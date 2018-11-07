Hassan Whiteside narrowly misses triple-double with blocks in 29-point, 20-rebound gem

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Late in their 22-point home loss to the Nets last night, which dropped Phoenix to 2-8, the Suns got booed by their own fans.

Devin Booker, via Duane Rankin of azcentral:

“I’d be doing the same thing if I was up there,” he said.

“It sucks man,” Booker said. “We thought last game would be our step forward. We definitely took as step back tonight. We didn’t protect home court. Came in here. Got blown out in front of our fans. It’s embarrassing.”

“All good teams have that trust and chemistry where you’re able to get on each other and know it’s for a better purpose,” Booker said. “I don’t think we have that right now. We’re not comfortable with each other. Step on each other’s toes. We don’t push each other. I think that’s what we need to do.”

The Suns are giving 57% of their minutes to players who weren’t on the team last year, second only to the Hawks. The standard deviation of ages of players who’ve played for Phoenix this season is highest in the NBA.

This is a disjointed roster, the product of a misguided offseason that had a mostly young team trying to compete before it was ready.

That’s not all on Booker. Owner Robert Sarver and former general manager Ryan McDonough bear most responsibility.

But Booker – who signed a max contract extension last summer – has taken responsibility for the direction of this franchise. It’s a lot for a 22-year-old, and the challenge is clearly greater than he realized.

Still, Booker is Phoenix’s best player. Nobody is better-positioned to affect positive change than him.