphis was grinding and they dictated the pace and style, Jokic got sucked into it.

What happened? While the Grizzlies did focus on stopping him, Jokic also passed up open looks, instead passing to less open teammates. There’s no one clear answer, but everyone around the Nuggets knows they can’t have their best player be passive. From Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

“He’s gotta be aggressive, but he’s making plays for others, so it’s just a balance of how much you want him to pass, because he’s a great passer and how much do you want him to shoot,” [Jamal] Murray said of Jokic. “I think it’s just a balance.”

“He’s gotta be aggressive,” [Paul] Millsap said. “I’m not going to tell him … he’s pretty much, he’s an All-Star. He’ll find his shot. He’s still doing other things to help this team. He looks a little tired out there, so we gotta do a better job of helping him.”

“We have stuff, we get him the ball in spots,” forward Mason Plumlee said. “A lot of our offense is through him, so he has to take the initiative to take shots. We support that, we want that, and we don’t want him taking his first shot as the game-winning shot. It’s a great shot, I love the play call, but we gotta get him going earlier. He really sets the table, and the thing is he’s such a good passer, he’s always going to get other guys off. But we gotta get him involved offensively too.”

The concern is this is four consecutive games now with Jokic scoring in single digits and averaging 4.5 shot attempts per game in that stretch. The Memphis game was not a total outlier, more part of a recent trend — one Denver needs to reverse if they are going to win consistently. Jokic has said he does not get set up by teammates much, which is true but as the face of the franchise he needs to be more aggressive in creating and taking good looks. Plus, he’s passing up open looks right now.

Whatever is going on in Jokic’s head, the Nuggets need to shake him out of it soon.

Carmelo Anthony makes return to Oklahoma City wearing Rockets’ red

Associated PressNov 8, 2018, 2:59 PM EST
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Carmelo Anthony laughed a year ago when he was asked about the possibility of coming off the bench for his new team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After a season of struggles with the Thunder, Anthony returns to Oklahoma City with his new team, the Houston Rockets, on Thursday when the teams meet at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The 16-year veteran is adjusting to his role coming off the bench for the Rockets.

Anthony never quite found a rhythm with the Thunder, shooting a career-low 40.4 percent from the field and averaging a career-low 16.2 points per game, starting 78 games.

Through nine games this season — seven off the bench — Anthony is averaging 14.7 points and shooting 36.2 percent from behind the 3-point line. That’s a slight improvement from his outside shooting performance for the Thunder.

A year ago, Anthony didn’t have much time to process things after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Thunder in a package that included Enes Kanter just before training camp started.

This time, Anthony had some time to adjust after a late July trade sent him to Atlanta before the Hawks bought him out and Anthony signed with Houston.

“I never really had the opportunity to kind of just sit back and take everything in and decompress a little bit,” Anthony told reporters Wednesday. “Last year in OKC, I went there before media day, turn around and do media day, turn around and do training camp and then get right into it.”

Oklahoma City is hoping Russell Westbrook will be ready to go against the Rockets. Westbrook missed Wednesday’s first game of the back-to-back with a sprained ankle suffered late in Monday’s win over New Orleans.

In Westbrook’s absence, point guard Dennis Schroder — who was the main piece of the Thunder’s return in the Anthony trade to Atlanta — scored a season-high 28 points in Wednesday’s win.

The teams both seem to have turned a corner after rough starts.

Houston started 1-5 before winning its first three games on the current five-game road trip.

Anthony has helped the Rockets during the winning streak, averaging 17.7 points per game and 39.1 percent from behind the arc. In a 28-point performance in the first win over the streak, Friday in Brooklyn, Anthony hit six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points.

Oklahoma City has won six consecutive games since starting the season 0-4.

“Everybody’s on the same page,” Paul George said. “We come out here (and) we have an expectation of the level we want to play at. Regardless of how the game goes we find a way to take it to the next level. We’re getting the job done.”

While things didn’t go well for Anthony in Oklahoma City, he’s looking forward to making his return.

“Going back to OKC, that (holds) a special place because that was the kind of organization, the team, the community that opened their arms up to me last year, brought me in, took me in,” Anthony said. “I really felt part of that community last year.”

Report: Teams calling Charlotte about Kemba Walker getting shot down

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
There are some point guards opposing GMs are watching closely as we slowly move past Dec. 15 (the date all players signed over the summer are eligible to be traded) and into the NBA trade season. For example, teams are keeping an eye on Terry Rozier, but he may not be available.

Another is Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, who is off to another All-Star start in the East — 28.1 points and 5.9 assists per game, carrying the Hornets to a 6-5 start that has them in the playoff mix early in the East. Walker is also a free agent next summer, one who will have options, so the thinking is the Hornets may want to get something for him now and go all in on the rebuild.

Nope. The Hornets plan to make a playoff push, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Teams inquiring about Kemba Walker this offseason received the same message, league sources said: the Hornets are committed to contending for a playoff berth with Walker as the face of the franchise. For now, Michael Jordan has a strong desire to re-sign Walker as a free agent next summer, and teams around the NBA have recognized as much.

That tracks with the buzz I have heard going back to Summer League — the order comes from Michael Jordan, this team is pushing for the playoffs not rebuilding. New GM Mitch Kupchak is executing that vision.

It’s easy to say from the outside, looking just at the on-the-court situation, and say “tear it all down, they should rebuild.” As if that was easy (ask Orlando about how long a rebuild can take). But the other thing to consider is the market. Jordan has expended a lot of energy and good will to make the Hornets a good corporate citizen again after the former NBA owners in the city (first George Shinn, then Robert Johnson) ran the reputation into the ground. In a smaller market with a tight basketball community, there was a lot of work to do.

Now that things are looking better — with the All-Star Game coming to Charlotte in February — to trade away the face of the franchise (the trade deadline is before the All-Star Game) and commit to a lengthy rebuild is to strain that rebuilt relationship. For business reasons, Jordan is making the best move. Whether or not the Hornets re-sign Walker next summer.

Never say never in this NBA anymore, but this is one trade rumor that should be put to bed.

Jimmy Butler plays multiple possessions with hand in shorts (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 8, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
Jimmy Butler has brought more drama to this NBA season than any other individual. His trade request and the resulting fallout has provided storyline after storyline.

In the Timberwolves’ loss to the Lakers last night, Butler did something even weirder.

Butler cut his hand, and because NBA players are not allowed to play while bleeding, there was a stoppage for Minnesota’s trainer to attend to the player. But Butler’s hand apparently kept bothering him, as he played – offensively and defensively, including on the ball against Brandon Ingram – with his hand down his shorts.

I love Butler’s competitiveness, but at a certain point, you’re probably only hurting your team by playing like that. Though maybe this says something about Butler’s confidence in his teammates.