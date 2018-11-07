Domantas Sabonis throws down monster dunk on Joel Embiid (video)

Joel Embiid is one of the NBA’s best rim protectors.
He was no match for Domantas Sabonis (and Sabonis’ off arm).
FOX Sports Indiana:
Late in their 22-point home loss to the Nets last night, which dropped Phoenix to 2-8, the Suns got booed by their own fans.
Devin Booker, via Duane Rankin of azcentral:
“I’d be doing the same thing if I was up there,” he said.
“It sucks man,” Booker said. “We thought last game would be our step forward. We definitely took as step back tonight. We didn’t protect home court. Came in here. Got blown out in front of our fans. It’s embarrassing.”
“All good teams have that trust and chemistry where you’re able to get on each other and know it’s for a better purpose,” Booker said. “I don’t think we have that right now. We’re not comfortable with each other. Step on each other’s toes. We don’t push each other. I think that’s what we need to do.”
The Suns are giving 57% of their minutes to players who weren’t on the team last year, second only to the Hawks. The standard deviation of ages of players who’ve played for Phoenix this season is highest in the NBA.
This is a disjointed roster, the product of a misguided offseason that had a mostly young team trying to compete before it was ready.
That’s not all on Booker. Owner Robert Sarver and former general manager Ryan McDonough bear most responsibility.
But Booker – who signed a max contract extension last summer – has taken responsibility for the direction of this franchise. It’s a lot for a 22-year-old, and the challenge is clearly greater than he realized.
Still, Booker is Phoenix’s best player. Nobody is better-positioned to affect positive change than him.
Markelle Fultz‘s trainer, Drew Hanlen, tweeted (then deleted) that the 76ers guard still isn’t healthy.
But the 76ers have not listed Fultz as injured this season. He has started all their games despite continued shooting woes.
Is Fultz fully healthy or close to it?
Fultz, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
“For sure,” Fultz said. “Nobody’s ever 100 percent healthy in this game. You play five games in seven days, you get bumps and bruises. That’s life in the NBA, that’s what you sign up for when you get here. But I’m working every day to get better.”
“Everything feels good,” Fultz said. “Like I said, I’m out here playing and competing every day. My shot can get better. It’s all about putting in work, like I did this summer, putting in work every day to get better. For me it’s not just my shot, it’s everything. … I want to work on defense, being a good teammate. It’s a process.”
Fultz is trying to thread the needle of not directly contradicting Hanlen while not defying the 76ers, who have not listed him as injured.
As we unfortunately know, Fultz isn’t that accurate.
Maybe Hanlen was just trying to protect Fultz, even if it meant fabricating or embellishing an injury. That wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, though it’s probably unhelpful considering the controversy it sparked.
Philadelphia playing Fultz through an injury would also be unhelpful. He just continues to look off.
Fultz and Hanlen have gone through this before. Hanlen said Fultz suffered from the yips, and Fultz stressed his problems were due to due to injury.
Whether physical, mental or both, Fultz’s problems linger. It’s tough to address them when not everyone can even agree on their type.
Kyrie Irving accepted his $25,000 fine for throwing the ball into the stands after the Celtics’ loss to the Nuggets on Sunday without complaint.
But that doesn’t mean Irving was done talking about Jamal Murray, who provoked Irving by shooting on the final possession with Denver’s win already secure in an attempt to score 50 points.
Irving, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:
“[The fine was] well deserved,” Irving told reporters at Boston’s offday practice Tuesday in Phoenix. “There’s a sense of professionalism that you have to uphold within this league, and I failed to do so, so I take full responsibility for it.”
“From a competitive standpoint, I think [the ball] absolutely deserved to go into the stands,” said Irving. “You just don’t play basketball like that, and it’s as simple as that. You just don’t. There’s a tradition and a respect within the league as well as within any basketball game. Obviously you’ve won the game, have it sealed, had a great game – the game of your life, and then you do something like that. It’s just petty, it’s immature. But we’ll see him again though.”
“[Murray] knew. It’s not like I hold any resentment towards it, but hopefully going forward after this, he doesn’t do anything like that,” said Irving. “You’ve seen guys throughout the league, I believe there was an incident in Indiana when Lance Stephenson took a layup at the end where they were playing against Toronto, and it’s just experiences that everyone has.
“You just don’t do that in the NBA. In any game, it’s just a respect for your opponent, and I felt disrespected after the game. So your career-high ball goes in the stands.”
Murray, via Mike Singer of The Denver Post:
“That’s just makes me laugh,” Murray said here Wednesday of Irving’s comments. “I think everybody understood I was trying to go for 50. Everybody understood I was trying to break a record, make history. Not just here but Canadian history as well. I think it was more of an understandable shot. I think he’s a competitor, so obviously he’s going to take it a different way. I think he overreacted. But I’m not gonna sit here and go into a little debate. I’m just going to play basketball and we’re on to the next game.”
“I think somebody caught it and gave it to a little kid wearing my jersey, so I think that was a great moment,” Murray said from shootaround ahead of Wednesday’s game at Memphis. “That’s a lucky kid. He got a ball that’s worth 48 points.”
The fan wants Murray’s signature on the ball – something Murray said he’d be open to even if it means he doesn’t get to keep it.
“I’ll do that for sure. What goes around comes back around. That’ll be fun to interact with a fan. Get to see the ball again, sign it for him… I’m not really stressing (about the ball). I think I can repeat that day one game. If the kid’s willing to give it up, I’ll trade him some shoes or something for it. So that wouldn’t be too bad, either.”
Irving sounds mighty sensitive. And that’s OK. He can feel disrespected.
But also keep in mind: Murray clearly didn’t shoot with intent to disrespect. He wanted 50 points, and that’s it. That doesn’t absolve him if he were incidentally disrespectful. Murray seemed to know how Boston would take his shot, as he appeared conflicted about whether to hoist before he did. But this really wasn’t about the Celtics.
Of course, the Celtics are making it about themselves – and not looking good in the process. In the Lance Stephenson example Irving cited, the Raptors came off as hypocrites. At least Irving is consistent, though.
Murray is handling this much better, not even fretting about losing the ball.
It’s a ball. It was a shot. These are not things to get so worked up about.
Unless you’re trying to motivate yourself for the rematch in March, which is the only endearing potential explanation for Irving carrying on.
Assessing Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr., Nuggets star Nikola Jokic said, “No homo, he’s longer than you expect.”
NBA release:
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been fined $25,000 for using derogatory and offensive language, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
Jokic made his comments to the media during a postgame interview following the Nuggets’ 108-107 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 31 at United Center.
Roy Hibbert got fined $75,000 for using the same offensive term (and other swearing) during a press conference in 2013. Rajon Rondo (suspension), Kobe Bryant (fine) and Joakim Noah (fine) were also punished using anti-gay slurs during games.
Jokic’s particular comment, however intended, reinforces the harmful idea that there’s something wrong with being gay, that a straight person must strain himself to ensure he’s never mistaken for gay. It’s disgusting, and the NBA has correctly determined there’s no place for it in the workplace.
Unfortunately, this type of language is still too common. The league can’t police everything NBA personnel say on the job, but recorded interviews are particularly open for scrutiny.
Hopefully, this serves as a learning experience for Jokic – and everyone.