Domantas Sabonis throws down monster dunk on Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is one of the NBA’s best rim protectors.
He was no match for Domantas Sabonis (and Sabonis’ off arm).
The Magic are far from the NBA’s most watchable team. They play at a fairly slow pace, which makes their offense even less effective. A 103-96 loss to the Pistons tonight dropped Orlando to 4-7.
But Aaron Gordon sure tries to put on a show.
Hassan Whiteside‘s stat line was insane!
He dished two assists in the Heat’s 95-98 win over the Spurs tonight. That tripled his season total.
Oh, and he posted 29 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists. Nobody had hit those marks in a game since Akeem Olajuwon in 1989, before he changed his name to Hakeem.
Whiteside is good at what he’s good at. He takes too much flak for his deficiencies, including passing (though that won’t stop an occasional joke about his lack of playmaking, as you can see above). There are still many ways he positively affects games. Facing a San Antonio team that allowed him to play like an old-school center more often than usual, Whiteside took advantage. It won’t look this way every night, but this is a good reminder of what Whiteside can bring.
Late in their 22-point home loss to the Nets last night, which dropped Phoenix to 2-8, the Suns got booed by their own fans.
Devin Booker, via Duane Rankin of azcentral:
“I’d be doing the same thing if I was up there,” he said.
“It sucks man,” Booker said. “We thought last game would be our step forward. We definitely took as step back tonight. We didn’t protect home court. Came in here. Got blown out in front of our fans. It’s embarrassing.”
“All good teams have that trust and chemistry where you’re able to get on each other and know it’s for a better purpose,” Booker said. “I don’t think we have that right now. We’re not comfortable with each other. Step on each other’s toes. We don’t push each other. I think that’s what we need to do.”
The Suns are giving 57% of their minutes to players who weren’t on the team last year, second only to the Hawks. The standard deviation of ages of players who’ve played for Phoenix this season is highest in the NBA.
This is a disjointed roster, the product of a misguided offseason that had a mostly young team trying to compete before it was ready.
That’s not all on Booker. Owner Robert Sarver and former general manager Ryan McDonough bear most responsibility.
But Booker – who signed a max contract extension last summer – has taken responsibility for the direction of this franchise. It’s a lot for a 22-year-old, and the challenge is clearly greater than he realized.
Still, Booker is Phoenix’s best player. Nobody is better-positioned to affect positive change than him.
Markelle Fultz‘s trainer, Drew Hanlen, tweeted (then deleted) that the 76ers guard still isn’t healthy.
But the 76ers have not listed Fultz as injured this season. He has started all their games despite continued shooting woes.
Is Fultz fully healthy or close to it?
Fultz, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
“For sure,” Fultz said. “Nobody’s ever 100 percent healthy in this game. You play five games in seven days, you get bumps and bruises. That’s life in the NBA, that’s what you sign up for when you get here. But I’m working every day to get better.”
“Everything feels good,” Fultz said. “Like I said, I’m out here playing and competing every day. My shot can get better. It’s all about putting in work, like I did this summer, putting in work every day to get better. For me it’s not just my shot, it’s everything. … I want to work on defense, being a good teammate. It’s a process.”
Fultz is trying to thread the needle of not directly contradicting Hanlen while not defying the 76ers, who have not listed him as injured.
As we unfortunately know, Fultz isn’t that accurate.
Maybe Hanlen was just trying to protect Fultz, even if it meant fabricating or embellishing an injury. That wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, though it’s probably unhelpful considering the controversy it sparked.
Philadelphia playing Fultz through an injury would also be unhelpful. He just continues to look off.
Fultz and Hanlen have gone through this before. Hanlen said Fultz suffered from the yips, and Fultz stressed his problems were due to due to injury.
Whether physical, mental or both, Fultz’s problems linger. It’s tough to address them when not everyone can even agree on their type.