Watch Dwight Howard bonk a jumper off the side of the backboard (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoNov 7, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
Can Dwight Howard save the Washington Wizards? No. But he can offer us some hilarious moments as we watch the team from the nation’s capital slowly crumble before our eyes.

On Tuesday, Howard did just that.

The former All-Star center has never been a good shooter, but despite that fact Howard decided to take a clunker of a jumper in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

It did not go well.

The Wizards look like they’re in some serious trouble. They lost again on Tuesday, dropping them to 2-8, tied for the second-worst record in the NBA.

Three Things to Know: C.J. McCollum will kill you from the midrange, just ask the Bucks

By Kurt HelinNov 7, 2018, 8:11 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) C.J. McCollum destroys from the midrange with 40, Portland shows up big with a win over red-hot Milwaukee. Under new coach Mike Budenholzer’s simplified, clear system the Milwaukee Bucks have become an outstanding defensive team, allowing just 102.1 points per 100 possessions (third best in the NBA). They have done it by protecting the rim (bigs dropping back on the pick-and-roll to take away the drive) while trying to run teams off the arc. The goal is simple: force teams into less efficient midrange shots.

That works until you run into a guy who can drain midrange shots all night long.

Meet Portland’s C.J. McCollum. He was 10-of-12 between eight feet out and the arc on his way to dropping 41 on the Bucks and leading Portland to an impressive 118-103 win at home.

McCollum has gotten off to a rather “meh” start to the season — the Blazers were 7-3 coming into this game because Damian Lillard has been playing at a “you better throw my name in your too-early MVP talk” way, while Zach Collins and Evan Turner have sparked a surprisingly strong Portland bench. Tuesday night, it was McCollum’s turn to break out — and break the ankles of rookie Donte DiVincenzo.

It wasn’t all midrangers, these teams combined to chuck up 85 three-point attempts.

The Bucks were doing Bucks things. Giannis Antetokounmpo had nine — nine! — dunks and was putting up numbers with 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Brook Lopez drained six threes.

Milwaukee played its defensive system well, it’s just that dropping the big on the pick-and-roll opens up the midrange and some guys will destroy you from there. McCollum is one of those guys, and it showed on Monday night. Especially in the second half Portland made McCollum the pick-and-roll ball handler with Lopez’s man Jusuf Nurkic setting the screen, so when he dropped back McCollum could find his midrange shot. As Milwaukee adjusted, the Blazers got Nurkic and others shots at the rim. That was your ballgame.

2) Poster Dunk: Hornets rookie Miles Bridges gets up high and Dewayne Dedmon isn’t going to stop him. This is how you attack the rim.

Kemba Walker loved it in a gif worthy way.

3) Luka Doncic continues to put up numbers, make an early Rookie of the Year case. It’s far too early to have a serious Rookie of the Year conversation — that award, in particular, is often won in the second half of the season, with the player who adjusts and improves racking up votes. That said, already Atlanta’s Trae Young and Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton have put up impressive numbers.

As has Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who had 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists to lead the Mavericks past the early season pinata that is the Washington Wizards Monday night, 119-100. On the young season, Doncic is averaging 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. Doncic reads the play and attacks like a veteran.

It wasn’t just Doncic in this game, Wes Matthews had 22 and Dallas had a well-rounded night.

There feels to be a weird transition going on in Dallas with not all the veterans comfortable having Doncic as their best player (DeAndre Jordan going over Doncic’s back for a rebound recently is a perfect example). Just being around the team for a day you get the vibe that some of the veterans on this roster want Doncic to earn his status a little more, not just walk in the door as the Golden Boy. Okay, but watch him play and to me he is earning it.

• Bonus Thing To Know: Russell Westbrook’s nasty looking ankle sprain from Monday night turned out to not be that bad. After some rest and treatment, the Thunder are calling it a regular sprain, and while Westbrook is out Wednesday night he’s not going to miss extended time. There’s never a good time to have an injury, but if there was this is a good spot for OKC to be without Westbrook — Cleveland, Dallas, Phoenix twice, and Sacramento are six of the team’s next seven games. The Thunder have hit a soft spot in the schedule, where they can still get some wins without the former MVP.

