Are these all 30 NBA “City” jerseys? (PHOTO)

By Dane DelgadoNov 8, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
We have been watching as the “City” edition jerseys have been trickling out for each NBA team leading into the holiday shopping season.

Now, it appears that all of them have arrived.

On Thursday, social media was chattering away after one account published photos of what appears to be all 30 City jerseys.

Merchandise for the City jerseys will go on sale as Thursday turns to Friday. Some of them are new as of this week — including those of the Los Angeles Clippers — which look pretty cool if you ask me.

It seems like a right to print money for most NBA teams even though it seems like a lot of these jerseys miss the mark each and every year. People like to have the latest and greatest, which is exactly why teams come out with new alternates each season instead of keeping them for a few years like they used to.

Will you be buying your favorite team’s jersey?

Jimmy Butler chartered a private jet so Tyus Jones could watch his brother play at Duke

By Dane DelgadoNov 8, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
Jimmy Butler isn’t handling his (presumed) exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves with much grace. Then again, Butler doesn’t appear to care too much.

What Butler does care about, apparently, is the personal relationships with some of his teammates.

On Wednesday, fellow Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones wanted to get to the matchup between Duke and Kentucky to watch his younger brother Tre play. The elder Jones was unable to secure a flight, which led to Butler stepping in and saving the day.

Butler has been a real goober about what’s happened during his time with the Timberwolves, but this was a nice gesture nonetheless and deserves to be acknowledged as such.

Tyus got to see Tre play in 30 minutes in a win over Kansas, 118-84.

Another day, another Cavaliers injury: George Hill out two weeks with shoulder injury

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2018, 8:14 PM EST
The Basketball Gods are being cruel to the Cavaliers this season. LeBron James left last summer, one year after Kyrie Irving did the same, and this season Kevin Love is already out until around Christmas with a foot injury. The Cavaliers have not meshed and are off to a 1-10 start.

And now this: Point Guard George Hill is reportedly going to miss a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury, something reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After losing 10 of 11 games to start the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be without starting point guard George Hill for two weeks because of a sprained right shoulder, league sources told ESPN.

This means Dan Gilbert gets what he wants more rookie Colin Sexton, who is averaging 10.9 points per game but has been very up and down with his play (as 19-year-old rookies will be). While veteran Cavaliers have been frustrated with Sexton’s foibles, this is the reality of being on a rebuilding team. Which the Cavaliers are… and maybe they’ll finally admit it.

Ten games into season, Gregg Popovich calls Spurs “soft” after loss to Heat

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
Gregg Popovich knows he has one arrow in his quiver, one tool he can use to light a fire under his team, but he uses it sparingly. Only when absolutely needed.

Calling his team “soft.”

It took him 10 games this season to do it. After a loss on the road to the Heat Wednesday night, Popovich said this, via Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News.

“I thought we were soft, undisciplined, lacking grunt factor. I thought the Heat were much more physical and committed.”

It seems to have had the desired effect.

The Spurs are not playing badly at 6-4 to start the season. They have a slightly above average offense that is a bit old-school and takes more midrange shots than any team in the NBA (48 percent of their attempts, via Cleaning The Glass), but they hit a respectable 41 percent of them, and they don’t turn the ball over. Plus, the Spurs still hustle and outwork teams. That makes up for their slightly worse than average defense.

Which is to say, at 6-4 the Spurs are about where we expected them to be (they haven’t faced the toughest parts of their schedule yet). That doesn’t make the frustrations of an ugly loss in Miami easier on Popovich.

So, he pulled out his big hammer.

Celtics’ Terry Rozier on reduced role: “I’m not complaining”

By Kurt HelinNov 8, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Of course it’s been an adjustment, and nobody would be happy about it. Last season ended in the playoffs with Boston’s Terry Rozier breaking out — 16.5 points and 5.7 assists per game, playing more than 36 minutes a night and leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals. Then this season Kyrie Irving is healthy and back — and he’s the guy with his name above the title in Boston. Irving is the star and the starter. That leaves Rozier at 22 minutes a night, scoring 7.5 a night with reduced efficiency (a PER of 10.2). Rozier believes he’s a starting quality point guard, and next summer as a free agent he expects to get paid like one.

Do not, however, buy into the rumors that Rozier is complaining about his role, he told Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

“I go from starting in the playoffs to coming off the bench. … I’m pretty sure it’s not easy for nobody,” Rozier said before the team’s morning shootaround ahead of a game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. “But I’m not complaining. And, if you know me, I would never be the one to complain about it.

“I would never go to the media or bring out the unhappy thing. Like I said, people that know me know I wouldn’t do that. I’ve never been a selfish type of person, selfish player. You can tell the way I play I’m all about team.

“Everything will be all right. It’s not as bad as people make it seem.”

There’s a difference between saying Rozier is unhappy with less playing time and saying he’s complaining, or causing problems, because of it. Nobody could blame Rozier for being frustrated.

There have been reports that seven teams are lurking around if Boston decides to trade Rozier, something Celtics president Danny Ainge denied saying nobody has called him to talk Rozier. That’s semantics. There are more than seven teams that would move if Rozier becomes available and just because they didn’t call Ainge does not mean there is no interest.

Whether Boston will trade him is another topic. The Celtics are contenders and the favorites to come out of the East this season, and Rozier is Irving insurance in case he suffers another injury. Plus, quality backup point guards are hard to find. The Celtics may well lose Rozier for nothing next summer (unable to match the $15+ a year offers Rozier will get) but that may be the price of chasing another banner this season.

(Some speculation: If Irving does suffer another injury this season, that will give Ainge pause about maxing him out next summer. In that case, keeping Rozier may be the better, and more financially prudent, option.)

There are a lot of questions about Rozier’s future. Just don’t expect him to complain about it.

 