Vince Carter is still out here dunking off dudes in the post (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoNov 6, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter will turn 42 years old in January. He shouldn’t reasonably be able to play basketball at a high level anymore. He certainly shouldn’t be able to dunk off of a spin move to the baseline like we saw on Tuesday night.

But that’s exactly what he did.

The play came late in the first quarter as the Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets squared off in the North Carolina. Carter was being guarded by Jeremy Lamb, who was in tight with a forearm to the veteran’s back. Carter used that feeling to give Lamb the quick turnaround toward the left baseline for the one-handed dunk.

Was that even the best dunk of the night from this game? Miles Bridges had one that brought down the house over Dewayne Dedmon Just a couple of minutes later.

Hard to say, but either way I’ll take Old Man Carter dunks any time of the year.

Brett Brown says Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz need to improve shooting, spacing

By Dane DelgadoNov 6, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
The Philadelphia 76ers need more shooting. It’s the reason they decided to bring back JJ Redick again this year, and it’s something we have talked about during the entire offseason.

As the regular season has begun, our premonition about Philadelphia has been proven correct. While the team is top five in attempts from beyond the arc per game, they are in the bottom third when it comes to 3-point percentage, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Part of this issue is roster construction, and that includes the addition of Markelle Fultz to heavy playing time this year with the Sixers. The sophomore point guard struggled all last year after having an unexplainable saga that included him completely losing his jump shot.

Fultz is back, and more confident, but that doesn’t mean he is a good shooter. The University of Washington product has fared well at the rim, but shoots no better than 32% in any of the shot distance segments measured by B-R between the rim and the 3-point line.

Wing teammate Ben Simmons is not exactly a sharpshooter himself, but provides more offensive dynamism that helped him last year when Philadelphia had more shooters spaced out around him. This season has been a bit harder as teams have packed the paint against the Sixers, reducing the effectiveness of both Simmons and Fultz.

Eventually, something has to give.

That’s also the opinion of Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown, who said as much on Tuesday.

It’s hard to understand exactly how the Sixers can get better, as currently constructed, as a 3-point shooting team. There should be some progression over the next two years by Fultz in the aforementioned shot distance segments. In fact, there needs to be for him to continue to remain playable. Top guards like Damian Lillard are shooting 50 percent from 3-to-10 feet. Fultz is shooting 28 percent. It’s untenable.

The problem is that Simmons isn’t much better from that distance. Even as a bigger, stronger penetrator, Simmons shoots just 33% from 3-to-10 feet, which is unacceptable. At least, it will be as the Sixers mature and try to remain a top team in the Eastern Conference over the coming years.

I’m not sure what Brown wants to happen between these guys. No doubt some shooting improvement — iif only toward league averages — would certainly help space Philadelphia’s offense. But next season the Sixers will need to add some kind of shooting to their roster simply because it’s hard to imagine either of these players building their games around the 3-point line.

They’re going to have to start on how they shoot much closer than that, and work from there.

Watch Hornets rookie Miles Bridges posterize Dewayne Dedmon with huge dunk

By Dane DelgadoNov 6, 2018, 10:00 PM EST
Charlotte Hornets rookie Miles Bridges was touted as having an NBA-ready body before he was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Michigan State product has not disappointed as an athlete thus far in his rookie season, and his leaping ability was on full display on Tuesday night as the Hornets took on the Atlanta Hawks in North Carolina.

With just a couple of minutes left in the first quarter on Tuesday, Bridges found himself free on the left baseline with few Hawks defenders between him and the basket.

Bridges went up for a posterizing one-handed dunk that got a huge reaction from the Charlotte bench.

Bridges has shown some offensive promise early in the season. He has been an excellent 3-point shooter, and attempts threes at a modern clip.

He’s playing nearly 20 minutes a night for first-year head coach James Borrego, and if Bridges is going to put on some athletic displays like this we might finally get some more highlights out of Charlotte.